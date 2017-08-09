Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H -
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Cloudy
H -° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H -° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Cloudy. H -° L 70°
  • heavy-rain-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of Rain. H 82° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
10-year-old kills older brother in accidental shooting playing ‘cops and robbers’
Close

10-year-old kills older brother in accidental shooting playing ‘cops and robbers’

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.  

10-year-old kills older brother in accidental shooting playing ‘cops and robbers’

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOGANVILLE, Wis. -  A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accidentally shot and killed his 14-year-old brother Tuesday morning with what he thought was an unloaded rifle during a game of “cops and robbers.”

>> Read more trending news

The shooting happened at a home in Loganville.

Three boys, 10, 12 and 14 were playing a game of “cops and robbers” with rifles they believed to be unloaded, according to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, when the youngest boy aimed and pulled the trigger, striking his older brother in the chest.

“This firearm had the magazine removed but unbeknownst to the 10-year-old a round was in the chamber,” sheriff officials said.

The 14-year-old died at the scene.

The three children, who have not been publicly identified, all lived at the home where the shooting occurred, according to the Reedsburg Times-Press.

The boys’ father owned the rifle, which was left unattended in the home, the Times-Press reported.

An investigation into the shooting continues.

>> Related: 10-year-old honor student killed in Atlanta

A study published in the journal Pediatrics in June found that between 2012 and 2014 as many as 5,800 children a year are treated for gun-related injuries every year, and as many as 1,300 are killed.

 

Related

HUNTINGTON, UT - AUGUST 16: An Emery County ambulance leaves the Crandall Canyon coal mine August 16, 2007 near Huntington, Utah. Several ambulances and a MEDEVAC helicopter arrived at the mine in the evening as rescuers were injured during a collapse as they searched for six coal miners trapped 1,500 feet beneath the surface at the Crandall Canyon coal mine after an August 6 cave-in. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Close

10-year-old kills older brother in accidental shooting playing ‘cops and robbers’

