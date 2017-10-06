Listen Live
National
Wondering if your partner's cheating? You can tell by their voice, study says
Close

Wondering if your partner's cheating? You can tell by their voice, study says

People With Wider Face Shape Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Suggests

Wondering if your partner's cheating? You can tell by their voice, study says

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wondering if you’ve got a cheater on your hands?

Just listen to them speak. According to a new report, you can detect infidelity by a person’s voice.

>> Read more trending news

Researchers from Albright College and Penn State recently conducted an experiment, published in Evolutionary Psychology, to determine the connection between speech and infidelity.

To do so, they examined the recorded voices of 10 men and 10 women counting from one to 10. All voices were from heterosexual, white and unmarried individuals who were committed relationships. 

Researchers even created two versions of the samples -- a high-pitched one and a low-pitched one -- to assess if tone played a role in their analysis. They then scouted participants, who did not know the people from the audio or their backgrounds, to listen to the voices.

They found that listeners “rated the voices of those who had a history of cheating as more likely to cheat,” the study said. 

They were also able to mostly distinguish the cheaters from the noncheaters despite the different pitches.

While the researchers couldn’t pinpoint why the participants were able to detect infidelity, they attributed their finding to factors including clarity of articulation and personality traits.

“For example, masculine males tend to display less clarity in their speech and show phonetic patterns indicative of masculinity, which in turn could be associated with infidelity threat,” the study said. “Extroverts show greater variation in fundamental frequency, greater voice quality, and fewer silent pauses … and high extroversion strongly predicts infidelity.”

Researchers are hoping to conduct more experiments with larger sample sizes for further investigation.

