7-year-old gets help for sister during alleged rape

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. - A 7-year-old girl from Alabama may be considered a hero after she ran to get help for her sister who was being raped.
Al.com reported that the 14-year-old girl was at her home with her sister and another family member, Melinda McNatt. Police said McNatt had company at the home to drink and use illegal drugs.
Police said that the teen got drunk and was nearly passed out when Tony Grissom, 30, assaulted her, Al.com reported.
When her 7-year-old sister realized what was happening, she tried to alert the other adults who were at the home, but they were passed out. She then ran to a neighbor’s home to alert police.
Grissom is behind bars, accused of rape. McNatt was arrested, facing charges for providing alcohol to the teen.
