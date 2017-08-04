Woman with large rifle caught on video robbing Sprint store

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman whose parents said there are suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The parents of 21-year-old Savannah Gold said they last saw her Wednesday going to her job at Bonefish Grill on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin, Florida. She headed to work and never came home, they said. >> Read more trending news Gold's father, Daniel Gold, said around 6:30 p.m. as he was leaving for work, he got a strange text from his daughter saying she had met someone and was taking off. 'But the spelling was all wacked out. It looked really strange,' Daniel Gold said. 'Hey i just [w]anted to tell you and mom i met a really great guy and we[']re running away together i love him and we[']re leaving to[n]ight i[']ll call you later when we get t[o] where we are g[oi]ng,” the text said, according to the missing person’s report. Savannah Gold's brother got a similar text from his sister. Police are trying to get information from Savannah's old phones. 'Heyi quit im leavingwith my boyfriend i cant do this (expletive) anymore im fine justwant to get away,' the text read, according to the police report. 'She has not met any boy. And if anybody would know, it would be me or her mom,' Savannah Gold's best friend, Virjona Gjuraj, said. Gjuraj said Savannah has not been active on social media since her disappearance. Daniel Gold said Savannah's car was found in the Bonefish Grill parking lot with a slashed tire. 'Her car was outside with a slashed tire and her purse, with her ID, credit cards and money (were) in the car with it unlocked. That really got us concerned,' Daniel Gold said. Daniel Gold said Savannah never made it inside Bonefish Grill for her shift. Coworkers told Action News Jax that’s unlike Savannah. 'She’s a pretty consistent person. She always shows up for her shifts,' coworker Rachel Quackenbush said. 'She never calls out. It’s just a really sketchy situation.' Daniel Gold said Savannah lives at home with her parents and comes and goes as she pleases, but he just wants to know his daughter is safe. 'I want to know where she is. That’s all. She’s a grown woman. She’s 21 years old. She can go anywhere she wants to go. I want to be able to talk to her cause I love her. I want to be able to make sure she’s OK,' Daniel Gold said.