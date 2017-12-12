Listen Live
cloudy-day
49°
H 49
L 27

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
49°
Partly Cloudy
H 49° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    49°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    49°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • clear-day
    46°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 46° L 34°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
New Mexico policeman who adopted drug-addicted baby receives award
Close

New Mexico policeman who adopted drug-addicted baby receives award

New Mexico policeman who adopted drug-addicted baby receives award
Photo Credit: China Photos/Getty Images
Infant.

New Mexico policeman who adopted drug-addicted baby receives award

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A New Mexico police officer, who adopted a drug-addicted baby girl born to a woman fighting an addiction, was honored by the Albuquerque Police Department on Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

>> Read more trending news

Ryan Holets received the Outstanding Service to the Community award from Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The baby, who Ryan and Rebecca Holets named Hope, was born Oct. 12. She had heroin and crystal meth in her system and had to endure detox for about two weeks, suffering withdrawal symptoms.

Ryan Holets said his wife was the real hero, KRQE reported.

“She didn’t hesitate, because you know, she had to take a few seconds to understand what I just said, but she immediately said, ‘Let’s do this, this is a wonderful thing,’” he said.

>> Police officer adopts homeless mother’s addicted child

Ryan Holets was responding to a possible theft at an Albuquerque convenience store on Sept. 23. As he was leaving, Holets said he noticed a couple sitting outside against a cement wall, allegedly shooting up heroin. He turned on his body camera and confronted the couple, and then he noticed the woman was pregnant.

“It's not every day I see a sight like that and it just made me really sad,” Holets told CNN.

Crystal Champ, 35, told Holets that she was eight months pregnant.

“You're going to kill your baby,” Holets told Champ. “Why you have to be doing that stuff? It's going to ruin your baby.”

Already a father of four -- including a 10-month-old infant -- the officer decided to adopt the baby when it was born, and his wife agreed.

Rebecca Holets said she was excited about the prospect of adopting.

“He walked in and said, ‘So, I met this lady today,’” she told the Albuquerque Journal. “I thought that was an interesting choice of words. He said, ‘She’s shooting up heroin and eight months pregnant. I agreed to adopt her baby.’”

The adoption will become final by the end of the year.

The Holetses agreed to pay for counseling for Champ and the father of her baby, who was the man seen in the video, in addition to attorney’s fees for the adoption.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police: Search underway in Cobb County after man shoots at officer
    Police: Search underway in Cobb County after man shoots at officer
    Police are patrolling a neighborhood in Cobb County after they said a man shot at an officer Tuesday morning.  Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News that officers pulled over two men, and one of them fired shots at an officer. The officer was not hit and is OK.  They drove off, and police tracked them down to Venetian Way in Mableton. Police said they abandoned the car they were in there. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus saw police checking cars in the areas around Mableton Parkway to make sure they are not there. Breaking: Cobb Police checking cars at various spots around Mableton Pkwy to see if men stowed in car. Police say one fired several shots at officer. Officer not hurt, they say. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/EOi4egSEHX — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) December 12, 201 Police brought in a K-9 for the search. They said the dog picked up a scent but lost it. Cobb County Police brought in a K-9 for the current search. They say the dog picked up a scent but lost it. pic.twitter.com/NOqrndlGkP — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) December 12, 2017 We're talking to investigators about their search for updates in this story and on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 
  • New York explosion: Suspect faces terror, weapons charges
    New York explosion: Suspect faces terror, weapons charges
    Four people were injured when a bomb exploded in a Port Authority subway corridor in New York City on Monday morning, including the alleged bomber, police said. >> Read more trending news  >> Who is Akayed Ullah, suspect in New York explosion? >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • UGA researchers say nutrition labeling for sodium is not effective
    UGA researchers say nutrition labeling for sodium is not effective
    When it comes to reading labels we may look for the calorie count, but most Americans pay no attention to the sodium, according to research from the University of Georgia. Ninety percent of Americans eat more than the recommended amount of sodium per day. The Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.  In the UGA study they looked at the link between regularly reading nutrition labels and consumption of high sodium foods. The results showed nutrition labeling doesn't work, at least when it comes to sodium. “Currently we don’t know which interventions are most effective to reduce sodium intake in the U.S. population,” Donglan “Stacy” Zhang, assistant professor of health policy and management at UGA’s College of Public Health and lead author on the study, tells WSB. “And the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act is the only policy in the U.S. focusing on informing consumers about sodium content on most packaged foods.” She says the study points to the need for better label designs. The current label can be challenging for some consumers with limited education or those who don't speak English. She says visual or color coded labels may be easier to understand.

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.