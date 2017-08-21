Listen Live
Solar Eclipse 2017:

Special Coverage on Now

National
5-year-old dies after domestic violence incident at UNC
Close

5-year-old dies after domestic violence incident at UNC

5-year-old dies after domestic violence incident at UNC
Authorities say a 5-year-old has died and his parents were injured in a domestic violence incident at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Photo: WSOCTV.com)

5-year-old dies after domestic violence incident at UNC

By: WSOCTV.com

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -  Authorities say a 5-year-old has died and his parents were injured in a domestic violence incident at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

>> Read more trending news

Multiple media outlets report the violence occurred shortly after midnight Sunday in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community. The UNC website describes Baity Hill as an apartment complex that houses graduate students and student families.

Authorities said a knife was used as the weapon in the violence, which also involved the child's parents. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Residents in the complex are concerned even though police say there's no threat of danger.

"A little bit on my toes. We have two kids and I've always felt really safe here, so to know something can happen just next door in a really safe environment is pretty scary,” neighbor Jessica Dyer said.

Fall semester classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday at the university.

  • The Latest: Spain fugitive flashed bomb belt before shot
    The Latest: Spain fugitive flashed bomb belt before shot
    The Latest on the aftermath of the Spain attacks (all times local): 7:45 p.m. A police official in Spain says two agents from the Catalonia region's police force shot at a suspect in the Barcelona van attack when he shouted 'Allah is Great' in Arabic and revealed he was wearing what appeared to be an explosives belt. Regional police chief Josep Luis Trapero said the bomb belt fugitive that fugitive suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub flashed Monday turned out to be fake, but that he was carrying a bag of knives that police are analyzing. A robot was used to check the belt before authorities confirmed Abouyaaqoub was dead. Trapero says officers first were alerted by a caller who spotted a suspicious person near the local train station in a town west of Barcelona and then by a woman who reported she was certain she had seen Abouyaaqoub. He says the agents located the man hiding in vineyards and asked for his identification. He says that's when the suspect flashed his belt. ___ 6:35 p.m. Regional police in Spain have confirmed that fugitive Barcelona van suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot dead in a small town outside the city. Police say he wore what appeared to be an explosives belt when he was shot in Subirats, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. Abouyaaqoub had been the focus of an intense manhunt after authorities say he used a van to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring over 120. Police also say he stabbed a driver to death and hijacked his car Thursday night in his getaway. ___ 6:25 p.m. Regional police have confirmed that the fugitive Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot down in a small town outside the city. In a tweet, the Catalan regional police say Abouyaaqoub was the suspect wearing an explosives belt who was shot Monday afternoon in Subirats, a town west of Barcelona. Abouyaaqoub had been the subject of a massive manhunt since the attack Thursday in Barcelona that killed 13 people and wounded over 120. ___ 6 p.m. The daughter of a Catalan vineyard owner says her father alerted police after they saw a car crossing their property at high speed even though the vineyard was closed off. Regional police say they shot a man Monday afternoon in that area amid a massive manhunt for the fugitive from the Barcelona van attack. Catalan public radio says a bomb disposal robot has removed a possible explosives belt from the downed suspect. Roser Venura says police told them to immediately leave the Ventura Soler cava vineyard, located between the towns of Sadurni d'Anoia and Subirats, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. She says 'we heard a helicopter flying around and many police cars coming toward the gas station' near the property. The La Vanguardia newspaper reported that Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, had been captured in the area. Police would not confirm that. ___ 5:30 p.m. Catalan public radio says a bomb disposal robot has removed a possible explosives belt from a suspect who was shot down by police in a town outside Barcelona. Regional police tweeted that they had shot the man Monday afternoon in an operation amid a massive manhunt for the fugitive from the Barcelona van attack. The radio reported the suspect's body was face down in Subirats, a town 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. Earlier, the La Vanguardia newspaper reported that Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, had been captured in