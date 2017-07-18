12-year-old girl dies after father runs over her in boating accident

BRIDGEWATER, N.H. - A 12-year-old Colorado girl was killed on Newfound Lake while vacationing in Bridgewater, New Hampshire, early Monday morning when the boat she had been on ran over her, police said.
According to the marine patrol, the girl had been water skiing behind her father’s boat when she fell into the water. As her father circled back to pick her up, the boat ran over the girl when her father’s “attention was briefly distracted.”
According to New Hampshire Marine Patrol officials, the man became distracted when his hat blew off his head.
The boat passed over the girl at a slow speed while the boat was in neutral, The Associated Press reported.
Police said the boat seriously injured the girl’s torso. She was pulled out of the water and taken to shore but couldn’t be revived.
The girl’s sister and mother were also aboard the boat, according to the AP.
Police are asking for witnesses to contact then at 603-293-2037.
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself