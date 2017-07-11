In a series of tweets, Resham Khan, 21, explained on Twitter that she was driving through East London on her 21st birthday June 21 when she said “a man threw acid through (her) window” at a traffic light.
“The pain was excruciating, I was struggling to close the window. I saw my clothes burn away in front of me. We stripped off in the middle of the road, running around screaming and begging for water,” she wrote. She was driving with her 37-year-old cousin, who was put in an induced coma for an operation, The Sun reported. Khan and her cousin, Jameel Muhktar, both suffered “life-changing” injuries, including severe burns to their faces and bodies, BBC reported.
“I'm devastated. I keep wondering if my life will ever be the same,” Khan said, according to The Independent.
Muhktar said he is “emotionally wrecked” and “in continuous pain.”
Khan posted a photo on Twitter of her and Muhktar hours before the attack.
Me and my cousin just hours before the attack. (Cropped the rest of my family out) pic.twitter.com/dWGTuwTc4t— Resh (@ReshKay_) June 24, 2017
A few days after the horrific accident, a classmate set up a GoFundMe page to “provide additional support.” The page, which has raised over $71,000, shows photos of Khan’s burned face and body after the attack. Khan, who had been studying abroad in Cyrpus, had only been back in England for a few days when the attack occurred.
Resham Khan severely burned in acid attack on 21st birthday https://t.co/0EUYymzMmI— Fawzia Suleman (@Fawzia786) July 3, 2017
The man believed to be responsible for the attack turned himself in to authorities. According to the The Sun, 24-year-old Josh Tomlin was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Police had been searching for Tomlin for three weeks, and an investigation is continuing.
Tomlin was charged Tuesday with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.