the area. Police would not confirm that. ___ 5:15 p.m. Regional police in Spain say they have shot a man who was wearing possible explosives belt in town outside Barcelona. It was not clear if the man was Younes Abouyaaqoub, the 22-year-old fugitive that Spain has been searching for in a massive manhunt. In a tweet Monday afternoon, the Catalan police service said a suspect was shot in Subirats, a town 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. Earlier, the La Vanguardia newspaper reported that Abouyaaqoub, the suspected driver who had mowed down pedestrians Thursday in Barcelona, had been captured in that area. Police would not confirm that. ___ 5:05 p.m. Catalan police say a police operation in Subirats, a town 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona, is still going on due to the presence of a 'suspicious person.' The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia is reporting Monday afternoon that the fugitive suspect in the deadly Barcelona van attack has been captured there, but police won't confirm that. Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, has been the target of an international manhunt since Thursday's van attack in Barcelona. ___ 4:50 p.m. The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia is reporting that the fugitive suspect in the Barcelona van attack has been captured. Police have not confirmed that, but Catalan police say Monday afternoon that they are conducting an operation in the same area, a town 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, has been the target of an international manhunt since Thursday's van attack in Barcelona. Authorities say they now have evidence he drove the van that plowed down the city's famed Las Ramblas promenade, killing 13 pedestrians and injuring more than 120 others. ___ 4:45 p.m. Catalan regional police says they are investigating an incident in a town 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. They say in a tweet Monday there is an ongoing police operation there. ___ 1:55 p.m. Spain's interior minister is meeting with representatives of almost all political parties to brief them about the investigation into the deadly attacks that killed 15 people in Catalonia last week. It was the first time the anti-terror group has met since the deadly attacks in the French city of Nice last year. The governing Popular Party and the main opposition Socialists set up the group in 2015. Lawmakers of all other parliamentary parties are attending the meeting in Madrid, either as participants or as observers, except for a coalition of Basque nationalist parties who have criticized the government's anti-terrorism policies. Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido was expected to explain the decision to not upgrade the country's terrorism alert level after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby coastal town. ___ 1:45 p.m. Police have cordoned off the main memorial site of the Barcelona attacks in Las Ramblas after reports of a suspicious package on a bus. Authorities later said it was a false alarm, saying someone had left behind a backpack with personal belongings. Police said the cordon would soon be lifted. But the security incident was a sign that authorities were still on high alert in the city as a manhunt for one of the attackers continues. Police had formed a line Monday morning preventing the crowds of mourners and visitors from getting near the site where people have placed hundreds of flowers and candles in memory of the victims of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. A total of 15 people were killed and more than 120 others injured. ___ 1:30 p.m. An official in Spain says that authorities have identified all 15 victims killed in the attacks last week in the Catalonia region. Catalan justice minister Carles Mundo says that the fatalities are eight males, including two minors, and seven women. Mundo spoke during a news conference in which officials also increased the death toll in the attacks to 15 — the latest victim being a man, Pau Perez, found stabbed in a car that was believed to be used by one of the attackers to flee the scene. The previous death toll was 14 — 13 people killed in a van attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, and one woman killed hours later in Cambrils. ___ 1:15 p.m. A regional official in Spain says that the death toll in the attacks last week in Barcelona and a coastal town south of the city has risen to 15. Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn gave the updated figure in a news conference. He said that the new victim is a man found stabbed in a car. The car was believed to be used by one of the attackers to flee the scene. The previous death toll was 14 — 13 people killed in a van attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, and one woman killed hours later in Cambrils. ___ 12 p.m. Mourners have wept and hugged each other as they visited the main memorial site of the Barcelona attack while the city tries to get back to normal with the beginning of a new work week. Crowds of people have continued to lay flowers, candles and heart-shaped balloons at the top of city's iconic Las Ramblas promenade where a van plowed into pedestrians, killing 13 and injuring more than 120 