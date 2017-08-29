WOW, $69 flights to Europe? Yes, please.

Have you been craving an authentic Guinness from Dublin? Perhaps a flawless Eiffel Tower selfie in romantic Paris?
If Europe has been on your bucket list, there’s never been a more perfect time to go.
WOW, an Icelandic low-cost airline, announced flights from Miami International Airport to eight European cities for as low as $69 each way.
From September to November, you can travel to Berlin; Brussels; Copenhagen, Denmark; Dublin; Edinburgh, Scotland; London; Paris and Stockholm.
A screenshot of WOW Air's website from the morning of Aug. 29, 2017 showed $69 one-way fares from the USA to select European cities.
However, keep in mind, the flights are not direct and will include a layover at WOW's home base in Reykjavik, Iceland.
"Our mission is to enable everybody to fly and I think with these incredible prices we are making that dream a reality," Skuli Mogensen, the founder and CEO of WOW, said in a statement.
The $69 one-way fares, which include the ticket, taxes and a personal item of up to 22 pounds, must be booked for a round trip. The sale also includes flights from Boston, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Don’t second-guess yourself, check out the deals here: https://wowair.us
We’re proud to tell you that we are the first airline in Europe to operate @Airbus' new A321neo aircraft! ✈😁Welcome to the family TF-SKY! 😍 pic.twitter.com/OF94FCscaf— WOW air (@wow_air) June 21, 2017
