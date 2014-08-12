Accused Griffin cop-killer claims no memory of fatal shooting

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:22 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
A former member of the Georgia National Guard testifies he cannot remember fatally shooting an off-duty police officer outside a Waffle House in Griffin in 2014.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Michael Bowman claims PTSD from three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. His lawyer also cites a traumatic brain injury from his first tour in Iraq.
"I just remember him telling us to leave, but I don't remember nothing else," Bowman testifies during his death penalty trial in LaGrange. The AJC reports the trial was moved due to pre-trial coverage of the high-profile case.
Bowman's lawyer argues he is not criminally responsible for Officer Kevin Jordan's death. After a disturbance in the restaurant, Bowman is accused of shooting Jordan five times in the back in the Waffle House parking lot. Jordan's brother, who happened to be there, shot and critically wounded Bowman.
Bowman testifies he experiences nightmares about his deployments several times a week. He sleeps with a pistol on his nightstand or under his pillow.
A military attorney monitored Bowman's testimony.
During cross-examination, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ben Coker pressed Bowman about steroid use and whether that contributed to his sleeplessness and irritability.
The defense expects to wrap up its case tomorrow.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}