on Thursday. Hours later, one person was killed and several more injured when a car ran into a busy boardwalk in the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils. Other smaller flower and candle tributes are located at different points of Las Ramblas along where the van drove. Meanwhile, the promenade regained a semblance of normality. ___ 9:25 a.m. Spanish newspaper El Pais has published images of what it says is the driver of the van attack supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas promenade. The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is traditional La Boqueria market just off Las Ramblas. Catalan authorities have confirmed on Monday that the van driver was Younes Abouyaaqoub, and that he is the last of the 12-man Islamic extremist cell to remain at large. Thursday's van attack and a subsequent car attack in a nearby town hours later killed 14 people and injured more than 120 others. ___ 9:20 a.m. Authorities in Spain have confirmed that Younes Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the Islamic extremist cell at large after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town. They also believe he is likely the driver of the van attack that killed 13 and injured scores more in Barcelona. Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn has told Catalunya Radio on Monday that 'everything indicates' that Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the van driver. Forn also confirmed that Abouyaaqoub is the remaining member of the 12-man cell that remains at large. Another attack in Cambrils killed one other person. ___ 8:55 a.m. A Sydney school is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old student who was killed when a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona. Julian Cadman, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother when a van sped down Las Ramblas promenade last week targeting pedestrians. His mother was injured in the attack and was hospitalized. Greg Whitby, executive director of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, said in a statement Monday that Cadman had been a beloved second grade student at St. Bernadette's Catholic Primary school in Lalor Park, a western Sydney suburb. Whitby says Cadman was 'a delightful little boy — curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart.' Whitby says Cadman was much loved and the school community was feeling his loss deeply. ___ 8:45 a.m. Spanish police are continuing the search for the man who they consider to be the final member of a cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town that killed 14 and injured more than 120 others. Police are searching Monday throughout the northeastern region bordering France. Police have declined to identify who they are looking for, but local media reports say he is Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan. He is suspected of driving the van that plowed down the Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring 120. Another attack hours later killed one person and injured others in Cambrils, a seaside town south of the city. Police say the cell consisted of 12 men, all with connections to the northern town of Ripoll. ___ 7:45 a.m. A Catalan official says regional and local authorities discarded the Spanish government's suggestion to place traffic barriers to protect the Las Ramblas promenade because they deemed them 'inefficient.' Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont told La Sexta television that regional and municipal authorities discarded the suggestion because the barriers wouldn't have prevented vehicles from entering the promenade at other points. Besides that, Puigdemont said closing off Las Ramblas was impractical because emergency vehicles still would need to be able to access the area. Reports say the suggestion was made after other big vehicle attacks in Europe, but the precise timing wasn't clear. On Thursday, an attacker drove a van down the promenade, killing 13 and injuring scores more. A subsequent attack in nearby town killed another person.
    Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Morrow police are investigating a homicide they said is the first one in the city in 11 years. Police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Oxford Townhomes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It happened near a Walmart, across the highway and railroad tracks, police said. Officers found an 18-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene. “This is a murder investigation at this point and all available resources for the Detective Division are being utilized,” Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said in a statement. There are no suspects at this time, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Morrow police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. There will be at least a $2,000 reward for information, which police said is likely to increase. Tips can be anonymous. 
  • Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    The victims of last week's attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town came from around the world and across generations, the latest a Spaniard who was stabbed to death by one of the attackers. They are among 15 people killed and more than 120 others wounded in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils on Thursday and Friday. The dead and injured represented nearly three dozen countries, places where loved ones are in mourning or experiencing a new kinship with the people of Spain. Here are some details about the victims: ___ Pau Perez, 34, Spain. Perez was parking his car in Barcelona when the alleged Barcelona van attack driver attacked and stabbed him while fleeing police after mowing down dozens of people on La Ramblas. The attacker then dumped Perez' in the back seat and drove away, later crashing through a police barrier and injuring an officer before ditching the vehicle containing the body in a town outside the Catalan capital. The confirmation Monday ended days of uncertainty over Perez's exact fate, although it seems police had already told his family and neighbors in hometown Vilafranca de Penedes he was dead, without giving the full details during investigations. Spanish media said Perez was an NGO worker and keen football fan. The town Twitter account announced it deeply lamented his death, declaring three days mourning. ___ Julian Cadman, 7, Australia and Britain The British and Australian governments and Catalan emergency services announced the death of 7-year-old Julian Cadman on Sunday. The boy, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, had been missing since the attack that seriously injured his mother. Julian and his mother, Jom Cadman, were in Barcelona for a family wedding and enjoying the sights when a van sped down the Las Ramblas promenade targeting pedestrians. His mother, a 43-year-old from the Philippines who had been living in Australia, was hospitalized. 'He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces,' the child's family said in a statement released by the Australian department for foreign affairs after his death was announced. On Friday, Julian's grandfather posted an appeal on Facebook with Julian's photo asking for help finding him. The Australian prime minister asked people to pray for him, and the British prime minister said the government was urgently looking into his situation. The family statement extended sympathy to others coping with losses and thanked all those who helped search for Julian, saying, 'Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.' 'We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts. ___ Pepita Codina, 75, Spain Pepita Codina is being honored with a makeshift memorial in Hipolit de Voldrega, her hometown of 3,000 people near Barcelona. Mayor Xavier Vilamala said on Twitter he was 'very sad and distressed' by the news of her death. Local media reported that Codina's daughter, Elisabet, was injured in the attack, but is currently out of danger at Hospital del Marin Barcelona. Neighbor Enriqueta Ordeig described Codina as a 'very good woman' who moved to the town when her husband retired, according to the El Pais newspaper. ___ Granddaughter and grandmother, 20 and 74, Portugal The two were in Barcelona to celebrate the grandmother's birthday when they were caught up in the horror on Las Ramblas, according to Portuguese media reports. They had arrived in the city for a week's vacation just a few hours before they were killed, Jose Luis Carneiro, a Lisbon official, told reporters. The older woman was reported dead Friday, while the younger woman was initially reported as missing before finally being identified Saturday. Those hours left her parents in a painful limbo, Carneiro said. The parents are 'broken-hearted,' Carneiro said. 'Firstly, because they were caught by surprise by the death of the man's mother and then spent hours not knowing what had happened to their daughter.' The victims' names were not released. ___ Bruno Gulotta, 35, Italy A father from Legnano in northern Italy is being praised as a hero who protected his children during an attack in Barcelona. One of his Gulotta's work colleagues, Pino Bruno, told the Italian news agency ANSA that he saved the life of his two young children — Alessandro, 6, and Aria, 7 months — by throwing himself between them and the van that mowed people down. Bruno said he spoke to Gulotta's wife, Martina, and she told him her husband had been holding the 6-year-old's hand on the tourist-thronged avenue in Barcelona when 'the van appeared suddenly.' 'Everyone knelt down, instinctively, as if to protect themselves,' Bruno said, adding that Gulotta put himself in front of his children and was fatally struck. Gulotta was a sales manager for Tom's Hardware Italia, an online publication about technology. 