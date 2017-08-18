Listen Live
Yawkey Way name change proposed; Sox owner 'haunted' by legacy
Close

Yawkey Way name change proposed; Sox owner 'haunted' by legacy

Yawkey Way name change proposed; Sox owner 'haunted' by legacy
Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
File photo: Fans walk down Yawkey Way before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yawkey Way name change proposed; Sox owner 'haunted' by legacy

By: Boston25News.com

BOSTON -  The Red Sox ownership team has initiated an effort to rename Yawkey Way.

The road, which passes in front of Fenway Park, is named for former team owner Tom Yawkey, who bought the Red Sox in 1933 and owned it until his death in 1976.

In 1947, during Yawkey’s tenure, Jackie Robinson became the first African-American Major League Baseball player. Twelve years later, the Red Sox became the last team in the league to start a black player.

Current owner John Henry said he is "haunted" by Yawkey’s legacy.

"The Red Sox don't control the naming or renaming of streets," Henry said in an email to the Boston Herald. "But for me, personally, the street name has always been a consistent reminder that it is our job to ensure the Red Sox are not just multi-cultural, but stand for as many of the right things in our community as we can, particularly in our African-American community and in the Dominican community that has embraced us so fully.”

The Red Sox confirmed to Boston 25 News Henry’s position on the matter.

"The Red Sox Foundation and other organizations the Sox created such as Home Base have accomplished a lot over the last 15 years, but I am still haunted by what went on here a long time before we arrived," Henry told the Herald.

Not all Red Sox fans agree with Henry's position though.

“Leave it alone, leave it alone. History is history, you can't rewrite it, you can only learn from it. Leave well enough alone," Holly Lamountain told Boston 25 News outside Fenway Park.

The problem extends beyond street signs. Yawkey's name is featured on plaques, banners and logos all around Fenway.

“The only reason we would change Yawkey Way is for Big Papi. He’s the only guy we’d change it for,” Sox fan Josie Pagliuca said.

