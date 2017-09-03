Listen Live
Women warned about sex assault dangers on empty rural roads
Close

Women warned about sex assault dangers on empty rural roads

Women warned about sex assault dangers on empty rural roads
Photo Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
A police car with lights flashing is pictured on October 2, 2010 in Bremen. AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Women warned about sex assault dangers on empty rural roads

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post

Authorities are warning motorists in parts of Iowa about a series of sexual assaults that have occurred along rural roads.

After receiving several reports of assaults along rural roads in Black Hawk, Linn and Tama counties, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is urging motorists to use caution when driving along rural roads in northeastern Iowa.

“Please report suspicious activity to law enforcement, and use your best judgement and caution when encountering suspicious persons,” sheriff officials said in a Facebook post.

The latest case of sexual assault occurred on Aug. 25, when a woman reported that she was flagged down by a man on a rural road near Bertram, KCCI reported.

When the woman got out of her car to help the man, he pushed her against his vehicle and sexually assaulted her, investigators said.

Iowa authorities are urging motorists to report anyone they see stopped along a roadway.

News

  • New floods possible in west Houston amid Harvey recovery
    New floods possible in west Houston amid Harvey recovery
    Authorities went door-to-door Sunday in parts of storm-battered Houston, warning that more flooding was coming, while a nearby city that lost its drinking water system struggled to restore service and officials kept watch on a crippled chemical plant that's already triggered explosions. Nine days after Harvey ripped its way across Texas, areas of west Houston braced for more water — not from the storm but from controlled releases to relieve swollen reservoirs. Crews were urging residents whose homes had already taken on water to flee, and that they were shutting off power in some areas. 'If you have water in your homes, I have issued a mandatory evacuation for them because it's dangerous for those who are choosing to live there,' Mayor Sylvester Turner told NBC's 'Meet the Press.' 'But also, it's very, very dangerous for our public responders, first responders, who are needing to be out there, trying to provide protection to them,' he added. Meanwhile, officials in Beaumont, population almost 120,000, worked to repair their water treatment plant, which failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps halted. The Army Corps of Engineers sent pumps, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe to try to refill a city reservoir. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont. In Crosby, outside of Houston, authorities continued to monitor the Arkema plant where three trailers of highly unstable compounds ignited in recent days, sending up thick black smoke and tall flames. A Harris County fire marshal spokeswoman said there were no active fires at the facility, but six more trailers were being watched. Elsewhere, people buried the dead and took steps toward recovery. Friends and family gathered Saturday in Tyler to remember a former high school football and track coach whose body was found Aug. 28. Harvey is blamed for at least 44 deaths. Fire officials in the community of New Waverly, about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Houston, said a 6-month-old was missing and presumed dead after being ripped out of its parents' arms and swept away by floodwaters, the Houston Chronicle reported. Houston's school district said up to 12,000 students would be sent to different schools because of flood-damaged buildings. Harvey flooding is believed to have damaged at least 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, which includes the nation's fourth-largest city. Kim Martinez, 28, waited for insurance adjusters to come to her Southbelt/Ellington neighborhood, a devastated middle-class area of southeast Houston. 'You can be prepared for anything but not a monster storm like Harvey,' said her mother, Maria Martinez, 63. Not everyone was able to think about rebuilding yet. About 200 people waved signs and shouted as they rallied Saturday outside a still-flooded subdivision in the western suburb of Katy, demanding to know when they can return home. Turner has warned residents that their homes could remain flooded for up to 15 days because of ongoing releases of water from two reservoirs protecting downtown. About 4,700 dwellings are in the area affected by Turner's evacuation order, but hundreds have refused to leave. The school district assessed its own losses. Twenty-two of its 245 schools had extensive damage that will keep them closed for months. Though school is set to start Sept. 11, more delays could come. President Donald Trump made his second visit to the devastated region Saturday. He and first lady Melania Trump met with evacuees sheltering at the NRG Center in Houston, where they spent time with children and helped to serve food. Later, they helped load trucks with relief supplies at a suburban church. They also visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage. About 1,000 evacuees remained at the George R. Brown Convention Center, down from a peak of about 10,000. Trump has asked lawmakers for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, which returns to work Tuesday after its summer break. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called that a simple 'down payment' on recovery funding he expects to soar past $120 billion. Harvey came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered for days off the coast as a tropical storm. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters) in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. Another storm churned far out over the Atlantic. Hurricane Irma was on a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this week. The Category 2 storm was moving northwest at nearly 13 mph (20 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. ___ Associated Press writers Jeff Amy and Johnny Clark in Beaumont, Texas; Frank Bajak, Jason Dearen, Elliot Spagat and Tamara Lush in Houston; Adam Kealoha Causey in Dallas; and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb.
  • Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    The co-founder of the classic rock band Steely Dan, Walter Becker, has died, according to a post on Becker’s website. He was 67. >> Read more trending news The cause has of death has not been disclosed and no other information is available on Becker’s death, but the guitarist missed the band’s July concerts as he recovered from an undisclosed illness, Rolling Stone reported. Steely Dan band mate Donald Fagan told Billboard at the time that he expected Becker to be back on his feet again soon. 'Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon,' Fagan said. Rolling Stone reported that Becker's doctor told him not to leave his home in Maui for the July performances. Becker and musician Donald Fagan founded Steely Dan in 1972. The band, which was known for it’s jazz rock fusion, including blends of soul, R&B and pop music, had numerous hits during the 1970s, including “Reelin’ in the Years, “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number” and many more. >> Related: Tobe Hooper, master of horror flicks, director of ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ has died Steely Dan achieved critical and commercial success before breaking up in 1981, then reunited again in 1993 and continued to tour. Social media is reacting to Becker’s death.
  • School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school teacher in Cherokee County recently expelled two students from her class for wearing T-shirts supportive of President Donald Trump. The incident happened on Thursday in a math class at River Ridge High School.  This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for more information.  'Her actions were wrong as the 'Make America Great Again' shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,' a statement from the Cherokee County School District read.  TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient The school district told Channel 2 Action News the teacher 'additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.'  Chief communications officer Barbara P. Jacoby said the school's principal met with and apologized to the students who were the class, in addition to their families. The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said he is deeply sorry that this incident happened in one of their schools, and that 'it does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees.' The school has not released any disciplinary action taken against the teacher at this time; however, it says that no students will face disciplinary action.
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • Women warned about sex assault dangers on empty rural roads
    Women warned about sex assault dangers on empty rural roads
    Authorities are warning motorists in parts of Iowa about a series of sexual assaults that have occurred along rural roads. >> Read more trending news After receiving several reports of assaults along rural roads in Black Hawk, Linn and Tama counties, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is urging motorists to use caution when driving along rural roads in northeastern Iowa. “Please report suspicious activity to law enforcement, and use your best judgement and caution when encountering suspicious persons,” sheriff officials said in a Facebook post. The latest case of sexual assault occurred on Aug. 25, when a woman reported that she was flagged down by a man on a rural road near Bertram, KCCI reported. When the woman got out of her car to help the man, he pushed her against his vehicle and sexually assaulted her, investigators said. >> Related: Florida officers suspended for driving over 100 mph while off-duty Iowa authorities are urging motorists to report anyone they see stopped along a roadway.
  • Read the letter Obama left Trump on Inauguration Day
    Read the letter Obama left Trump on Inauguration Day
    As Barack Obama left office, he left a letter for incoming President Donald Trump. Traditionally presidents write a personal note to their successors, usually wishing them luck and giving them advice.  CNN has obtained a copy of Obama’s letter to Trump.  Dear Mr. President - Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure. This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don't know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years. First, we've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard. Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It's up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that's expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend. Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions -- like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties -- that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them. And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They'll get you through the inevitable rough patches. Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can. Good luck and Godspeed, BO Trump has spoken of Obama’s letter previously, calling it “beautiful” and “so well-written, so thoughtful.”   According to CNN, when Trump read the letter, he attempted to call Obama directly to thank him.  In January, the National Archives released the letters that Bill Clinton and George W. Bush wrote to their successors.  “You lead a proud, decent, good people,” Clinton wrote to Bush. “And from this day you are president of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness.” When Obama assumed the Oval Office, he did so with words from Bush reminding him he would have “a country that is pulling for you, including me.”  ﻿Read more: Bush, Clinton wrote warm letters to successors President Donald Trump gets 'beautiful letter' from outgoing President Barack Obama
