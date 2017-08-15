95-year-old WWII vet makes one last airborne jump

Age is just a number... and local World War II veteran Roy Angin was not about to let his stop him from making one last airborne jump.

Angin turned 95 on Thursday.

He went through U.S. Army Airborne School in 1940 and served oversees during World War II.

Now, Angin spends his days at the Wesley Meadows Retirement Community where he lives in Hernando, Mississippi.

Saturday, he got a chance to relive his airborne days.

Photo submitted Roy Anglin (left) and a friend during World War II.

Angin made one last jump, skydiving from 14,500 feet at the West Tennessee Skydiving center in Whiteville, Tennessee.

The awesome moment was captured on camera by Skydive videographer Aleksey Gubanov. Angin's tandem instructor was Alex Coker, and his pilot was Michael Mullins.