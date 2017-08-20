Listen Live
National
4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills himself with gun, father charged
4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills himself with gun, father charged
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
An ambulance transports a patient to a local hospital. A Memphis boy accidentally shot himself Saturday with his father’s handgun and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said. His father is charged with reckless homicide.

4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills himself with gun, father charged

By: Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A four-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting and killing himself Saturday at a residence in Memphis, Tenn. The child’s father is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the city’s southeast side.

When police arrived, they found the child on a walkway, according to news outlets. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The father, who has been identified as Gari Settles, 39, is also facing drug possession and felony weapon possession charges, police said.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: Police find 3 vans linked to attacks in Spain
    The Latest: Police find 3 vans linked to attacks in Spain
    The Latest on the two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils (all times local): Police in Spain have linked three rental vans to the main fugitive from an Islamic extremist cell that carried out deadly vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort. A police official says Sunday that all three vans were rented using the credit card of Younes Abouyaaquoub, the 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of plowing down pedestrians on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 120. He remains at large and is the subject of a massive manhunt in northeastern Spain. RELATED STORIES: Family: California man celebrating marriage killed in Spain? Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14, police say Atlanta woman describes 'terrifying' moments during terror attack in Barcelona The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk about an ongoing investigation, said one of the vans was used in the Barcelona attack. Another was found in Vic, 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Barcelona on the road to Ripoll, where all the main attack suspects lived. The third was found in Ripoll itself. Police believe the cell wanted to fill the vehicles with explosives to create a massive attack. The plans changed, however, after the house where their plot was being hatched blew up Wednesday in Alcanar. — By Joseph Wilson Pope Francis is calling for an end to the 'inhuman violence' that has targeted innocents in Burkina Faso, Spain and Finland in recent days. Francis led the crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday noon blessing in prayer for the victims, and said the world was carrying in its heart 'the pain of these terrorist attacks.' He begged God to 'free the world from this inhuman violence.' Eighteen people were killed in the Burkina Faso capital a week ago when Islamic extremists gunned down patrons at a popular restaurant. In Spain, members of an extremist cell mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort, killing 14 and injuring more than 120. In Finland on Friday, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker stabbed two people to death and wounded seven. 11:50 a.m. Vancouver police say 53-year-old Canadian Ian Moore Wilson was among those killed in the Barcelona attacks and his wife Valerie was wounded. The city police department issued a statement from Wilson's daughter Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, describing her father as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got assistance for her mother. She wrote 'in the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do.' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said one Canadian was killed and four injured in Thursday's extremist attack. The archbishop of Barcelona is calling for Spain to unite to work for a more peaceful world following the deadly dual vehicle attacks claimed by Islamic extremists. Cardinal Joan Josep Omella welcomed families of the victims, representatives of Catalonia's Muslim community, as well as Spain's royals and top government officials, to the Mass Sunday at the city's iconic Sagrada Familia basilica. In his homily, he said the presence of so many people was a 'beautiful mosaic' of unity to work for a common objective of 'peace, respect, fraternal coexistence and love.' He read aloud a telegram of condolences sent by Pope Francis, who called the attacks a 'cruel terrorist act' and a 'grave offense to God.' Two attacks on pedestrians Thursday and Friday in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils left 14 dead and over 120 wounded. 10:35 a.m. A Mass in honor of the victims of Spain's vehicle attacks is underway at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica, the unfinished Art Nouveau masterpiece of architect Antoni Gaudi that is a symbol of European Christianity. Cardinal Joan Josep Omella, the archbishop of Barcelona, is celebrating the Mass in the presence of Spain's royals and top officials including Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. With its soaring towers, intricate sculptures and stained glass windows, the 'Holy Family' church is dedicated to the Christian concept of family and faith. It was begun in 1882 and is not expected to be finished until 2026. When Pope Benedict XVI consecrated it in 2010, he declared it 'a magnificent achievement of engineering, art and faith.' Two attacks on pedestrians Thursday and Friday in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils left 14 dead and over 120 wounded. 