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
HUNTINGTON, UT - AUGUST 16: An Emery County ambulance leaves the Crandall Canyon coal mine August 16, 2007 near Huntington, Utah. Several ambulances and a MEDEVAC helicopter arrived at the mine in the evening as rescuers were injured during a collapse as they searched for six coal miners trapped 1,500 feet beneath the surface at the Crandall Canyon coal mine after an August 6 cave-in. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Law enforcement surprise young girl battling cancer
    Law enforcement surprise young girl battling cancer
    A young girl fighting a rare cancer celebrated her 7th birthday in a magical way with the help of her favorite people. Karma Lilly Little has been battling Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma non-stop since she was diagnosed at age 3.  While in Atlanta for treatment, she befriended local law enforcement and became close friends with Police Chief Erika Shields. Lilly Little was even made an honorary officer by both APD and NYPD. The young girl's Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party featured characters, a tea party and her friends from law enforcement. To follow Karma's cancer battle, visit her Facebook page here.   
  • Primary complicates GOP Sen. Heller's Nevada re-election bid
    Primary complicates GOP Sen. Heller's Nevada re-election bid
    On the same day a Republican challenger jumped in the race against Sen. Dean Heller, dozens of mostly Democratic protesters rallied outside his Reno office to denounce his latest position on health care. The attacks illustrate the political angst on both the right and the left that Heller will have to navigate to be re-elected next year in his role as arguably the most vulnerable incumbent Republican in the U.S. Heller already has voted both ways on health care. He opposed two Trump-backed measures — one to replace the Obama-era law, the other to repeal and come up with a replacement in the future. He later backed a final stripped-down bill known as 'skinny repeal,' which also failed. Tuesday's protesters — wearing 'Heath Care Voter' t-shirts and buttons saying 'I Stand With Planned Parenthood' — questioned Heller's principles and characterized him with words like 'wishy washy.' 'I don't like the way that he says one thing in private and doesn't tell the truth in public,' said protester Fran Puchli, grasping a sign that said '2018 Unseat Dean Heller.' Las Vegas businessman Danny Tarkanian read from practically the same script — albeit from the opposite end of the political spectrum — in announcing his primary bid to unseat Heller. Tarkanian said he's been inundated with texts, emails and phone calls from Nevadans upset with Heller 'for campaigning one way in Nevada and voting the exact opposite in Washington D.C.' 'The refrain is the same: He turned his back on us,' said Tarkanian, 55, the son of University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. Tarkanian's campaign makes good on conservatives' threats to challenge incumbents they blame for hurting their yearslong quest to dismantle the 2010 health care law. Tarkanian has been unapologetic in his support of President Donald Trump. Heller kept a low profile during the August congressional recess and had no direct comment on the recent developments. His campaign spokesman Tommy Ferraro dismissed Tarkanian as a 'perennial candidate' who has never won a major race, 'wasted conservatives' time and cost the Republican Party seats up and down the ballot.' The last time both political parties were so closely watching Heller's every move, he was refereeing another high-stakes U.S. Senate battle two decades ago. As Nevada's secretary of state, he was responsible for formally certifying Democratic Sen. Harry Reid's 1998 re-election victory by just 428 votes after a monthlong recount. Despite a legal challenge and pressure from GOP leaders to do anything he could to derail what would become Reid's ascension to Senate majority leader, Heller insisted he had to follow the law and certify the vote in accordance with state election rules. With some exceptions, his impartiality drew high praise and earned him respect from the old guard in both parties. 'He deserves a medal for bipartisanship,' Reid said at the time. 'They were trying to push him into being partisan and he refused to be partisan.' The political drama came at a time when Nevada's status as a Republican stronghold was shifting. GOP presidential candidates failed to carry the state only once from 1952 to 1988 before Democrat Bill Clinton won in 1992 and 1996. The state went Republican for George Bush the next two times, but Barack Obama won twice, followed by Hillary Clinton in November, making Heller the only Republican seeking re-election in 2018 in a state that rejected Trump. Heller has increasingly drawn the ire of Democrats who had viewed him as an acceptably moderate Republican but watched him gravitate, in their eyes, more to the right. He won some back when he refused to endorse Trump for president, spoke out against the president's travel ban this year and at one point sided with Nevada GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval in criticizing the impact Trump's health care cuts would have on Medicaid. But Heller has voted both ways since. And while the attacks from the left long were anticipated, the Republican infighting may prove more problematic. That will include fending off Tarkanian, who most recently lost a congressional race in November to Democrat Jacky Rosen. 'I really feel sorry for Dean. He's trying to present some sort of unified approach when you have a party that is at war with itself,' said Randi Thompson, a longtime Republican consultant in Reno. Rosen announced last month she's seeking Heller's Senate seat. The month before, a political advocacy group run by an ex-White House aide and Trump campaign veterans ran television advertisements targeting Heller after he surprised members of his own party with a press conference denouncing the GOP's Senate health care plan to repeal and replace the Obama health law. The group backed off under pressure from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. And the National Republican Senatorial Committee run by McConnell immediately expressed its support for Heller following Tarkanian's announcement on Tuesday. 'Time and again, Senator Dean Heller has proven he is unafraid to put Nevadans first,' NRSC spokesman Michael McAdams said. Thompson said Heller is probably more concerned about surviving the primary than winning the general election in November. 'It's going to be a tough race for him no doubt,' she said. 'I just hope he remembers who got him there. It was the Republicans. It was the people who want him to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'
