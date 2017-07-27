66-year-old runner dies after being hit by police car

A Georgia woman hit by a police cruiser died from her injuries overnight.

Janet Pickney, 66, was running in the crosswalk at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Brown Road when she was hit Tuesday morning.

Police said a car pulled out in front of Officer Ian MacGowen, 31, who was driving on Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County, causing him to swerve into Pickney. MacGowen's cruiser then slammed into a house. The four-year police veteran was severely injured.

Pickney was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died hours later.

The other driver, identified as Brenda Yarini, has not been cited, and police said citations or charges likely won't be filed until the investigation is complete. They said the outcome of their investigation will determine who was at fault, and right now they still don't know.

"We pray for the policeman and her. My wife was very concerned about it," Yarini’s husband, Joe Yarini, told WSB-TV.

Joe Yarini said the intersection where the incident happened is a problem intersection that needs a caution light.

"A caution light would help, but also enforcing the law. You know, a speeding law," Joe Yarini said.

Police said the black box in MacGowen's cruiser will tell them if he was speeding.

In the meantime, friends of Pickney are still trying to come to terms with her death.

"She was very caring, had a very good heart. She was very dedicated with anything that she did," friend Dodie Doss told WSB-TV.

Eric McCaskill, who sponsored the Tucker 5K Road Race in which Pickney had participated said she placed first in her age group and told him how to map the routes.

"She had this energy about her to say, 'Hey, all eyes on me, and here's how you're going to do this race according to my specs.' So, I couldn't do anything but respect that. She'll be dearly missed,” McCaskill said.

The Tucker 5K will be on Oct. 14 this year. The race will be run in honor of Pickney.