9:45 a.m. Spain's king and queen and its prime minister will be attending a solemn Mass at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica for the victims of the terror attacks that killed 14 people and wounded over 120. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, along with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and other officials, are expected for the Mass celebrated Sunday by the archbishop of Barcelona, Cardinal Joan Josep Omella. On Saturday, Spain's royals visited injured attack victims in local hospitals, placed a wreath and candles at the attack site on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade and signed a book of condolences at Barcelona city hall. Thursday's van attack in Barcelona killed 13 people. Hours later, a car attack in the seaside town of Cambrils killed another person early Friday. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. 9:25 a.m. Spanish police have put up scores of roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120. Police in Catalonia are searching Sunday for Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of carrying out the attack Thursday claimed by the Islamic State group. Local media says the manhunt is concentrating on the towns of Ripoll and Manlleu. The investigation is also focusing on a missing imam who police believe could have died in a massive house explosion Wednesday. Police believe Abdelbaki Es Satty radicalized the young men in the extremist cell, which may have accidently blown up a house in the seaside town of Alcanar.
  • Some 2,000 march in downtown Atlanta following Charlottesville 
    Some 2,000 march in downtown Atlanta following Charlottesville 
    Some 2,000 people marched from downtown Atlanta to the tomb of Martin Luther King, Jr. Saturday night, quietly filing into the civil rights leader’s resting place as they protested racially-charged violence in Charlottesville. Teacher Jamae Morris, of Atlanta, brought her 12 year-old daughter Amari. 'Right now is the time to make sure our voices are heard. I wanted her to know that her voice is important too,' Morris said. PHOTOS: Pictures from Saturday’s march in Atlanta MORE: Marietta man linked to violence in Charlottesville Ashley Johnson, a 23-year-old Gwinnett County day care center worker, said she found out about the march through Facebook, and showed up to demonstrate solidarity with the counter-protesters in Virginia. 'Something has to be done about what's going on right now,' she said of the rise of white supremacist groups. Maria Schofer, who drove downtown from Kennesaw, said she worried about confrontations breaking out, even though she'd seen no one voicing any opposing opinions. She carried a handmade sign that said, 'I can't believe I have to protest Nazis in 2017.' 'I'd like to tell the white supremacists,' she said, 'and anybody that supports them that we will not allow that platform, that hatred.' The crowd began spilling out of Centennial Olympic Park a little after 7 p.m. chanting “the people united will never be defeated.” It was the first protest for 59-year-old Eric Bushart and his wife Paige, of Marietta. What brought him out? 'Everything that's happened this week,” he said. “I kind of thought we were past all this stuff.' Janel Green, co-founder of the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, said the event was designed to protest last week’s dramatic events in Charlottesville, when marches by white supremacists led to counter-demonstrations, violent clashes and ultimately the death of a woman who was run down by a car. Green said the Atlanta gathering was designed to be a non-violent resistance to hate. 'Follow the march, follow the route and follow the plan. If you've come today to be violent, get the hell out,' one of organizers said from podium. Attendees spoke out against Confederate symbols and street names that still populate Georgia and metro-Atlanta. 'We're going to tell our mayor and we're going to tell our city council every Confederate street in this city has to be changed,' Democratic Mayoral candidate Vincent Fort. The same goes for statues in Piedmont Park, he added. RELATED: APD chief says arrests should have followed statue desecration OPINION: Confederate monuments whitewash the truth But Tiffany Roberts Williams, of Black Lives Matter spoke out against 'living, breathing Confederate monuments' such as police, the mayor and the city council. 'We're not taking down symbols we're taking down systems and people,' she said. Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of counterprotesters crammed Boston Common and marched through that city’s streets. They were trying to drown out a planned “free speech” rally that many feared might spark violence. 
  • Powerball jackpot hits $650 million
    Powerball jackpot hits $650 million
    [THE LATEST: Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing] It's been two months since someone matched the winning numbers in the Powerball drawing, and the jackpot has grown to the eighth-largest in U.S. history.  The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were: 17, 68, 19, 43, 39 and Powerball 13. The jackpot jumped Friday to $535 million. That's a cash value of about $338.8 million.  On Wednesday night, there was one $2 million winner and five $1 million winners, but no one took home the big prize.  People across metro Atlanta are buying more tickets hoping to change that.  'If you have a ticket, you have a chance, so I bought one!' one player said.  The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.   
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark
    Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark
    It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years. With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks are bracing for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever. Not to mention the most festive, what with all the parties. Astronomers consider a full solar eclipse the grandest of cosmic spectacles. Southernmost Illinois will see the most darkness: 2 minutes and 44 seconds. All of North America will get at least a partial eclipse.