'Rest in peace, Bruno, and protect your loved ones from up high,' read one tribute on the company's website. ___ Carmen Lopardo, 80, Italy Lopardo, apparently the oldest person to die in the attack, was among three Italians killed in Barcelona, according to Italy's foreign ministry. In a statement, it said Lopardo was killed in the 'vile terrorist attack in Barcelona,' without providing details. News reports said Lopardo was an Italian who had immigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was visiting Barcelona. ___ Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, 40, Argentina and Spain Argentina's Foreign Ministry says Pereyra, an Argentine-Spanish dual citizen who resided in Barcelona for the last 10 years, is among those who died. It says in a statement that her death was confirmed through family members living in Bolivia after a cousin identified her body at a morgue in Barcelona. The Argentine government expressed its deep regret over the pain caused to Pereyra's family and friends and said its diplomatic missions in Barcelona and Madrid are working to assist. ___ Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 57, and Javier Martinez, 3, Spain Francisco Lopez Rodriguez was killed with his 3-year-old grand-nephew, Javier Martinez, while walking along Las Ramblas. Lopez was accompanied by his wife, Roser — who is recovering from her wounds in a hospital — her niece and the niece's two children, one of them Javier. 'He was a lovely man, kind and charitable' and always telling jokes, said 81-year-old Natalia Moreno Perez from Lopez's native Lanteira, a town of 700 inhabitants outside Granada in southern Spain. Lopez left the town with his family in the 1960s to seek work and was a metal worker living in Rubi, a migrant town of 75,000 people northwest of Barcelona. 'We are a broken family,' niece Raquel Baron Lopez posted on Twitter. ___ Luca Russo, 25, Italy One of Italy's three victims in the Barcelona van attack is being mourned as a brilliant young engineer dragged to his death before his girlfriend's eyes. A determined Luca Russo, 25, already had a job in electronic engineering, no easy feat in Italy, where youth unemployment runs stubbornly high. 'We were investing in him. We wanted to make him grow professionally,' the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Stefano Facchinello, one of the partners in the Padua-area company where Russo had worked for a year, as saying. The girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon, who was hospitalized with a fractured foot and elbow, told an aunt that 'we were walking together, then the van came on top of us.' ___ Ana Maria Suarez, Spain The Spanish royal family sent condolences to Ana Maria Suarez's family via Twitter after she died in the attack in the resort town of Cambrils. According to local media, the 67-year-old woman was originally from the city of Zaragoza, and was on vacation with her family. Suarez's husband and one of her sisters were injured and being treated at a hospital. They had just eaten dinner and were celebrating the husband's 69th birthday, walking in the crowded port area of Cambrils, when a van drove down a path hours after the Barcelona attack, according to El Mundo newspaper. Suarez is the only civilian to have been killed in Cambrils, where five attackers wearing fake explosives belts were shot to death by police. ___ Jared Tucker, 42, United States California resident Jared Tucker, 42, and his wife were ending their European vacation in Barcelona after visiting Paris and Venice, and were on their way to a beach when they decided to stop at a cafe on Las Ramblas. Shortly after her husband left to use the restroom, 'all mayhem broke out,' Heidi Nunes-Tucker told NBC News. Later, she learned that he was among those killed in the truck attack in Barcelona, the only known American fatality. Nunes-Tucker, 40, called her husband 'truly the love of my life' and says she's struggling to make sense of the violence. Tucker's father, Daniel Tucker, said the couple had saved for the vacation to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Jared Tucker, who worked with his father in a family business remodeling swimming pools, had 'a magnetic personality, and people loved him,' his father told The Associated Press. He liked to fish, play golf and other sports, and leaves behind three daughters. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences to the victim's family. ___ Elke Vanbockrijck, Belgium Vanbockrijck was at the KFC Heur Tongeren soccer club 'nearly every day' ferrying her 10- and 14-year-old boys back and forth to training and matches, said team president Arnould Partoens. The family was on vacation in Barcelona. The boys and their father, a policeman, were unhurt, he said. Team vice president Herwig Dessers said coaches and players would stand in silence to remember her over the next few days 'and talk to the children about what happened.' A picture of Vanbockrijck now rests on the bar inside the clubhouse. ___ Ian Moore Wilson, 53, Canada Ian Moore Wilson's daughter Fiona described him as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' The Vancouver police department issued a statement from Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, saying that Wilson had been killed and his wife, Valerie, had been injured in the attack. Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got medical assistance for her mother. 'In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do,' she wrote. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four other Canadians were injured in the extremist attacks. ___ Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Danica Kirka in London; Barry Hatton and Helena Alves in Lisbon, Portugal; Jocelyn Gecker in Walnut Creek, California; Lorne Cook in Brussels, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Kristen Gelineau in Sydney, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed.
