Young heart transplant patient dies, family says

A 5-year-old Massachusetts boy whose story gained national attention when he learned he was getting a long-awaited heart transplant has died.

Ari Schultz was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and had to undergo two heart surgeries before he was even born. Earlier this year, after waiting nearly 200 days for a new heart, the family learned Ari would be getting one.

On June 16, Ari came home from the hospital.

On Thursday morning, the family posted on its Facebook page that Ari was taken to the emergency room for a seizure. After over a half-hour of CPR, he was placed on life support in the cardiac intensive care unit.

The family posted on Friday evening that Ari passed away peacefully while listening to the Red Sox.

Ari has two siblings, his sister Lexi and his brother Eli.