The City of Boston has not responded to requests for comment from Boston 25 News.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • What is the cool solar eclipse catchphrase everybody's talking about?
    What is the cool solar eclipse catchphrase everybody's talking about?
    Keep your umbra, penumbra and antumbra, your shadow bands and Baily’s Beads, too. When it comes to contagious catchphrases that have become part of the dialogue during this season of eclipse fever, the best has to be “The Path of Totality.” >> Read more trending news We just can’t shut up about it. It’s like we’ve become a nation of overnight astrophysicists. For the eclipse-challenged, the path of totality is a miles-wide shadow line across earth’s face when the moon blots out the sun during a solar eclipse. Totality is that magic moment when the sun is completely obscured by the moon. Sounds awesome, doesn’t it? The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” would be totally into totality, man. Or HAL in Kubrick’s “2001”: “I’m sorry, Dave, but I can’t open the pod bay doors until we’re on the path of totality.” Story after story about Monday’s total solar eclipse can’t resist this juicy piece of insider lingo, with its knowing mix of nerdy science and Zen hipster cool. Headlines scream: 'Path of totality the place to be.” Others ponder “eclipse economics”: Will the path boost tourism and fill hotel rooms? Path music festivals are planned. A Midwest couple is getting married in the path. “Gas prices climb along path of totality.” Our favorite: “Weed activists in path of totality have big plans for eclipse.” We bet they do. An article on Quartz Media reports on the worrisome trend of path addicts. It’s sort of like meth for moon-blocking-sun junkies. They suffer from “umbraphilia,” the need to chase the astral dragon across continents and experience full totality multiple times. They share their experiences online with fellow “umbraphiles,” or shadow lovers. Google “path of totality” and more than 2.2 million mentions pop up. Did you know that Korn’s 10th album was called “The Path of Totality?” (Scary pause to consider that Korn made 10 albums.) There are craft beers called Path of Totality and path T-shirts for sale. Back in 1918, newspaper stories mentioned “the track of totality.” But path is a much trendier-sounding upgrade for our journey-seeking age. Don’t we all want to be on the path of totality? Or one with it? Living in the path — or doing a temporary hang there — is Monday’s ultimate American status symbol, a backstage pass and golden ticket good for a few hours only, complete with bragging rights. For those outside the shadow line, it’s like being stuck behind a velvet rope at Earth’s coolest celestial disco. Totally, uh, path-etic.
  • 19 things you never knew about the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage
    19 things you never knew about the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage
    Ninety-seven years ago today, the 19th Amendment to the constitution was ratified, mandating full suffrage for women in all states. » RELATED: Born before women's suffrage, Georgia woman votes for Clinton The amendment states that the right of citizens to vote “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Here are 19 things to know about the 19th Amendment, ratified on Aug. 18, 1920: 1. Not all women could actually vote after the 19th amendment was ratified. The struggle for women’s suffrage did not end with the 19th Amendment’s ratification, especially for black women, who still faced barriers in some Southern states. » RELATED: What is Women’s Equality Day?  Here’s a timeline of who got the right to vote when, according to Al Jazeera: In 1922, the Supreme Court ruled that Japanese people were ineligible to become naturalized U.S. citizens and, therefore, unable to vote. In 1923, the same was applied to “Asian Indians.” In 1924, Native Americans were granted citizenship, but many state policies still prohibited Native Americans from voting. » RELATED: Timeline: Voting Rights Act  In 1947, Native Americans earned the right to vote in New Mexico and Arizona. In 1952, Asian Americans were able to become citizens and, therefore, able to vote. Until 1957, some states still barred Native Americans from voting. In 1961, residents in Washington, D.C. were granted the right to vote. This did not include African-Americans, who made up nearly half of the district’s population. In 1965, the Voting Rights Act prohibited racial discrimination in voting and secured voting rights for minorities including African-Americans, who still struggled to vote in some southern states. » RELATED: NAACP reacts to Voting Rights Act ruling 2. The 19th Amendment was drafted in 1878 by suffrage leaders Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. It was introduced to Congress that same year by California Sen. Aaron A. Sargent. » RELATED: Voters flock to Susan B. Anthony's gravesite on Election Day 3. The proposal sat in committee for nearly a decade only to be rejected in 1887 with a 16-to-34 vote. After three more decades of no progress, another proposal was brought to the House in 1918. It finally passed the House on May 21, 1919 and the Senate on June 4, 1919. 4. The vote came down to a tiebreaker.  Two-thirds of House and Senate members were required to vote “yes” for its ratification. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the tie-breaker state in a 48-48 tie.  According to History.com, the decision fell to 23-year-old Republican Rep. Harry T. Burn, who opposed the amendment himself, but was convinced by his mother to approve it. » RELATED: Photos: Women's rights activists rally at Capitol  His mother reportedly wrote to her son: “Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt put the ‘rat’ in ratification.” 5. More than 8 million American women voted for the first time in the November 1920 elections. 6. In July 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott organized the first women’s rights convention at Seneca Falls, New York, and the movement gained national spotlight. The convention is widely regarded as the start of the women’s rights movement in America. » RELATED: Georgia among worst for women, ranking shows  7. Stanton and Mott, along with a group of delegates, produced a “Declaration of Sentiments” document at the convention, modeled after the Declaration of Independence.  From the “Declaration of Sentiments:” “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” 8. Stanton and Anthony led several unsuccessful court challenges in the mid-1870s. The women argued that the 14th Amendment, which granted universal citizenship, and the 15th Amendment together, which granted voting rights irrespective of race, guaranteed women’s voting rights. But because Supreme Court decisions rejected their argument, suffrage leaders combined efforts to advocate for a new consititutional amendment. » RELATED: The U.S. doesn’t even crack the top 15 best countries for women  9. It wasn’t until 1869, when the Wyoming Territory gave women ages 21 and up the same voting rights as men, including state voting rights, that there was a major victory for women’s voting rights. 10. Wyoming was also the first state to elect a female governor and its state nickname is “the Equality State.” According to History.com, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected governor in 1924. 11. A woman named Carrie Chapman Catt was instrumental in the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Catt, who in 1900 succeeded Anthony as the president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), made the controversial decision to support the war effort in World War I, something her colleagues and supporters weren’t thrilled about.  » RELATED: Photos: Women’s March in Atlanta  Eventually, women’s help during the war gave them a more nationalistic reputation and in his 1918 State of the Union address, President Woodrow Wilson spoke in favor of women’s right to vote. 12. Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi all rejected the amendment before finally ratifying it after Aug. 18, 1920. 