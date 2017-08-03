A woman is accused of breaking into a home, tying up a 92-year-old man and using his debit card to go on a shopping spree.

Authorities in Nashua, New Hampshire say in June, 51-year-old Maryanne Jacobsmeyer broke into the home, tied up the man with duct tape and said she had a knife.

“I can't imagine kidnapping or hurting anyone like that,” said neighbor Edlina Jean.

Just yesterday, police caught her and hauled her away from her Lucier Street home. Authorities say she stole several items from the man's home, including his credit cards and car.

Detectives tracked Jacobsmeyer down after she allegedly made an online purchase. The IP address came back to Jacobsmeyer's home.

This story is all too familiar to Jean.

“Come to find out, I'm looking at my account, every time I go into my purse, my cards would be missing,” said Jean.

Jean says Jacobsmeyer also stole thousands of dollars from her, and nearly left her on the streets recently.

“I opened up my account, I was crying. How can my accounts be so overdrawn?” said Jean.

But police are still trying to figure out, why Jacobsmeyer would target an elderly man.

“All indications no sugar daddy, not our church-going victim, no sugar daddy,” said Nashua Police Department Sgt. Patrick Hannon.

Jacobsmeyer has a laundry list of previous charges. This time, she has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft and more.

The victim in this case, friends say, he is a frail man, who uses a walker to get around, and he didn't deserve any of this.

Jacobsmeyer is being held on bail.