National
72 years ago, U.S. dropped first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, helping end WW II
72 years ago, U.S. dropped first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, helping end WW II

72 years ago, U.S. dropped first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, helping end WW II
Photo Credit: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
An aerial view of Hiroshima, Japan, after the atomic bombing  on Aug. 6, 1945 during World War II. The city was practically obliterated with 80,000 people killed immediately and another 60,000 within the year.

72 years ago, U.S. dropped first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, helping end WW II

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sunday marks a somber anniversary -- the day the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, 72 years ago.

A B-29 bomber named the Enola Gay dropped the bomb called "Little Boy," killing 80,000 Japanese people and injuring another 35,000, according to History.com. Another 60,000 people are estimated to have died within a year from injuries and radiation sustained in the bombing. 

Three days later, the U.S. dropped a second atomic bomb on another Japanese city, Nagasaki, effectively ending World War II.

Since then, nuclear proliferation has created a dangerous modern world, with many nations now capable of using nuclear weapons on their neighbor.

The United Nations issued a statement Sunday urging countries to continue working toward a nuclear weapons-free world.

Ryosuke Ozawa/AP
The annual ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 commemorating the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing that killed 140,000. Hiroshima's appeal of "never again" on the 72nd anniversary has acquired renewed urgency as North Korea moves ever closer to acquiring nuclear weapons. 
Hiroshima Memorial

Photo Credit: Ryosuke Ozawa/AP
The annual ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 commemorating the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing that killed 140,000. Hiroshima's appeal of "never again" on the 72nd anniversary has acquired renewed urgency as North Korea moves ever closer to acquiring nuclear weapons. 

"The states possessing nuclear weapons have a special responsibility to undertake concrete and irreversible steps in nuclear disarmament," United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said in a message delivered for him at the annual memorial Saturday in Hiroshima, Japan.

The U.N. estimates nations around the world still have some 15,000 nuclear weapons in their arsenals.