13. It took more than 60 years for the other 12 states to ratify the 19th Amendment. 14. Georgia ratified the amendment on Feb. 20, 1970, after rejecting it on July 24, 1919. » RELATED: 7 inspiring quotes from prominent Atlanta women  15. The last state to ratify the 19th amendment was Mississippi, which did so on March 22, 1984. 16. The amendment overruled the 1875 Minor vs. Happersett case, granting women the right to vote.  In the case, a Missouri state court refused to register a woman as a lawful voter because state laws said only men were allowed to vote.  » RELATED: Photos: Women march around the world  17. Residents of U.S. colonies (such as Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands) still cannot vote in presidential elections and don’t have Congressional representatives. 18. The 19th Amendment was formally adopted on Aug. 26, 1920. This day is now nationally recognized as Women’s Equality Day. 19. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, in every presidential election since 1980, the proportion of eligible women voters has exceeded the proportion of eligible males who voted. » RELATED: This Georgia university is among the country's best colleges for women Read the full text of the 19th Amendment. Data used for this story came from the U.S. Census, History.com, the National Archives, WhiteHouse.gov and more.
  • Dems risk culture war fight in Charlottesville response
    Dems risk culture war fight in Charlottesville response
    President Donald Trump's widely criticized response to white supremacist violence in Virginia has left Democrats in a quandary: how to seize the moral high ground without getting sucked into a politically perilous culture war. Democrats have denounced Trump for blaming 'both sides' for deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and, more recently, for defending Confederate monuments. But the party faces a complex task: While addressing race and history in ways that reflect the party's values, Democrats risk getting sidetracked from issues like jobs and the economy that resonate with voters ahead of the 2018 midterm election. The party has been looking to answer Trump's populism by crafting its own middle-class brand, yet Democratic leaders across multiple states now are pushing to take down Old South monuments like the one that ostensibly sparked the events in Charlottesville, and a trio of rank-and-file House Democrats wants to pursue a congressional censure of the president. In interviews this week before his resignation was announced Friday, White House strategist Steve Bannon gleefully suggested Democrats are falling into a trap. 'I want them to talk about racism every day,' Bannon told The American Prospect, a liberal magazine. 'If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.' Trump himself has called Confederate memorials, most of them actually erected decades after the Civil War, 'beautiful statues' that reflect 'our nation's history and culture.' Polls taken after last weekend's violence offer some evidence backing Bannon's and Trump's view. While polls found widespread disgust with white supremacists, a Marist Poll for NPR and PBS found that just 27 percent of adults queried believe Confederate monuments 'should be removed because they are offensive.' About two out of three white and Latino respondents said they should remain, as did 44 percent of black respondents. Andrew Young, a Democrat, civil rights leader and former U.N. ambassador, warned this week that the monuments are 'a distraction.' He told reporters in Atlanta it is 'too costly to refight the Civil War.' Boyd Brown of South Carolina, a former state lawmaker and onetime member of the Democratic National Committee, says Democrats are right to oppose Confederate monuments and criticize Trump's remarks. 'He tweets something crazy, we react — and we're not wrong,' Brown said. But 'we have to talk about a lack of jobs and education in poor districts, voter suppression laws. Ask why Medicaid funding is always the target. And then explain how all those things hurt more than just African-Americans.' Trump upset Democrat Hillary Clinton on the strength of his support from white voters, particularly working-class whites who possessed a combination of economic frustration and racial resentments salved by Trump's promises of immigration controls, law-and-order and a booming economy. Clinton, meanwhile, concentrated so much on Trump's deficiencies and outlandish statements that her own policy proposals received less attention. That's a problem that has beset Trump rivals since he first declared his candidacy: All the attention focused on Trump — even unflattering stories — prevent them from getting out their own messages. Brian Fallon, who was spokesman for Clinton's campaign, said Democrats shouldn't let that happen after Charlottesville. 'As horrifying as what the president has said is, you have to have an affirmative agenda,' he said. Still, Fallon praised Democratic efforts to keep Trump and Republicans on the defensive over the president's response — even if it doesn't help them politically. 'Sometimes it's important to take a stand regardless of the electoral impacts,' he said, noting that Clinton delivered a speech last year warning of white nationalists' rise alongside Trump's campaign. Democrats have tried various tactics to press the Charlottesville issue. Besides the push to censure Trump and remove monuments, they are planning voter organization drives across the United States. Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, and candidate for governor, is among the Democrats calling for monuments to be moved to museums or cemeteries. Gillum, who is black, says Democrats must argue 'these monuments have been weaponized. We can't pretend that didn't happen.' The issue is reminiscent of South Carolina's decision to remove the Confederate battle flag from statehouse grounds in 2015 after a white gunman killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston. Then-Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican who is now Trump's United Nations ambassador, declared the flag untenably divisive after the wide distribution of photos showing the killer clutching it. 'She was focused on leading the state through a grieving process so it could begin healing,' recalls Rob Godfrey, one of her top aides at the time. But Godfrey notes Haley never considered jettisoning other Old South relics. 'That was going to drive people apart,' Godfrey says. ---- Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BillBarrowAP
  • Towing company under fire, accused of gouging customers
    Towing company under fire, accused of gouging customers
    A man accused of gouging customers for thousands of dollars is now facing a civil lawsuit after criminal charges were withdrawn by the District Attorney Thursday. Brian Haenze, the owner Tag Towing and Collision, learned in court Thursday that Liberty Mutual Insurance is coming after him. >> Read more trending news “They’ve tried to sue civilly before,” Haenze told Channel 11. “It’s completely false. You cannot tell somebody what they can charge in America.” Pittsburgh Police Auto Squad detectives said they have a file of complaints against Haenze and other towing companies for what they refer to as “deceptive business practices.” Detective Paul Rotor said those practices mainly involve “holding the victims hostage.” Haenze told Channel 11 he does not hold the vehicles for days at a time without customers being able to reach him, saying they know where he is and how to reach him. Currently, there are no laws that say what tow companies can charge to take cars and store them, but State Representative Dom Costa is working to pass laws that would regulate that. Erin Dixon, one of the witnesses in the case against Haenze, works at a dealership where she said many of her customers told her they have paid four-figure tow bills. “Hopefully, the insurance companies will get involved and we can start curbing the tow truck drivers from charging these outrageous fees,' Dixon said. Rotor said legislation is “needed to help officers deal with these companies on the street.” 
