New York commuter tosses coffee in bus driver's face

NEW YORK - A commuter in Brooklyn, angered because a bus was out of service, threw a hot cup of coffee at the driver’s face late Wednesday, WPIX reported.
The 33-year-old driver was on his meal break around 11:30 p.m. when a woman asked him when the bus would be moving, a New York Police Department spokesman said. The driver told the woman that the bus was out of service.
Police said the woman then tossed her coffee at the man before fleeing the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital. He suffered minor injuries, the New York Post reported. Police said the woman is in her 40s.
Assaulting a transit authority employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, WPIX reported.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself