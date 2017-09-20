Listen Live
6 women all showed up at a wedding in the same dress, and they weren't bridesmaids
Photo Credit: Chicago History Museum/Getty Images
Wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses,circa 1970. Bridesmaids are supposed to dress in the same outfit, but a group of women in Australia, to their horror, showed up at a wedding last weekend wearing the same dress. 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 

It’s one of a woman’s worst fears, to attend a party or event and run into someone else wearing the same thing.

That not only happened at a wedding on Saturday, it happened to six women, who all showed up at the reception wearing the same dress. 

One of the women, Debbie Speranza, posted a photo of the women on Facebook saying, “Imagine the odds.” 

"My cousin and I walked into the reception and saw each other [in the same dress] and started laughing, but then another walked in … then another one … and another one,” Speranza told the Telegraph.

The group was photographed with the bride at one point and actually looked like they could be her bridesmaids.

The dress was sold by Forever New for $160, and Speranza had some advice for the company.

“You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can inquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event,” she said on Facebook.

 

