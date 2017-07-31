Listen Live
World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Swiss Alps
Photo Credit: Valentin Flauraud/AP
People walk on the "Europabruecke", supposed to be the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge with a length of 494m, after the official inauguration of the construction in Randa, Switzerland, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The bridge is situated on the Europaweg that connects the villages of Zermatt and Graechen. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

RANDA, Switzerland -  A 1,621 foot-long bridge opened in southern Switzerland on Saturday and claimed the title of  "world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge.” 

>> Photos: World’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge

The newly constructed bridge spans the valley between the towns of Zermat and Grächen at a height of 279 feet. Crossing the bridge cuts a portion of travel time between the towns from a couple of hours to around 10 minutes, according to CNN. The entire journey between the two towns takes around two days.

>> Read more trending news

The view from the bridge provides a panoramic view of the Alps, including the nearby Matterhorn. Despite the breathtaking views, the local tourism agency warns that it’s for hikers who are not afraid of heights.

The bridge replaces an older bridge that was destroyed by falling rocks. The newer bridge is higher to avoid the risk of a similar incident.

Read more about the bridge in this news release.

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise
    Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise
    Dennis Matheny says he is so fed up with the drug activity in his Hamilton, Ohio, neighborhood that he sat outside Monday in the 80-plus degree temperatures to send a warning to anyone thinking of selling or buying drugs. >> Read more trending news Sitting behind a table with a large sign reading “No Drugs Today,” Matheny, 69, told the Journal-News that Parkamo Avenue, where he lives, has become known in the city as “Heroin Alley.” “It used to be a great neighborhood and now heroin has just about destroyed it,” Matheny said. “I’ve seen people die (on their back porch) and I have seen them overdose right here on the corner and have found needles right here on the corner and have had to pick them up.” Matheny’s peaceful protest drew the interest of Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit, who stopped by to discuss the issue with the resident. “I think it is great,” Bucheit said of Matheny’s efforts. “He cares about this neighborhood, and he and I and some neighbors got together and I think we have a good plan moving forward. We are going to sit down coming up later this week and we are going to clean this neighborhood up.” Bucheit said that the area is a problem spot for drugs and he is hoping that residents across the city will help “be the eyes of police,” as Matheny was doing on Monday in order to help combat drugs.  Matheny’s granddaughter Sarah Houston, 27, said many people in the neighborhood have responded in a positive way. “This is really positive and every motorist driving past and the neighbors have been really supportive,” Houston said.
  • Patient says he got someone else's medical records
    Patient says he got someone else's medical records
    A man tells Channel 2 Action News he was recently discharged from Grady Memorial Hospital and discovered when he got home, he had someone else's discharge papers. The medical packet contained names, addresses and Social Security numbers. 'Grady needs to get it together,' one of the men said. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke to both men and is getting reaction from Grady hospital for a live report, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. 'Grady needs to get it together.' Man receives another patient's health history, test results. https://t.co/CDqXHwBS59 Live report: 11p pic.twitter.com/YwGsoFjtas-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 1, 2017
  • Trump dictated son’s statement on 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer, report says
    Trump dictated son’s statement on 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer, report says
    President Trump was named as the author of his son’s “misleading statement” on a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, according to a report by the Washington Post on Monday evening. The report says Trump dictated a statement for Donald Trump Jr. while on Air Force One, flying home from the G-20 summit in Germany on July 8, 2017. Some of the president’s advisors expressed concern that the president’s involvement in his son’s response to news about the meeting “could place him and some members of his inner circle in legal jeopardy,” according to the report. The president’s personal attorney responded to questions regarding the story with one sentence, characterizing the report as meaningless and inaccurate.
  • Mother: Daughter died because she didn't have enough money
    Mother: Daughter died because she didn't have enough money
    Spelman College graduate Princess Yates was killed in a car crash in Liberia on July 21. Her mother says her life could have been saved, but doctors there wouldn't treat her because she had no money on her. 'I don't know how I'm going to go on because she was my promising daughter, a very smart and intelligent young woman,' mother Oretha Yates told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes. Princess graduated in 2017 with dual degrees, engineering and environmental science. Her mother said she planned on getting a doctoral degree in Atlanta as well. 'That's the kind of person she was, had a big heart and wanted the best out of life,' Yates said. Princess was in Monrovia, Liberia celebrating her grandmothers 90th birthday. Now her family is planning her funeral. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director Mother drives up to fatal crash scene unaware victim was her teenage son 'Princess didn't make it and I'm like, 'She's not supposed to be out. She's supposed to be at her grandmother's house. What are you guys telling me?'' Yates told Fernandes. Then she said she got another phone call saying doctors at JFK Hospital wouldn't treat her daughter, simply because she had no cash on her when she was rushed to the facility. 'If I gave you money now, can you give her life back? Can't you just save the life and we talk about money later? Give her a chance to fight. She was not given the opportunity to fight,' Yates said. Princess' family has set up a fund to help pay to have her body brought back home for her funeral.
