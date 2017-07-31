World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Swiss Alps

RANDA, Switzerland - A 1,621 foot-long bridge opened in southern Switzerland on Saturday and claimed the title of "world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge.”
The newly constructed bridge spans the valley between the towns of Zermat and Grächen at a height of 279 feet. Crossing the bridge cuts a portion of travel time between the towns from a couple of hours to around 10 minutes, according to CNN. The entire journey between the two towns takes around two days.
The view from the bridge provides a panoramic view of the Alps, including the nearby Matterhorn. Despite the breathtaking views, the local tourism agency warns that it’s for hikers who are not afraid of heights.
The bridge replaces an older bridge that was destroyed by falling rocks. The newer bridge is higher to avoid the risk of a similar incident.
Read more about the bridge in this news release.
