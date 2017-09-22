Five pit bulls trapped a UPS driver on a truck trailer as he bled profusely from their attack, according to a report from Orting Valley Fire and Rescue in Orting, Washington, and it seems that a woman was watching the whole incident while expecting the dogs to kill him.

“She also threatened the EMT person with bodily harm, used profanity ... and at one point threatened to get her gun and shoot him,” said attorney Chris Davis, of Davis Law Group, representing the UPS driver.

Davis told KIRO Radio the man was filling in for the regular UPS driver last week on this particular route when he walked past a chain linked fence to deliver a package to the home. Davis notes that there were no signs around the property warning about the dogs. After dropping off the package, five dogs approached and attacked him.

“He retreats and ends up jumping onto a flatbed trailer,” Davis said. “Some of the dogs jump up there and attack him, biting his legs. They got a firm grip on his legs ... (the injuries) are gruesome. Multiple lacerations and deep lacerations exposing flesh and bone ... He required numerous stitches. They are terrible, terrible injuries.”

According to an incident report from Orting Valley Fire and Rescue, EMT responders encountered a woman on the property as the attack continued in the background. The woman locked the gate and would not let EMTs onto the property. She said that the UPS driver was trespassing and kicked one of her dogs. She told the medics that the dogs were going to kill the man.

“The EMT man that responded notes that he was screaming for his life,” Davis said. “There was a tremendous loss of blood he could see, even from outside the chain link fence and the dogs were not stopping.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the driver called 911.

When Orting Valley Fire & Rescue arrived at the home, the driver was reportedly cornered by the dogs against a trailer on the property that was about 75 feet inside a locked driveway gate.

While they were driving away, the woman yelled at them, according to the report.

“You are a (expletive) idiot. Now the dogs are going to get out. I’m going to get my gun and shoot you,” she said, according to the report.

Davis said he is considering a civil case against the woman on the property. The animals have been quarantined, which is standard procedure after such a dog attack. Davis said the dogs will at least have a “dangerous dog declaration” issued, but could be euthanized.