Alpharetta couple defrauds Staples

Posted: 7:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
An Alpharetta man pleads guilty in federal court in Boston to an involved scheme to defraud Staples of $1.4 million.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports John Douglas faces sentencing in April for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. His wife, Analyn, agrees to deferred prosecution. If she does not violate the terms of her agreement over the next year, charges against her will be dismissed.
Federal prosecutors describe a complex scheme to rip off the office supply chain through customer loyalty rewards and rebates.
According to the U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts, Douglas and a conspirator created more than 1,100 fake customer loyalty accounts, using fictitious names, addresses and phone numbers. A computer program then contacted the Staples' website, seeking customer loyalty rewards for purchases.
"The computer script made thousands of queries a day, amassing more than $889,000 worth of rewards in small increments, often less than a dollar at a time," a statement by the U.S. Attorney's office reads.
The couple and others used the rewards to buy actual merchandise at various Staples retail stores and resell it on eBay.
Through similar means, the defendants and others claimed $527,000 in undeserved rebates. Staples eventually uncovered the fraud and contacted authorities.
Douglas faces up to twenty years in federal prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
