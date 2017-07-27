67-year-old pleads guilty to rape after dentures discovered at scene

A 67-year-old man who served time for murdering a 6-year-old has pleaded guilty to rape after his dentures were discovered at the scene.

Thomas Maupin served time in Washington state for the 1988 murder of a 6-year-old girl. He went to Memphis after serving a 12 year prison sentence. He was twice convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but the convictions were overturned on appeal.

His dentures were made while he was serving his prison sentence.

The dentures were collected and tagged by investigators in connection with the rape of a 31-year-old woman. A sexual assault kit that included DNA evidence from the crime and the dentures were placed in the police property room. However, the evidence became part of a backlog that was not tested until many years later.

Police said the woman was raped on August 19, 2001, while walking in Memphis. She was approached by a motorist who got out of his car and started walking toward her.

The man forced her into an alley, stabbed her with a metal object under her chin with so much force it struck the roof of her mouth and used the object to sexually assault her after forcing her to perform oral sex.