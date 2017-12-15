Listen Live
cloudy-day
34°
H 46
L 30

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
34°
Cloudy
H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    34°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    46°
    Today
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • clear-day
    55°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 55° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Young entrepreneur arrested for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
Close

Young entrepreneur arrested for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart

Young entrepreneur arrested for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
Photo Credit: WSB-TV
Pot brownies a Georgia teenager was allegedly caught selling at a Douglas County Walmart store.

Young entrepreneur arrested for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart

By: Tom Regan, WSBTV.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -  Georgia authorities said they seized pot brownies and crispy treats outside a Douglas County Walmart store – and they said a teenager was selling the potent marijuana edibles. 

>> Read more trending news 

Douglas County investigators said they received a tip that 19-year-old Addae Simmons was selling brownies and other treats through posts he put on Instagram.

“People would friend him on Instagram, and he would do a little check on them, make sure he felt comfortable, and if he felt comfortable they would make a purchase and he would deliver for them,” said Douglasville Police major J.R. Davidson.

Undercover officers placed an order with the teen and agreed to meet him twice in the parking lot of the Douglasville Walmart

After they second purchase, they arrested Simmons.

Police said they seized pot-infused brownies and other THC-laced treats. They suspect Simmons had a thriving illicit bakery business.

“It appeared he may have been targeting high school students on his Instagram account. There was a link to a survey and it asked questions such as what high school you attend, how and stuff like that,” Simmons said.

Police charged Simmons with five felony counts.

>> Related: 10-month-old baby hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bear

Some people WSB-TV talked with said the charges were too severe, but others said the teen knew the risks of illegally selling marijuana.

“If some out there is selling it, they get caught, they need to go to jail,” said resident Lorraine Mitchell. “You think this is serious stuff? Oh yeah, especially if you're giving it to kids,” she said.

The WellStar Douglas Medical Center medical director cited the tragic death of a college student in 2014. He jumped off a balcony after consuming six times the recommended doses of a marijuana cookie.

>> Related: Boy accused of selling marijuana gummy bears at middle school

The autopsy stated marijuana intoxication as a significant contributing factor. 

“He became psychotic, another bad side effect of that, and leapt four stories to his death,” Dr. Tayari Mchezhai said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. ﻿ RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED: ﻿Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.  Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • Thief caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes
    Thief caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes
    A thief was caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes in Gwinnett County. Police believe the man stole from at least four homes in Snellville and Lilburn. One victim said the thief stole a $400 birthday present from her porch. Police said the man has an accomplice who drives him around in a blue, older model Honda Accord. Police believe they followed a USPS truck and waited to see which homes had packages delivered. What police say you can do to protect your packages, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. Gwinnett police say the man who stole packages from multiple homes across Gwinnett County was driven by an accomplice in this faded blue, older model 4-door Honda Accord. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VHBbWsuuzn — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) December 16, 2017  
  • Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort released from house arrest on $10 million bail
    Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort released from house arrest on $10 million bail
    President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is one step closer to being released from house arrest in Virginia and waiting out his trial at his home in Palm Beach Gardens. >> Read more trending news  In an order signed Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she was satisfied that the $10 million in property Manafort agreed to forfeit would be available if he failed to appear in court. Before Manafort can travel to his Palm Beach Gardens home, he and his wife and daughter must complete paperwork regarding the forfeiture of the properties. Under the terms of his release, Manafort must live at his home in BallenIsles and will have a curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Manafort must continue wearing an electronic monitoring device but will be allowed to travel in Palm Beach and Broward counties and to Washington, D.C. for court hearings. He must also stay away from airports, train and bus stations and report weekly to a federal probation office in West Palm Beach. >> Related: Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers charged Manafort and longtime associate Rick Gates were indicted by a grand jury Oct. 30 in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. They face charges of laundering millions of dollars through overseas shell companies and banks.
  • Young entrepreneur arrested for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    Young entrepreneur arrested for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    Georgia authorities said they seized pot brownies and crispy treats outside a Douglas County Walmart store – and they said a teenager was selling the potent marijuana edibles.  >> Read more trending news  Douglas County investigators said they received a tip that 19-year-old Addae Simmons was selling brownies and other treats through posts he put on Instagram. “People would friend him on Instagram, and he would do a little check on them, make sure he felt comfortable, and if he felt comfortable they would make a purchase and he would deliver for them,” said Douglasville Police major J.R. Davidson. Undercover officers placed an order with the teen and agreed to meet him twice in the parking lot of the Douglasville Walmart After they second purchase, they arrested Simmons. Police said they seized pot-infused brownies and other THC-laced treats. They suspect Simmons had a thriving illicit bakery business. “It appeared he may have been targeting high school students on his Instagram account. There was a link to a survey and it asked questions such as what high school you attend, how and stuff like that,” Simmons said. Police charged Simmons with five felony counts. >> Related: 10-month-old baby hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bear Some people WSB-TV talked with said the charges were too severe, but others said the teen knew the risks of illegally selling marijuana. “If some out there is selling it, they get caught, they need to go to jail,” said resident Lorraine Mitchell. “You think this is serious stuff? Oh yeah, especially if you're giving it to kids,” she said. The WellStar Douglas Medical Center medical director cited the tragic death of a college student in 2014. He jumped off a balcony after consuming six times the recommended doses of a marijuana cookie. >> Related: Boy accused of selling marijuana gummy bears at middle school The autopsy stated marijuana intoxication as a significant contributing factor.  “He became psychotic, another bad side effect of that, and leapt four stories to his death,” Dr. Tayari Mchezhai said.
  • Women happier after age 85 once spouse dies, psychiatrists say
    Women happier after age 85 once spouse dies, psychiatrists say
    Marriage is supposed to lead to happily ever after, right? A new report reveals women over 85 are actually happier after their partner dies. >> Read more trending news  The Health Survey for England recently conducted a study to monitor trends in the nation’s health. To do so, researchers surveyed 8,000 British adults to ask them questions about topics, including happiness, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance and self-confidence. After analyzing the results, they found that women have poorer mental health than men throughout much of their lives.  About 28 percent of women aged 16 to 24 reported mental health conditions, compared to just 16 percent of men. The percentage, however, decreases for young adult women. About 18 percent of both men and women between 25 and 34 said they had mental health issues.  >> Related: Study: Scientists can reverse aging cells to make humans younger It dwindles again for middle-aged women. Of those 45 to 54, 24 percent of women experienced mental health problems, compared to only 16 to 18 percent of men. And by the time people reached 85 and over, it dropped to 14 percent for women and spiked to 19 percent for men.  Why is that?  Women “are still more likely to bear the brunt of domestic and caring responsibilities,” Kate Lovett, the dean of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, told The Times. But as they age, they tend to have fewer obligations. “Men who are single, windowed or divorced are more vulnerable to developing depression and men who are in this age bracket may be more likely to be on their own,” she said. “Paradoxically married women are often more likely to develop depression.” >> Related: Study: Grandparents who babysit grandkids could add years to their lives Although the report showed women have more mental health issues, it noted suicide rates were three times higher among men than women.  “Thankfully, women are more likely to also speak out about their mental health and seek support from services,” Stephen Buckley, spokesman for the U.K.-based mental health charity, Mind, said in the article.  Want to learn more about the study? Take a look at the findings here.  >> Related: Mushrooms may fight off aging, study says
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.