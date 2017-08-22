The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to an estimated $700 million, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history!
JUST IN: Powerball jackpot rises to $700,000,000 ahead of Wednesday's drawing, Texas Lottery says— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 22, 2017
The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times.
Although there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, four winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Georgia.
According to the Powerball website, winning tickets were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Powerball offers two jackpot payment options. You can take the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is approximately $443.3 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing
POWERBALL FAST FACTS
Draw Date: Wednesday
Estimated Jackpot Amount: $700 million
Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
Cash Option Amount: Approximately $443.3 million
Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
Drawings: 11 p.m.
Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14
Number of Rolls: 20
Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10 ($447.8M – California)
#1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)
