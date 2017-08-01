Listen Live
7-year-old among group living with uncombable hair syndrome
Close

Photo Credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Many children can’t stand people yanking and tugging on their locks trying to get the knots out

For one 7-year-old rocking a mane with a mind of its own, she’s got a great excuse -- uncombable hair syndrome.

Shilah Calvert Yin, of Australia, is among about 100 others in the world who have a genetic mutation that causes their hair to be untamed. 

Despite efforts, it can’t be combed down, and in some cases trying to do so causes the hair to break or become fragile, according to the National Institutes of Health. Usually it’s dry silvery-blond or straw-colored.

Shilah likes it, despite the fact that some kids have picked on her.

Shilah embraces the way she looks & has so much attitude & confidence that she just rocks her own style. #uncombablehairsyndrome

A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on

“It’s not ordinary and it’s not boring like everyone else’s. Everyone knows me and remembers me -- especially at school ... I think my friends wish they had hair like mine,” the Melbourne girl told The Daily Mail

Her mother, Celeste, is hoping Shilah will continue to find strength in her unique locks. She told the The Daily Mail that Shilah has tried modeling. She’s also created an Instagram account for her daughter, which has more than 1,000 followers.

For now, they’re embracing that which can not be tamed. 

Shilah's hair before and after her morning hair routine. EVERYDAY! 🎀#uncombablehairsyndrome