    5-year-old dies after domestic violence incident at UNC
    Authorities say a 5-year-old has died and his parents were injured in a domestic violence incident at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. >> Read more trending news Multiple media outlets report the violence occurred shortly after midnight Sunday in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community. The UNC website describes Baity Hill as an apartment complex that houses graduate students and student families. Authorities said a knife was used as the weapon in the violence, which also involved the child's parents. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Residents in the complex are concerned even though police say there's no threat of danger. 'A little bit on my toes. We have two kids and I've always felt really safe here, so to know something can happen just next door in a really safe environment is pretty scary,” neighbor Jessica Dyer said. Fall semester classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday at the university.
  • Aztecs, Mayans marveled at eclipses — and predicted them with precision
    Aztecs, Mayans marveled at eclipses — and predicted them with precision
    Astronomers across the ages have looked up to the skies and marveled at eclipses. Using different numerical systems, the Aztecs and the Mayans observed eclipses and could predict with precision when the next one would occur. In fact, they could have predicted Monday’s solar eclipse with small margins of error, experts say. >>DON’T MISS THE ECLIPSE: Where to watch it in Central Texas Anthony Aveni is a retired professor from Colgate University and author of many books on archaeoastronomy, including “In the Shadow of the Moon: The Science, Magic, and Mystery of Solar Eclipses.” According to Aveni, the Aztecs used to say they designed the founding of the city of Tenochtitlán — where modern-day Mexico City now sits — to coincide with an eclipse in 1325. “It’s a way of saying, ‘That’s when our empire began,’ connect that with the beginning. (It’s) probably not true,” he said, but saying the city’s foundation coincided with an eclipse helped give it more importance. >> Read more trending news The Aztecs registered many eclipses, and it’s possible their calendar stone depicts the death of the sun god Tonatiuh at the hands of an eclipse monster, said Susan Milbrath, curator emeritus of the Museum of Natural history in Florida, in a recent New York Times special section about eclipses. The Mayans also left a record of their astronomical knowledge in books known as codices, especially in the Dresden Codex. The book now resides in Germany and is one of only four codices to survive Spanish colonial officials’ burning of the books, Aveni said. This codex has a famous chart of eclipses that suggests the Mayans “were watching the sky every bit as carefully as the Babylonians,” who might have been the first to keep a record of a total solar eclipse, Aveni said. >>DON’T STARE: Some tips when watching the eclipse over Austin Religion, everyday life and science were deeply connected for the Mayans, who used a vigesimal — or 20-based — numerical system for their calculations. Instead of seven days, for instance, the Mayan week had 20, which corresponded to the number of fingers and toes a person has. They used this system to calculate everything from child gestation to the movement of celestial bodies. This is an example of “scientific cultural diversity,” Aveni said. “The Mayans had this religious, ritual dictate that any cycle in heaven had to fit perfectly with the cycles of the human body, and other cycles that we don’t pay attention to.” >>Solar Eclipse 2017: Google Doodle marks sky show The Mayans were way ahead of their time, Aveni said, and “we tend to put them down, to say it’s superstition, but they were doing things quite comparable to what we say we know about eclipses.” >>Solar eclipse 2017: You can be a 'citizen scientist' during the Great American Eclipse Something most of us can agree on, Aveni said, is that when watching an eclipse, “we all stop what we’re doing, we see something unusual … and we remember that we all did it at the same time.” “It unifies cultures,” he said. >>Solar Eclipse 2017: NASA live stream, live updates Watching the eclipse in Central Texas Monday’s solar eclipse, dubbed the Great American Eclipse, will be seen from Oregon’s coast near Salem to Charleston, S.C. The next one in the U.S. will not occur until April 8, 2024, when one is expected to start in Mexico, passing through Texas and Maine, and reaching Canada. Austin will only get to view a partial eclipse Monday.
  • Trump to watch eclipse from White House
    Trump to watch eclipse from White House
    President Donald Trump plans to watch the solar eclipse from a White House balcony. The White House said Monday that the president and first lady will take in the cosmic spectacle from the Truman balcony on the second floor of the residence, overlooking the South Lawn. This is the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the United States from coast to coast in nearly a century. Compared to the 14 states that will see a total eclipse, Washington will experience a partial eclipse. The eclipse was expected to be the most watched and photographed in history.