Want to learn more about the findings? Take a look at the full study here

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Close

Heart

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • New reward offered to help find missing DeKalb woman
    New reward offered to help find missing DeKalb woman
    Almost 2 months after their daughter’s disappearance, a new reward is being offered for information that will help find her. Jenna Van Gelderen was last seen in August at her parent’s home in DeKalb County. Roseanne Glick and her husband Leon were out of town and Jenna, was house sitting when she disappeared. “Everything stopped, it just stopped,” Roseanne Glick said. No social media, no cell phone pings… they immediately knew something was wrong. Atlanta police found Jenna’s car Sept. 5. It was out of gas and her suitcase and other belongings were still inside. Hear from the parents about what they believe happened to her, on Channel 2 Action News at 5
  • Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates
    Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates
    Pink is returning to the road to support her new album, “Beautiful Trauma,” out Oct. 13. The “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018” will play 40 dates in North America, kicking off March 1 in Phoenix. >> Read more trending news Tickets for the show are between $47.45 and $207.45. An American Express card member pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 10 through 10 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13. Registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is available now. Fans who purchase tickets online between Oct. 10-20 can redeem one physical copy of “Beautiful Trauma” (redemptions must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20). ‘Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour’ Dates DATECITYVENUE03/01/18PhoenixTalking Stick Resort Arena03/03/18Wichita, KansasINTRUST Bank Arena03/05/18Tulsa, OklahomaBOK Center03/06/18Lincoln, NebraskaPinnacle Bank Arena03/09/18ChicagoUnited Center03/12/18St. Paul, MinnesotaXcel Energy Center03/14/18St. LouisScottrade Center03/15/18Kansas City, MissouriSprint Center03/17/18IndianapolisBankers Life Fieldhouse03/18/18Grand Rapids, MichiganVan Andel Arena03/20/18Toronto, Ontario*Air Canada Centre03/23/18Montreal, QuebecBell Centre03/25/18Detroit*Little Caesars Arena03/27/18Louisville, Kentucky*KFC Yum! Cneter03/28/18Cleveland*Quicken Loans Arena04/04/18New York*Madison Square Garden04/07/18Pittsburgh*PPG Paints Arena04/09/18Boston*TD Garden04/13/18PhiladelphiaWells Fargo Center04/14/18Newark, New JerseyPrudential Center04/16/18Washington, D.C.*Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)04/19/18Charlottesville, VirginiaJohn Paul Jones Arena04/21/18AtlantaPhilips Arena04/24/18Orlando, FloridaAmway Center04/25/18Fort Lauderdale, FloridaBB&T Center04/28/18HoustonToyota Center05/01/18DallasAmerican Airlines Center05/08/18DenverPepsi Center05/09/18Salt Lake CityVivint Smart Home Arena05/12/18Vancouver, British ColumbiaRogers Arena05/13/18SeattleKeyArena 05/15/18Portland, OregonModa Center05/18/18Oakland, CaliforniaOracle Arena05/22/18Fresno, CaliforniaSave Mart Center05/23/18Ontario, CaliforniaCitizens Business Bank Arena05/25/18Anaheim, CaliforniaHonda Center05/26/18Las VegasT-Mobile Arena05/28/18San DiegoValley View Casino Center05/31/17Los AngelesSTAPLES Center 06/02/18Los AngelesThe Forum * Bleachers supporting
  • Eric Church gets emotional over fan killed in Vegas massacre
    Eric Church gets emotional over fan killed in Vegas massacre
    Eric Church headlined the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sept. 29, which was his last full show of 2017. His fans came from all over the country to see him one more time, and Church instantly recognized the fans as his own. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ During an emotional appearance on the Grand Ole Opry a few nights later, Church remembered his time with the Route 91 crowd. He said, “I watched them hold American flags up during ‘How ‘Bout You.’ I watched them put an American scarf around my neck during ‘Springsteen.’ They held records up when I played ‘Record Year.’ They held boots up when I played ‘These Boots.’ And I was so moved by it, mainly because I looked at ’em and went, ‘This is my crowd. I’ve seen this crowd all year. They’re mine.'” RELATED: Jason Aldean’s expectant wife, Brittany, describes her first thoughts in the midst of Las Vegas shooting Since it was the last show of the year, Church decided to get out into the crowd in Vegas and thank the fans for giving him such an incredible year on the road. There was an open space that ran through the middle of the fans, and he ran through it towards the middle of his set. “I went down the right side, and I shook everybody’s hand, and I told them, ‘Thank you for coming. It’s been a heck of a year. It’s been a hell of a year, actually.’ I went all the way down the right side. Waved at my sound guy. Came back up the left side. Smiling faces. Hands in the air. Pictures being taken. I jumped back up onstage. I played ‘Holdin’ My Own’ and ‘A Man That Was Gonna Die Young.'” RELATED: Miley Cyrus resurrects an old country hit in honor of Las Vegas shooting victims He then watched in horror on the news as a gunman shot into that same crowd on Sunday night during Jason Aldean’s show. He told the Opry audience, “Forty-eight hours later, those places that I stood was carnage. Those were my people. Those were my fans.” Church admitted he didn’t want to be onstage at the Opry this week, but then he saw a woman named Heather Melton being interviewed by Anderson Cooper on CNN while wearing one of his tour t-shirts. Her husband, Sonny, was gunned down in the mass shooting, and Heather Melton told the anchor they were at the festival to see Church, who was Sunny’s favorite artist. Church continued, “Then she said, ‘We have tickets for the Grand Ole Opry tomorrow night.’ Over here, section three, row F, if you’re there, row four, there’s some empty seats. Those are their seats.” The tribute to those fallen fans continued as Church added, “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Heather Melton, and Sonny, who died, and every person that was there. Because let me tell you, I saw that crowd. I saw them with their hands in the air. I saw them with boots in the air. What I saw, that moment in time that was frozen, there’s no amount of bullets that can take away. Nothing.” Church remembered the victims in Las Vegas with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” He also said the shooting “broke something” inside of him, and that the only way he’s ever fixed anything broken inside himself is through music. So, Church wrote a new song to cope with the tragedy called “Why Not Me” and debuted it on the Opry stage that night.
