WOW, $69 flights to Europe? Yes, please.
WOW, $69 flights to Europe? Yes, please.

WOW, $69 flights to Europe? Yes, please.
Photo Credit: Yang Lu / Eyeem/Getty Images/EyeEm

WOW, $69 flights to Europe? Yes, please.

By: Kathleen Devaney, Palm Beach Post

Have you been craving an authentic Guinness from Dublin? Perhaps a flawless Eiffel Tower selfie in romantic Paris?

If Europe has been on your bucket list, there’s never been a more perfect time to go.

>> Read more trending news 

WOW, an Icelandic low-cost airline, announced flights from Miami International Airport to eight European cities for as low as $69 each way. 

>> Related: Low-cost airline considers replacing seats with standing space

From September to November, you can travel to Berlin; Brussels; Copenhagen, Denmark; Dublin; Edinburgh, Scotland; London; Paris and Stockholm.

A screenshot of WOW Air's website from the morning of Aug. 29, 2017 showed $69 one-way fares from the USA to select European cities.

>> Related: American Airlines to decrease legroom for passengers

However, keep in mind, the flights are not direct and will include a layover at WOW's home base in Reykjavik, Iceland.

"Our mission is to enable everybody to fly and I think with these incredible prices we are making that dream a reality," Skuli Mogensen, the founder and CEO of WOW, said in a statement.

The $69 one-way fares, which include the ticket, taxes and a personal item of up to 22 pounds, must be booked for a round trip. The sale also includes flights from Boston, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Don’t second-guess yourself, check out the deals here: https://wowair.us

Read More
