Atlanta Humane Society selling its headquarters in West Midtown

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
The Atlanta Humane Society puts its headquarters on Howell Mill Road on the market.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports the board of the nonprofit hopes the property fetches $3 million an acre.
“I’ve been fielding calls from brokers for two years, asking me did I know this property was worth a lot of money,” Humane Society President & CEO Cal Morgan tells the Business Chronicle.
The Atlanta Humane Society has been housed at that address since the 1930s. The area's undergone enormous redevelopment and now boasts a trendy mix of housing, retail and restaurants.
While Morgan acknowledges the organization's roots in the area, he says the time to sell is now to take advantage of the demand for real estate.
"The change in this area in the short time that I've been here has been dramatic," he tells the Business Chronicle.
Morgan wants to channel proceeds from the sale into the shelter's expansion plans, including a new adoption center on Howell Mill and an animal hospital to serve the Westside. Ultimately, Morgan envisions satellite offices across metro Atlanta.
The real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield is listing the property.
He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}