  • Column: NASCAR faces a generation that's just not into cars
    Column: NASCAR faces a generation that's just not into cars
    That's undeniable. What's not so clear is why this sport, which was supposed to be America's next big thing, has stalled in recent years. Oh sure, plenty of explanations have been floated, from tedious races and boring drivers to big-name stars retiring and hard-core fans resenting efforts to detach the sport from its Southern roots. Well, there is an underlying issue that will likely have a more profound impact on its future. Many Americans — young Americans, especially — just don't dig cars like their parents and grandparents. 'I know that NASCAR is thinking about it and worried, just as the car companies are worried,' said Cotten Seiler, a professor of American studies at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania and author of the book 'Republic of Drivers: A Cultural History of Automobility in America.' Indeed, if you make your living off the car business, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned. A study released last year by the Transportation Research Institute at the University of Michigan showed a significant decrease in the share of young Americans with a driver's license — especially among 16-year-olds, a group that plunged 47 percentage points from 1983 to 2014. 'One of the draws of a sport like NASCAR has always been living vicariously through the drivers,' Seiler said. 'Well, if you don't drive yourself, it's hard to see how that would be attractive to you.' On a personal level, I can vouch for this profound cultural shift. When our son turned 16, he was surprisingly in no rush to get a driver's license. As I dropped him off at high school each morning, the line of child-toting parents created a daily bottleneck in front of the school, while the students' parking lot was largely empty. Our son is 18 now. A college freshman. He still doesn't have a driver's license. 'It's really kind of a curious development,' said John Heitmann, author of 'The Automobile and American Life' and a history professor at the University of Dayton. 'Of course, it's driving the auto industry crazy right now. They realize that so many young people are really not interested in their product anymore. That's why they're jazzing them up all with all these electronic goodies, thinking that's what will lure them back into the car.' Several factors have conspired to make the automobile much less of a must-have product for young people. Most notably, a generation that has grown up on computers and smartphones views the car as nothing more than a major crimp on their lifestyle. When they're behind the wheel, they can't be on all their devices (at least not legally and safely). This is perhaps the biggest challenge facing the car industry and, by extension, NASCAR. 'We have to get it right,' said Dave Pericak, the global director of Ford's racing division. 'If we get it right, the future will be bright. If we get it wrong, it's not going to be good.' The manufacturers are devoting plenty of resources toward making the automobile more attractive to future generations, knowing it has become a bit of an anachronism in our highly connected world, largely unnecessary when you can hook up with friends via the internet or get around heavily congested urban areas cheaply and with less aggravation using ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft. 'We've got to figure out how to better incorporate the technology and things that are important to them into our vehicles, so the vehicle will be an extension of them,' said Pericak, who pointed to voice controls and autonomous cars as two of the most intriguing developments. 'Just like iPads and iPhones are an extension of who they are, an extension of their freedom. Our freedom was getting in a car and blasting down the road. It's just totally different now.' Adding to the challenge: Environmental concerns that are particularly relevant to young people, many of whom view racing as an energy-guzzling pursuit that, at least symbolically, contributes to climate change. Pericak said it's not unfathomable to envision a time when stock cars are powered by electricity, not fossil fuels. 'It was a shocker to me,' he said. 'For the younger generation, the environment absolutely matters. The more we can look at hybrid technology and show responsibility as automakers, it will resonate with the younger generation. They will appreciate that.' In the meantime, NASCAR is taking numerous steps toward connecting with potential fans of the future. Starting this year, free tickets were offered to those 12 and under for Xfinity and truck series races. More than 10,000 schools are using racing-related materials to study aerodynamics and NASCAR's 'Three D's of Speed' — drag, downforce and drafting. There are summer programs designed to bring kids closer to the sport, and an increased emphasis on connecting with young fans through social media platforms. Even that most traditional method of reaching the fan base — the paid sponsorship — often has a youth-oriented theme. For instance, two September races at Chicagoland Speedway were sponsored by Nickelodeon and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. 