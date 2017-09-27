WSJ: DirectTV allowing some refunds over NFL national anthem protests

Some DirectTV customers are reportedly getting a refund for their subscription to its “Sunday Ticket” package if they say the protests are the reason for canceling the service.

>> Read more trending news

The Wall Street Journal reached out to customer service representatives at DirectTV and got a variety of answers about the refunds. Some said that there would be no refunds while other representatives said that a prorated refund would be provided.

DirectTV declined to comment on the refunds, according to Bloomberg.com

The package costs around $280 per season and includes every Sunday NFL game.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal.