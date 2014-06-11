3-year-old struck and killed in grocery store parking lot

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Lauren Foreman
A driver faces DUI and vehicular homicide charges after he hit and killed a 3-year-old boy in the parking lot of a northeast Georgia grocery store, state authorities said Wednesday.
Easton Cain was standing behind a parked SUV about 12:49 p.m. Tuesday when the Georgia State Patrol said James Holcomb struck the child in the Ingles parking lot on Helen Highway in Cleveland.
The grocery store is about 80 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.
Cain was pinned between the front of Holcomb’s 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche and the back of a parked and unoccupied 2012 Ford Explorer, the GSP told Channel 2 Action News.
A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the child’s family.
“Words can not describe how sadden[ed] we all are by his tragic accident,” Katie Edsall, the page creator, said.
Holcomb, 36, of Cleveland, was not injured in the crash.
In addition to DUI and first-degree vehicular homicide, he faces charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving with an expired license, authorities said. He is being held without bond at the White County Detention Center.
