News/Talk WSB
Posted: 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

3-year-old struck and killed in grocery store parking lot

By Lauren Foreman

www.ajc.com

Easton Cain, 3, was hit and killed Tuesday in a Cleveland grocery store parking lot. (Credit: GoFundMe)

A driver faces DUI and vehicular homicide charges after he hit and killed a 3-year-old boy in the parking lot of a northeast Georgia grocery store, state authorities said Wednesday.

Easton Cain was standing behind a parked SUV about 12:49 p.m. Tuesday when the Georgia State Patrol said James Holcomb struck the child in the Ingles parking lot on Helen Highway in Cleveland.

James Holcomb (Credit: White County Sheriff's Office)

The grocery store is about 80 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Cain was pinned between the front of Holcomb’s 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche and the back of a parked and unoccupied 2012 Ford Explorer, the GSP told Channel 2 Action News.

GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the child’s family.

“Words can not describe how sadden[ed] we all are by his tragic accident,” Katie Edsall, the page creator, said.

Holcomb, 36, of Cleveland, was not injured in the crash.

In addition to DUI and first-degree vehicular homicide, he faces charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving with an expired license, authorities said. He is being held without bond at the White County Detention Center.