'There are a lot of kids that are growing up in a social media environment, whereas my generation didn't,' said Dale Earnhardt Jr., long the sport's most popular driver but retiring at the end of the year. 'They are on these different platforms and we need to go there with people they relate to, to connect to them in those areas.' Pericak isn't worried that racing will go the way of the dinosaur. He still sees a fascination with speed and high-tech machines that spans the generations. He knows we are still a nation that relies almost totally on the automobile to get around. But the current trends do not bode well for NASCAR, even more so than other forms of racing. The sports has always relied on the association they have with actual street machines, which is why they still pass off today's sleek racers as the Ford Fusion, Chevrolet SS and Toyota Camry. It's a selling technique that ties into America's long love affair with the automobile, a way to build brand loyalty and keep cars moving off the lots. There was a time when cars such as the General Lee ('Dukes of Hazzard') and KITT ('Knight Rider') were the stars. No longer. And if fewer young people are driving, and even when they finally do it's more out of necessity than any affection for being at the wheel, it could strike at the very core of NASCAR. It already is. ___ Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Long Pond, Pennsylvania contributed to this column. ___ For more AP racing coverage: http://racing.ap.org/
  • Vets nurse sick bobcat, return it to park where it's needed
    Vets nurse sick bobcat, return it to park where it's needed
    A few minutes before they opened the pet carrier on a sandy trail near the beach, the veterinarians heard a piercing growl from inside the cage. Their patient was ready to go home. 'He's definitely still wild,' Dr. Meredith Persky remarked. A firm tap on the back of the carrier was all it took Friday for the 15-pound (6.8-kilogram) bobcat to bolt down the trail and vanish among the palmetto fronds on Jekyll Island, where park staffers had made extra efforts to save one of the island's rarest predators after hikers found the wild cat lying paralyzed nearly two weeks earlier. Located off the Georgia coast about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah, Jekyll Island is a state park that's teeming with deer and other wildlife thanks to a state law that keeps two-thirds of the island undeveloped. But it's home to few predators, mostly alligators and rattlesnakes. Bobcats, while common elsewhere in Georgia, hadn't been seen on Jekyll Island in about a century until 2014, when a remote camera used to monitor wildlife on the island captured an image of an adult male. Two years later, the cameras photographed another adult bobcat, this time a female, with two kittens. It was one of the younger cats, estimated to be roughly 1 1/2 years old now, that hikers found in late September lying in the sand and unable to move its rear legs, said Joseph Colbert III, Jekyll Island's wildlife manager. That was the first time anybody had seen one of the bobcats up close. Colbert said he knew immediately the wild cat had to be very sick. Bobcats are elusive animals that tend to avoid humans whenever possible. 'The bobcat is one of the rarest animals we have on the island,' Colbert said of the decision to try to save the animal. 'They're a natural predator, and every ecological system needs natural predators.' The paralyzed bobcat was wrapped in towels, sedated and driven to the Jacksonville Zoo, where Persky works in neighboring Florida. The cat had no injuries to explain its condition, she said, but vets removed dozens of ticks from behind its ears to the spaces between its toes. The bobcat rebounded in a few days. Persky said vets concluded the paralysis was likely caused by a toxin secreted by the ticks. 'It's a rare thing, and very rare in cats,' Persky said. Jekyll Island staffers will be keeping tabs on the bobcat — in part to monitor its recovery, but also to learn more about where it goes on the island. The cat was released wearing a collar fitted with a GPS tracker that Colbert said will provide daily updates on its position. He said the tracker's battery should last eight months to a year.
  • Jackie Chan says he has everything ready for 'Rush Hour 4' -- except one thing
    Jackie Chan says he has everything ready for 'Rush Hour 4' -- except one thing
    The last “Rush Hour” film was released a decade ago, but star Jackie Chan is teasing a comeback. In a Thursday appearance on a radio show, Chan said that the script for “Rush Hour 4” is finished and that he’s waiting on his co-star, Chris Tucker, to get on board. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ Chan claims that he has been working on the script for seven years and going through drafts and that the crew behind the film finally just agreed on the piece. Chan made it clear that he won’t do the film without Tucker, saying that time is running out for the pair. “For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed,” Chan said on ‘The Cruz Show’ Thursday. “The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, (we'll) probably start. If Chris Tucker agrees ... “It’s about (having the) time to make ... I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do ‘Rush Hour 4.’” Tucker has been out of the spotlight for a while. While he was one of the highest-earning actors during the early 2000s, he hasn’t put out anything recently. In 2012, he appeared in “Silver Linings Playbook,” and he may be on a comeback tour, as he’s also rumored to be appearing in “Last Friday,” which is a follow-up to his 1995 film “Friday.”  The first “Friday” film did incredibly well, scoring $244 million at the box office, and the following sequels each brought in hundreds of millions. In a 2012 interview with Vulture, Tucker said he was willing to take part in another installment of the “Rush Hour” franchise.  “‘Rush Hour 4,’ we’re looking into it, me and Jackie,” Tucker said at the time. “We’re trying to get it going, so we’re developing something, so hopefully we’ll get something in.” Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
