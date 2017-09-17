Listen Live
4 women attacked in France identified as Boston College students
MARSEILLE, France -  The four American tourists who were attacked with acid at a French train station Sunday have been identified as Boston College students, the university told an independent college newspaper.

>> Read more trending news

The four young women were in Marseille traveling while studying abroad.

Two of the women were injured in the face in the attack in the city's main St. Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury, a spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor's office told The Associated Press in a phone call.

The students have been identified as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug and Kelsey Kosten, all expected to graduate in 2019, reports The Heights, the independent Boston College newspaper.

The university said that all of them were treated at a hospital and have since been released.

“It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns,” said Nick Gozik, director of BC’s Office of International Programs. “We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident.”

French authorities arrested a 41-year-old woman in the attack, according to the prosecutor's office in Marseille. Terrorism is not suspected.

Marseille is a port city in southern France that is closer to Barcelona than Paris.

Kaufman, Krug and Silverling are currently enrolled in BC’s Paris program, and Kosten is a student at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, according to Boston College. 

This is a developing story. Check back with Boston 25 News for updates. 