A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on

News

  • Stocks are at records, but it's no longer the 'Trump trade'
    Stocks are at records, but it's no longer the 'Trump trade'
    The stock market has never been higher, and President Donald Trump would like more people to pay attention. 'Stock Market could hit all-time high (again) 22,000 today,' Trump tweeted Tuesday about the Dow Jones industrial average. 'Was 18,000 only 6 months ago on Election Day. Mainstream media seldom mentions!' The 18,000 figure he cited, though, was inaccurate: The Dow closed at 19,890.94 six months ago. It was at 18,332.74 on Election Day, which was nearly nine months ago. And analysts say it would be inaccurate to give Trump full credit for the market's records, at least those set during the last few months. 'Trump obviously is taking credit for a lot of this, as almost any president would do, but the things that affect the market right now aren't things that have been put in place over the last six months,' said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Stocks did surge after Trump's electoral win in November following a couple of hours of confusion among investors caught off-guard by the voting results. The hope was that Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress would cut regulations, revamp the tax system, launch a big program for infrastructure and enact other pro-business policies. Areas of the market that would benefit most from such policies soared much more than the rest of the market, and the effect was so strong that traders called it the 'Trump trade.' Smaller companies, for example, were supposed to be big winners if U.S. tax rates dropped because they tend to do more of their business domestically, and they do not have the armies of accountants that big multinational corporations use to lower their tax bills. As a result, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks surged 16 percent in the month after the election. The index includes such companies as Pier 1 Imports and Bank of the Ozarks. Its gain was more than triple the 5 percent rise for the biggest stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. In recent months, though, Washington has had several high-profile stumbles, highlighted by the Senate's latest failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That inaction has investors pushing back their expectations for when a tax plan and other policy changes could happen, and some are questioning how big those changes can be given Republicans' struggles. So the Trump trade has not only faded but reversed course, with the initial leaders and laggards flipping places. So far this year, the small-cap Russell 2000 has had less than half the gain of the S&P 500 index, at 5 percent versus 11 percent. Producers of raw materials, which were early winners on expectations that they would benefit from a big infrastructure program, are no longer leading the market. The effect goes beyond stocks: Big rallies for yields on Treasury bonds and the dollar's value against other currencies have also faded. So what's keeping stocks at record heights? A return to strong profit growth for U.S. companies is one of the biggest reasons, analysts say. And some of the strongest growth is coming from companies that do business all over the world. Those businesses also happen to be the ones initially thought to be the biggest losers of Trump's 'America-first' policy goals. Tech stocks in the S&P 500 get more than half their sales from outside the country, for example, and they are benefiting as economies in Europe and across the developing world finally start to gear higher. The tech sector has jumped nearly 22 percent this year to lead the market. Easing worries about protectionism also mean stocks from China and other emerging markets have been big winners. The MSCI Emerging Markets stock index has more than doubled the S&P 500's gain this year. Even the Mexican peso, which was so battered by Trump's call to 'build the wall' through the campaign, has recovered all its losses since the election. Touting the market's heights is a turnaround for Trump himself. He warned during last year's campaign that U.S. stock prices may have climbed too high. At a presidential debate in September, for example, Trump talked about the dangers he saw as the Federal Reserve prepared to raise interest rates. 'We're in a bubble right now,' he said. 'And the only thing that looks good is the stock market, but if you raise interest rates even a little bit, that's going to come crashing down.' Since that comment, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates modestly three times. The stock market was also setting records under Trump's predecessor. The Dow Jones industrial average surged nearly 150 percent over Barack Obama's eight-year presidency. Trump has been in office for a little more than half a year, and the Dow has climbed nearly 11 percent since his January inauguration. Even if the Trump trade has faded, some effects have been longer lasting. Optimism among small businesses is still much higher than it was before the election, even though it's moderated a bit in recent months, for example. If Trump were to serve two terms and stocks performed similarly under his administration as they did during the Obama years, the Dow would surpass 49,000 — something really worth tweeting about.
  • Search continues for missing grandmother
    Search continues for missing grandmother
    DeKalb County police have resumed their search for a missing grandmother. Millicent Williams, 78, was attacked in her home last week. Williams disappeared after authorities discovered a large amount of blood inside her home which she shared with her grandson, Gregory Williams. He's being charged with murder. TRENDING STORIES: Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to first day of kindergarten Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Want to get away with breaking into your former HS? Don't Snapchat it Channel 2's Aaron Diamant has followed this story for several days. Now, in the fifth day of the search, crews are using ATV's to search a new section of walking trails and woods along the river. Why investigators believe this will lead to answers, on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 4 p.m.
  • Man accused in deadly Penske shooting spree found incompetent to stand trial
    Man accused in deadly Penske shooting spree found incompetent to stand trial
    A judge has signed a petition for involuntary commitment for a man accused of opening fire at his Kennesaw workplace. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Jesse James Warren in a shooting spree at the Penske facility in January 2010. Three people died and two people were injured. TRENDING STORIES: Here's where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school 'He said he was going to kill us': Man accused of robbing LGBT advocate at march One of the people injured died a few years later, leading to a new indictment charging Warren with four murders. Two forensic psychiatrists testified that Warren suffers from a delusional disorder and still believes Penske stole $500 million that was given to him by the military for inventing Wi-Fi. They no longer believe Warren can be medicated to the point of being fit to stand trial. We're hearing from the victim's families about the end of a 7-year court journey, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
  • Ohio factory owner: I need sober workers
    Ohio factory owner: I need sober workers
    An Ohio manufacturing executive is making headlines and getting attention with her lament that she can’t find clean and sober workers. >> Read more trending news  Regina Mitchell, co-owner of Warren Fabricating & Machining in Hubbard, Ohio, east of Youngstown, told the New York Times in a story last week that at least four out of 10 of her applicants test positive for drug use. >> RELATED: Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise In response, she said she set up an apprentice program, enlarging her pool of hiring prospects by de-emphasizing candidates’ experience and current skills. “It takes more time and money to train and evaluate someone, but I can have confidence the person is drug-free, comes to work on time and won’t call in sick,” the newspaper quoted Mitchell as saying. >> RELATED: Stop sending EMS to respond to overdose calls, Ohio councilman says “Imagine the money we could save or invest as a company if I were able to hire drug-free workers on the spot,” Mitchell also said. “But that’s just not the environment we are in.” In the Dayton area, leaders of manufacturers have wrestled with many of the same problems. The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) is eyeing the launch of a $1 million fundraising campaign to try to address the issue, hoping to spark greater cooperation between companies and educators. West Central Ohio is home to about 2,500 manufacturers trying to fill some 3,400 new positions every year, Jon Foley, a trustee of the association -- which has members in 14 counties -- said in May. From 2015 to 2025, the DRMA expects an average of 3,301 annual manufacturing job openings in its service area, Foley told this news outlet. Some local executives put that number higher. Steve Staub, co-owner of Harrison Township’s Staub Manufacturing Solutions, said area manufacturing openings are closer to 4,000. The problem, unfortunately, isn’t new. The former manager of the Behr Thermal Products plant in Dayton told us in 2011 that he had openings for 55 people immediately. “It’s the soft skills that are in shortage,” Eric Burkland, president of the Ohio Manufacturing Association, told us at the time. “It’s things like passing a drug test. It’s coming to work on time.”
  • Big shift on health care, as Senate Republicans opt for September hearings
    Big shift on health care, as Senate Republicans opt for September hearings
    Unable to find a 50th vote for a GOP plan to overhaul Obamacare, Republicans on Tuesday announced they would hold hearings in the Senate after Labor Day, in hopes of spurring a bipartisan agreement in Congress on short term plans to stabilize markets for individual insurance policies, just before insurance companies set their premiums for 2018. “We will hear from state insurance commissioners, patients, governors, health care experts and insurance companies,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), the Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “For the short term, the proposal is by mid-September to see if we can agree on a way to stabilize the individual insurance market,” Alexander added. The decision was a big turnaround for Republicans, who had steadfastly avoided hearings on their plan to overhaul the Obama health law. Senate health cmte chair Alexander calls for ' small, bipartisan &amp; balanced' bill to stabilize insurance markets. That's actually a BIG deal — Noam Levey (@NoamLevey) August 1, 2017 “I’m glad to get to work on health care with Sen. Alexander,” said the top Democrat on that panel, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). “We’ve tackled tough issues together before.” “I’m very excited by that,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) about the announcement of the bipartisan hearings. “I think that’s the direction we should have gone in the first place.” Like Collins, the idea of more hearings, and a deeper explanation of what’s involved on health care also resonated with another of the Republican “No” votes as well. “I like process; I think process is good for all of us,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Monday. “I think it makes us a better institution.” Alexander said the process of developing some kind of interim health care plan would not only be bipartisan, but would involve more than just the members of his committee, as Republicans changed their tune on working with Democrats from where things stood a week ago, when the GOP ‘skinny’ bill was defeated. McConnell: 'it’s pretty obvious our problem on healthcare is not the Democrats. We didn’t have 50 Republicans.' (Not how he put it last wk) — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 1, 2017 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – for a second straight day – didn’t even mention health care on the floor of the Senate, as he talked about what he hoped to get the Senate to accomplish during the first two weeks of August. Meanwhile, some Republicans were still exploring ways to find 50 votes – only from Republicans – for a GOP health care bill. “I like the idea that we are not quitting,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to reporters just off the Senate floor. “We haven’t tried all options yet.” Down at the White House, officials were still publicly urging GOP leaders not to give up. “We know that Obamacare is failing, we know that inaction is not okay,” said incoming Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. But for now, the push to get something done that is wide-ranging, seems to be going on the back burner – though Republicans still remain just one vote away from getting enough support for a broader package in the Senate.
  • Macklemore OK after crash with suspected drunken driver
    Macklemore OK after crash with suspected drunken driver
    Musician Macklemore is OK after he was involved in a crash with a suspected drunken driver on Whidbey Island in Washington state. >> Read more trending news The Washington State Patrol said the crash happened at 10:45 p.m. Friday at Cascade Avenue and Sixth in Langley, Washington. Officers said a 24-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line and hit Macklemore’s 2016 Mercedes head-on. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and a warrant for a blood sample was served and then taken at the hospital. Macklemore was not hurt, according to KIRO-TV. It is not known if anyone else was in Macklemore's car at the time of the crash.
