3-year-old Alabama girl injured when pig attacks her in yard

A neighbor’s pet pig is at a county animal shelter after it attacked a 3-year-old girl in Rogersville, Alabama.

WHNT reported that Bella White was in her family’s yard with her two brothers when a neighbor’s pet pig came into the yard and attacked her.

“My boys came running in, saying the pig was attacking Bella. I came running out,” Bella’s mother, Amber White, said. “The pig had her arm in his mouth. She was on the ground. It was shaking. I ran over there and was kicking the pig, pushing the pig, it finally let go.”

White told AL.com that when she got Bella’s shirt off, there were bite marks down to her bone.

“There was blood everywhere,” White said. “There was tissue everywhere. The bone was even showing.”

Bella was airlifted to a hospital and received three layers of stitches. Her mother told AL.com it took more than two hours for Bella’s wounds to be closed.

WAAY reported that there have been multiple calls to animal control about the 350-pound pig, which has gotten out before.

“Everybody in the area knows the pig because it's always loose,” White told AL.com. “Animal Control is called out here all the time telling the owners they have to put the pig up. By now, the owners should have done something.”

The pig is at Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter and will be euthanized. State health officials told WHNT the pig will be tested for rabies.

“I am kind of relieved,” said White. “I wish it could have turned out differently for the pig, but at least it can’t hurt anybody else.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said his office took a police report, but charges had not been filed.