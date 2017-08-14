81-year-old woman arrested over fake amusement park tickets

Police in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, are used to getting strange calls as the beach town floods each summer with tourists from nearby Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. Last week, they received a call about an elderly woman who was accused of trying to pass off fake amusement park tickets in order to ride the bumper cars.
According to a news release on the city’s website, 81-year-old Marilyn Hammerman was in possession of 20 tickets Wednesday, but when the Rockville, Maryland, resident tried to use the tickets, the employee at Funland amusement park immediately recognized them from past incidents.
Hammerman was arrested and charged with one count of theft of services under $1,500.00 and released on a $100 unsecured bail.
Funland is on the boardwalk in Rehoboth, Delaware, only yards from the ocean and is a staple of the small beach town. It relies completely on the tourist season and shuts down in the winter, when the town’s population dwindles.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself