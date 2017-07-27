20-year-old tries to steal police car with officer still inside

We're learning new information about a cold case from 2013. Fulton County police tell us they believe a shooting at a home in College Park was not a random attack. On the night of November 3, authorities found the body of Mack Summers, 44, in a pool of blood. Summers had been shot one time in the head, police say. 'Yeah, I miss him. I have flashbacks of him, and my wife.' Mack Summers Sr., the father of the victim, spoke to Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez Thursday, Mr. Summers, who didn't want us to show his face because he's gravely ill says, he's hurting because police still don't know who killed his son, Mack Summers Jr., in this very home nearly 4 years ago. 'Anytime you lose a son it's gonna hurt,' he says. TRENDING STORIES: Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea On the night of November 3, authorities found the body of Mack Summers, 44, in a pool of blood. Summers had been shot one time in the head, police say. 'Yeah, I miss him. I have flashbacks of him, and my wife.' Mack Summers Sr., the father of the victim, spoke to Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez Thursday, Mr. Summers, who didn't want us to show his face because he's gravely ill says, he's hurting because police still don't know who killed his son, Mack Summers Jr., in this very home nearly 4 years ago. 'Anytime you lose a son it's gonna hurt,' he says. The murder happened at the home Summers shared with his son. 'They found the front door open,' explained Lt. Roger Peace with the Fulton County Police Department. Neighbors called 911 after the house alarm went off just before midnight. The victim's body was in the downstairs living room, he'd been shot in the head, execution style. Exclusive evidence photos taken from the night were shown to Jaquez. 'Mack knew who the offender was and invited that person inside the home,' Lt. Peace said. Police say one crucial piece of evidence they found, a pair of socks, were left behind by the suspect. 'It shows me that the person who killed Mack is very calculated and cold blooded. It leads me to believe that this may have not been the first time he shot someone and it may not be the last time,' Lt. Peace said. We're told those socks are back in a lab being re-examined for DNA. Police are asking if you know anything about this case, to give them a call at 404-613-3005. . 'Anytime you lose a son it's going to hurt.' - A father speaks out about the pain of losing his only child. The story @ 11 @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/Sz0kzDXHki-- Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) July 28, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself