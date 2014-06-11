Atlanta Humane Society selling its headquarters in West Midtown

By Marcy Williams

The Atlanta Humane Society puts its headquarters on Howell Mill Road on the market.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports the board of the nonprofit hopes the property fetches $3 million an acre.

“I’ve been fielding calls from brokers for two years, asking me did I know this property was worth a lot of money,” Humane Society President & CEO Cal Morgan tells the Business Chronicle.

The Atlanta Humane Society has been housed at that address since the 1930s. The area's undergone enormous redevelopment and now boasts a trendy mix of housing, retail and restaurants.

While Morgan acknowledges the organization's roots in the area, he says the time to sell is now to take advantage of the demand for real estate.

"The change in this area in the short time that I've been here has been dramatic," he tells the Business Chronicle.

Morgan wants to channel proceeds from the sale into the shelter's expansion plans, including a new adoption center on Howell Mill and an animal hospital to serve the Westside. Ultimately, Morgan envisions satellite offices across metro Atlanta.

The real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield is listing the property.