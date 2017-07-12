3-year-old in body cast after jumping at trampoline park

A 3-year-old boy in Tampa, Florida, suffered broken bones and will be in a body cast for the next six weeks from jumping at a trampoline park promoted for toddlers.

The mother of the boy, Kaitlin Hill, posted on Facebook Friday warning other parents about the dangers of indoor trampoline parks.

“Colton fell and broke his femur, the strongest bone in his body, while innocently jumping alongside his dad and I,” Hill wrote.

The facility where her son was injured “specifically advertised ‘Toddler Time’” on trampolines, according to Hill.

Hill said according to America Academy of Pediatrics and the America Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, children who are under 6 years old “should never use a trampoline.” She wrote the reason is because children still have “fragile bones” that cannot handle the pressure from repetitive jumping.

“We had no idea and were shocked to find this out from our pediatric orthopedic surgeon during Colton's hospital stay,” Hill wrote on Facebook.

So far, Hill’s Facebook post has received more than 200,000 shares and over 50,000 comments. Some Facebook users have canceled their plans to take their children to trampoline parks or have reconsidered buying their kids a trampoline.

“Without knowing, we were about to schedule a birthday party for our grandchild at one of these trampoline indoor facilities. Thanks to you it's been canceled,” one Facebook user, John Guerrero, wrote on Hill’s post.