  • Giant inflatable chicken resembling President Trump set up near White House
    Giant inflatable chicken resembling President Trump set up near White House
    A giant inflatable chicken meant to resemble President Donald Trump, featuring golden hair and making his hand gestures, was set up near the White House by a protester. >> Read more trending news On Wednesday, news started circulating that the inflatable chicken had been erected in the Ellipse area by the White House which is open to the public. The chicken is a replica of a statue that was originally showcased in a Chinese mall. According to The Hill, replicas of the statue have been popping up all over the United States ever since. Taran Singh Brar, the protester who claimed to have set up the chicken, said he purchased it for $1,300 and was using it as a “visual protest” against Trump, telling the Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis, “Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin.” Trump was not at the White House, which is undergoing a renovation, during Brar’s protest as he is on a 17-day working vacation.
  • Hot words after New Orleans flood, pump problems revealed
    Hot words after New Orleans flood, pump problems revealed
    As volunteers hauled soggy insulation out of a flooded store that belongs to a prominent New Orleans social club Wednesday, the group's president said city pumping problems implicated in weekend flooding were unacceptable. 'It just doesn't make sense. We are too close to help, supposed to be, for us to flood this way,' Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club president Naaman Stewart said. He's part of a mounting chorus of critics outraged about the city's failures that contributed to flooding that deluged many neighborhoods after torrential rainfall. As a result, some city workers are now out of a job. The club's headquarters and store, only blocks from one of the city's 24 pumping stations, got about 2 to 3 feet (0.61 meters to 1 meter) of water Saturday. That's like having your house burn down across the street from a fire station, Stewart said. New Orleans' municipal pumping system is supposed to move water out of the low-lying city. Sewerage and Water Board officials told the City Council on Tuesday that pumping stations in two of the hardest-hit areas went down to half- to two-thirds capacity on Saturday, news outlets reported. The statement came in sharp contrast to assertions over the weekend from board officials and spokespeople, who said repeatedly that all 24 pumping stations were working at full capacity. Part of the problem was that eight of the huge pumps meant to move floodwaters weren't working. Six smaller 'constant duty' pumps also were out, general superintendent Joseph Becker said Tuesday. 'I was upset about that because everything that they had represented to the community indicated that all of the pumps were working, everything was fine, we were in great shape, we were prepared for hurricane season,' Stewart said. 'And come to find out, in a typical rainstorm, the pumps could not do their job.' The storm was unusually heavy, with 9.4 inches (24 centimeters) in three hours. National Weather Service meteorologists told local news outlets that's the sort of storm with a 1 to 2 percent chance of happening in a year. Another problem was that the board's own power plant wasn't at full steam, and the plants had to ration power from Entergy, The Advocate reported. It reported that capacity at the Lakeview plant dropped to 52 percent at one point because of the power problems, and in Mid-City, pumps were about 63 percent of total capacity throughout the storm. Elected city officials were among those expressing dissatisfaction. 'It is unacceptable that the public was not only uninformed, but misinformed as to our drainage system functionality during the flood,' Council Member LaToya Cantrell said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Cedric Grant, one of Mayor Mitch Landrieu's top deputies and the head of the Sewerage & Water Board, told the council at the start of Tuesday's meeting that he would retire at the end of hurricane season, which lasts through November. Public Works Director Mark Jernigan submitted his resignation shortly after the meeting, when he was asked whether his agency had done enough to clean the catch basins that feed the drainage system. Landrieu said he also wanted the board to fire Becker and the board's communications director.
  • Inflatable Trump chicken takes roost outside White House
    Inflatable Trump chicken takes roost outside White House
    President Donald Trump may be out of town, but one plucky protester is keeping an eye on the White House. A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander in chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation's capital Wednesday afternoon. Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse. The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview. The Trump chicken balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns. It even has its own Twitter account: @TaxMarchChicken.
  • Russian spy plane that flew over Washington, D.C., Wednesday trolled Trump
    Russian spy plane that flew over Washington, D.C., Wednesday trolled Trump
    A Russian surveillance plane that flew over the Washington, D.C., area and near Bedminster, N.J., where President Donald Trump is on a working vacation later appeared to fly at low altitude near Wright-Patterson on Wednesday, POLITICO reported. >> Read more trending news The website said while the flight was legal under the Open Skies treaty that permits Russia and the United States to conduct surveillance missions over each other’s territory under a 1992 agreement, this trip “appeared to be an attempt to troll President Donald Trump.” Wright-Patterson spokesman Daryl Mayer confirmed late Wednesday an Open Skies flight did occur. “We had the standard notification in advance that it was going to happen and it happened exactly the way it was supposed to,” he said. The Russian Tupolev Tu-154M also flew over West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania “often at low altitudes,” according to a website tracker, POLITICO reported. The plane appeared to have departed Moscow on Wednesday morning and flew through Iceland before entered the United States off the coast of Virginia, POLITICO reported. Wright-Patterson is headquarters of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, which has a film developing facility set up for Open Skies missions.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.