2 adults dead, students injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

Updated routes to get around I-85

Woman with cancer needs new car after burglary
Woman with cancer needs new car after burglary

An Auburn woman-- living with stage-four breast cancer-- had another lifeline taken away. The car she used to get to her treatments, was stolen from her driveway.

Woman with cancer needs new car after burglary

By: Deborah Horne KIRO7.com
Updated:

AUBURN, Wash. -  A Washington woman who is living with stage 4 breast cancer had another lifeline taken away this week.

The car she used to get to her treatments was stolen from her driveway.

Julie Deutsch has been living with breast cancer for more than a dozen years.

"For me, it was originally breast cancer," said Deutsch. "And it spread to my lungs, bones and brain."

Deutsch's voice has also been affected due to a lymph node pressing on a nerve.

Still, she was able to drive to her many medical appointments until she returned home last month to find her house had been burglarized.

"Walked in to see the house ransacked," she said.

Her much-needed car was gone, too.

"It's, like, been kind of my lifeline," she said.

The burglary angered her friend, who is also living with metastatic breast cancer, because with all Deutsch is paying for her treatments, she can't afford a new car.

"These thieves have picked on someone who is fighting for her life," said Terri Dilts. "And you take away a lifeline, her car, not to mention her sense of security.I was aghast."

The man Auburn police believe stole Deutsch's car is 38-year-old Tyler Thomas Price.

They suspect Price because Deutsch and her husband said they actually spotted him driving her car eight days after it was stolen.

Police said Price totaled her car while fleeing from officers.

He is to be arraigned on a charge of car theft at the Maleng Regional Justice Center on Monday.

"It's not right to be stealing from others," said Deutsch.

Her friend has set up a GoFundMe account, hoping the kindness of strangers will help Deutsch find a silver lining.

"The silver lining hopefully would be finding a reliable vehicle to get myself able to drive," said Deutsch. "Because that's what I use to maintain my health right now."

Deutsch said she hopes the suspect is prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."

  • Reports: Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said to be on verge of resigning
    Reports: Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said to be on verge of resigning
    Several sources in Alabama are reporting that Robert Bentley will be stepping down as governor as early as this week.  According to the Alabama Political Reporter, Bentley spent Sunday “negotiating terms of a resignation with state lawmakers and law enforcement.” >> Read more trending news Bentley, 74, has battled to outlast a scandal involving recordings that surfaced in 2016 of him making sexually explicit comments to his former aide.  Bentley’s wife of 50 years, Dianne, divorced him in 2015. Citing multiple unnamed sources, WHNT reported that Bentley will resign Monday. Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission said they had found reason to believe he committed four crimes, all of them felonies, in his attempt to cover up the relationship with aide Rebekah Mason.  “Gov. Bentley directed law enforcement to advance his personal interests and, in a process characterized by increasing obsession and paranoia, subjected career law enforcement officers to tasks intended to protect his reputation,” Sharman wrote in a report released Friday. According to the Alabama Reporter article, talk of Bentley’s resignation began on Friday with legislators set to begin impeachment hearings Monday. The Alabama Republican Party on Sunday called for Bentley to step down.  Al.com columnist John Archibald wrote on Monday that, “Sources in Montgomery say his lawyers have been involved in negotiations to step down from the governorship and plead to lesser charges, allowing Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey to step up as governor. Sources believe he will resign the governorship by Wednesday.” Archibald added, “It is possible that Bentley, who has changed his mind often during his term, could change his mind.”
  • The Latest: Gorsuch pledges to be 'servant' of Constitution
    The Latest: Gorsuch pledges to be 'servant' of Constitution
    The Latest on the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court (all times local): 11:22 a.m. Justice Neil Gorsuch is thanking his former law clerks, family and friends as he is sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony. Gorsuch says of his former law clerks, 'your names are etched in my heart forever.' The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation's high court and his family for a Rose Garden ceremony. Gorsuch is thanking his family for their 'perseverance and patience' and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk. Gorsuch is promising to be a 'faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation.' __ 11:16 a.m. President Donald Trump is praising new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House ceremony. He says Gorsuch will rule 'not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law.' In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump says in Gorsuch, Americans see 'a man who is deeply faithful to the Constitution of the United States.' The president is predicting Gorsuch will go down as 'one of the truly great justices' in the court's history. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was sworn in during the ceremony by Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he once served as a law clerk. The president noted that the successful nomination came during his first 100 days in office. __ 9:25 a.m. Surrounded by family and his future colleagues, Neil Gorsuch has taken the first of two oaths as he prepares to take his place as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is being sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats. The first ceremony took place privately in the Justices' Conference Room, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath required by the Constitution. That will be followed by a public White House ceremony, where Justice Anthony Kennedy is to administer the oath set by federal law. ___ 3:25 a.m. Judge Neil Gorsuch is about to take his place as the newest Supreme Court justice. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is to be sworn in after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change rules for approving Supreme Court picks over the fierce objection of Democrats. First up is a private ceremony at the court, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the constitutional oath. That's followed by a public ceremony at the White House, where Justice Anthony Kennedy will swear him in. Gorsuch will be seated just in time to hear one of the biggest cases of the term — a religious rights dispute over a Missouri law that bars churches from receiving public funds for general aid programs.
  • Police: 2 adults dead, 2 children shot at California school
    Police: 2 adults dead, 2 children shot at California school
    Two adults are dead after a school shooting at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, according to police. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. as this story develops. WHAT WE KNOW: 4 shot in elementary school classroom 2 adults deceased in classroom; believed to be a domestic domestic dispute 2 students taken to hospital in critical condition The deceased were found in a classroom at North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. The shooting appears to be a murder-suicide, Burguan added. Two injured elementary students were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Burguan said. Their condition is critical at this time. An official said the students were not targeted and are not related to the two adults. The suspected shooter is believed to be 'down' and there is no further threat at this time, according to Burguan. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Granddaughter, boyfriend suspects in slaying of grandparents Coast Guard suspends search for DeKalb man missing from cruise ship Police locate former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon The school is currently on lockdown, and other area schools have been placed on precautionary lockdown, San Bernandino City Schools Communications officer Maria Garcia said. Channel 2 Action News is streaming helicopter footage from ABC Los Angeles station KTLA on the WSB-TV Facebook page. Video shows students gathered near an exterior fence on campus. The footage also shows law enforcement canvassing the campus parking lot. Channel 2 Action News was the first local station to alert you in the metro Atlanta area by a breaking alert on our WSB-TV news app. Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat.-- Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017 SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas-- SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017 SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas-- SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017 SAN BERNARDINO: 2nd ALARM MCI assigned 6 Medic Engines, 1 Medic Truck, 1 Medic Squad, 5 Chief Officers w/ mult ambulances. Krn-- SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017 We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.-- Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017 Students at the school are be taking to cajon high school for safety.-- Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017 BREAKING: San Bernardino police chief: 4 shot in elementary school classroom in apparent murder-suicide; 2 students hospitalized.-- The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2017
  • Crews battle multiple fires along Hwy 316
    Crews battle multiple fires along Hwy 316
    Crews say multiple brush fires along Highway 316 near I-85 and Pleasant Hill Road are now under control. Firefighters battled several separate grass fires Monday afternoon. Two of the fires merged together to form one large blaze. Large brush fire along I-85 SB at 316 and along woods north of Pleasant Hill Rd pic.twitter.com/kbBoX3xSYn-- Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) April 10, 2017 Firefighters closed the Highway 316 access Road between Boggs Road and Highway 120 for several hours as firefighters worked to surround the fires and stop them from spreading to any nearby buildings. Gwinnett Fire working to put out a brush fire along 85 near Pleasant Hill Rd making our way to scene @wsbtv viewer video pic.twitter.com/DbRMOpHlyk-- Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) April 10, 2017 At one point, one of the fires came close to a Subaru dealership. Fire trucks responded as employees rushed in to move cars that were parked close to the fence line. A few of the cars sustained minor cosmetic damage because of the radiant heat from the blaze. No injuries have been reported. Gwinnett County fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said they are not sure what started the fires. They are investigating whether the fires were intentionally started or caused by accident. We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene and will bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
  • Colorado set to prohibit marijuana co-op growing operations
    Colorado set to prohibit marijuana co-op growing operations
    Colorado was set Monday to outlaw marijuana growing co-ops soon after the state Senate unanimously approved a bill making it a crime for people to cultivate recreational pot for other people. The bill supported by the office of Gov. John Hickenlooper passed 35-0 but it was unclear when he would sign it. There are no state estimates on how many collective recreational marijuana growing operations exist in Colorado, though they are popular among users who share the cost of electricity, water and fertilizer to grow their pot. Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, but it has a nagging black-market problem. Law enforcement and state lawmakers attribute the black-market problem in part to weak restrictions on who can grow pot. The Colorado state constitution authorizes people over 21 to grow their own pot, or to assist someone else in growing pot. That language allows groups to designate a single 'farmer' to care for their marijuana plants, allowing them to avoid pot taxes that approach 30 percent, depending on the jurisdiction. But police groups and Hickenlooper, a Democrat, have called on lawmakers to curb the practice of assisting other recreational pot users. The bill had already passed the House. The governor plans to sign another bill this week in the state's pot crackdown. It limits the number of marijuana plants that can be grown in a home to 12 plants, which would force medical marijuana users authorized to grow more than 12 plants to grow it in agricultural or commercial locations or to buy it from dispensaries that tax marijuana. Hickenlooper plans to sign that bill this week, his office said. The bill passed Monday also provides $6 million a year in marijuana tax revenues to give law enforcement agencies more money to investigate illegal pot growing operations.
  • Man’s body stranded for two days during Delta flight cancellations
    Man’s body stranded for two days during Delta flight cancellations
    The body of a man who died of leukemia at his parents’ North Carolina home was stranded for two days in an airplane’s cargo hold while Delta Air Lines dealt with massive flight cancellations during recent severe weather. >> Read more trending news Family members told WTVF in Nashville that Delta Air Lines mistakenly rerouted the flight carrying Bryant Lee Raburn’s body from Raleigh to Salt Lake City, instead of to his hometown of Nashville. Delta then took two days to reroute his body back to Nashville, arriving just an hour or so before a planned memorial service for family and friends was to begin. “If you’ve never lost a child, it’s a different hurt,” Raburn’s stepfather, David Rhodes, said. “We were there with him. I performed CPR on him until EMS got there. But he ended up passing away … He was gone.” Raburn, 31, died after four years of treatment for leukemia. When family members realized what had happened, Rhodes said, they went to work trying to get Raburn’s body back to Nashville.  “Bryant is in Salt Lake City, in a cargo hold, and we don’t know how to get him to Nashville,” Rhodes said. “I was stonewalled everywhere I called ... Delta told me the soonest he could get here was Sunday night, and I said that was unacceptable. It seemed they had taken all of their cargo pilots and crew and put them on passenger flights.” A trip to the Nashville airport to work with Delta managers was also frustrating, Rhodes said. After hours of discussions, Delta found a flight that would get Raburn back to Nashville just one hour before his memorial service. See more at WTVF. >> Related: Hundreds of bags abandoned after thousands of Delta flight cancellations