News

  • Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    A dog was found shot to death after escaping from a backyard in Henry County, and his owner wants to know who is responsible. Police are searching for the person who killed the beloved family pet. Captain the labradoodle ventured away last Sunday around 2 p.m. after wind blew open the gate at the family’s home in McDonough. Captain was found shot to death 90 minutes later just outside the entrance to Joyner Estates, which is around the corner from the family’s home. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured some of the last images of Captain walking around. TRENDING STORIES: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going' “When we first found him over there, we initially thought he was hit by a car,” said the dog’s owner Gary Terrell. Terrell said Captain was not aggressive and was the kind of dog who would run away from strangers. He can’t understand why someone would shot his dog. “It was a cold-hearted, malicious act and it has impacted us tremendously,” Terrell said. Terrell has been going door-to-door and using social media to try to help police track down the shooter. “We’re going to be relentless. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking,” he said. Terrell said his 11-year-old daughter is heartbroken and doesn’t like to be outside of their home anymore. “He was one of our kids. We loved him,” he said. “He was my best friend. He was my best dog friend.” Surveillance video does not show who shot Captain. Animal control is helping police with the investigation.
  • Body believed to be missing Florida woman found; co-worker arrested
    Body believed to be missing Florida woman found; co-worker arrested
    A body believed to be the remains of missing Jacksonville, Florida, woman Savannah Gold was found late Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. >> Visit ActionNewsJax.com for the latest on this developing story The body was found off Club Duclay Road — near Blanding Boulevard — in west Jacksonville. >> Mom of missing 21-year-old: 'I just want to know where she is' Gold’s coworker at Bonefish Grill, manager Lee Rodarte, 28, became a suspect after discrepancies were found in his story, JSO said. Rodarte was booked on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.  >> On ActionNewsJax.com: RAW INTERVIEW: Gold's father, friend make emotional plea JSO said Gold got into Rodarte’s car in the parking lot of the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, and they apparently had a fight. The two had an off-and-on relationship, JSO said.  >> Parents of missing woman say strange circumstances surround her disappearance A struggle ensued, JSO said, and Rodarte appeared to take an object and slash the tire of Gold’s car. After a few minutes, he drove away in his own car, JSO said. Rodarte was arrested at the Mandarin restaurant, located just off I-295, on Saturday night. According to JSO, Rodarte admitted killing Gold and disposing of her body in the pond at the end of Club Duclay Road.  >> Read more trending news Rodarte led police to the body, JSO said. An autopsy is pending and will take place Sunday or Monday. JSO said video surveillance showed a 'possible struggle' inside Rodarte's car. On the video, JSO said, Rodarte could be seen walking to Gold's car, opening a door and looking inside. JSO said Rodarte returned to his car and drove off at 6:04 p.m. Gold was never seen exiting the car, JSO said.  Gold was quickly reported missing Wednesday after she didn’t show up for her shift at Bonefish Grill on San Jose Boulevard. About 30 minutes after Gold was supposed to be at work, her father Daniel said he got a text from Gold’s phone. It had misspelled words and said she was running away with a great guy she met and would call them later. That was the moment Gold’s parents said they knew something was wrong. “He showed it to me and I immediately knew that it wasn’t her,' Sharon Gold said. 'We text each other all day and every day … and this was not from my daughter. It was from someone else.' >> FACEBOOK LIVE: JSO's Steve Gallaher announces discovery of body
  • This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
    This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
    The Jonesboro community is in a celebratory mood, because it has just opened its first black-owned gas station in Clayton County.  »RELATED: The largest black-owned businesses in Atlanta Colisha Hicks and her fiancé Fatz recently purchased a Citgo, and it’s been inspiring the masses since one Facebook user posted the announcement online.  The picture and video that was uploaded has been liked more than 6,000 times and shared more than 7,000 times since it was uploaded last week.  While African-Americans make up about 65 percent of Clayton County’s population, Fatz said there should be more black entrepreneurs in town. “We should have something to contribute to our people and let our people know that we can do the same thing that everybody else does,” Fatz told 11 Alive. “The youth when they see us they’re shocked. That makes us feel good.” The couple wants to keep the celebrations going. They’re planning to host a grand opening ceremony in mid-August.  »RELATED: Black Restaurant Week is headed to Atlanta 
  • Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run. Pence says Sunday's story in The New York Times is 'disgraceful and offensive.' Pence says in a statement released by the White House that his team will 'focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020.' The report details efforts of several Republicans. It notes Pence's busy political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signaled that he'd only run if Trump doesn't. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is also dismissing the report and says Pence is readying to run in 2020 alongside Trump.
  • White House: Trump 'not discussing' firing Mueller
    White House: Trump 'not discussing' firing Mueller
    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump is 'not discussing' firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Speaking on ABC's 'This Week,' Conway says the White House has made clear it will cooperate with Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Associated Press reported last week that Mueller was now using a grand jury in Washington as part of that probe. Conway says Trump believes the Russia investigation is a 'complete false and fabricated lie.' But she says the president 'has not even discussed' nor is 'discussing' firing Mueller. Senators introduced bipartisan bills last week creating judicial review procedures that could shield Mueller from firing by Trump.
  • This is the best fried chicken chain in America (and it’s in a gas station)
    This is the best fried chicken chain in America (and it’s in a gas station)
    There are plenty of reputable options if you want to pull up to a drive-thru and devour s crispy, golden chicken, i.e. KFC and Popeyes. However, an unsuspecting alternative you might have ignored at your last gas tank fill-up has been crowned the true bastion of fried chicken. >> Read more trending news Krispy Krunchy Chicken, established in 1989 in LaFayette, Louisiana, has bested some much more familiar names as Thrillist’s choice for America’s best fried chicken chain. The online entertainment site describes the chain’s Cajun-style chicken as “the most underrated item in fast food today.” KKC, which is typically attached to convenience stores, has more then 2,300 locations in the U.S., Malaysia and American Samoa, according to its site. In the Atlanta area, the chicken giant is offered in five locations in Atlanta, Marietta and Lithia Springs. “Chances are you won't find America's best-kept fast-food secret at your local strip mall,” writes Thrillist critic Ryan Joseph. “Perhaps you've seen its name − Krispy Krunchy Chicken − adorning some Quik-E-Mart's signage. KKC's chicken is expertly balanced with the right amount of garlic, paprika, and black pepper. The golden exoskeleton on KKC's pieces has an airy flakiness and a sturdy architecture that never crumbles, all thanks to the aforementioned spice blend.'  Krispy Krunchy doesn’t leave it up to its spicy chicken to do all the work though. Its honey butter biscuits, daubed in honey, Cajun rice balls and macaroni and cheese are also mouthwatering. The vote of approval was even co-signed by New York-based restaurateur and “Top Chef” contestant Dale Talde.  “Their fried chicken is ill,” he told Thrilllist. “I go there every time that I’m in Miami, and I’m in Miami once per month.'  >> Related: How to eat your way through National Fried Chicken Day The Louisiana chicken chain only began expanding outside of its home state in 2000, and its fast-growing franchising is due not only to the winning taste but affordable prices, according to the company’s bio. If you haven’t yet tried America’s best fried chicken, according to Thrillist, take a look at where to find a Krispy Krunchy Chicken near you.
