Ciara Miller is telling her side of the story after a video of her yelling at a veteran about his PTSD service dog went viral.

According to CBS News, a viral video shows Miller confronting the veteran to complain about his service dog in the middle of Kathy’s Crab House & Family Restaurant of Delaware City, Delaware. Miller expressed in a profane rant that she was “leaving because the food is nasty and there’s a dog.”

Following the incident, Miller told media outlets, including the News Journal and TMZ, that a woman called her the N-word before the camera started rolling. She admitted that she wasn’t fond of the dog’s presence.

"I am frightened to send my daughter to school with the level of verbal content is being said to and about me, my family and I based on these fake articles," Miller told the News Journal in an email.

She also wrote: "There's now over 1M (million) views on FB this is ridiculous, this content needs to be removed. I have contacted these websites and asked them to remove inaccurate content and slander about me and I have not heard from anyone."

The veteran, retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bill Austin, denied that anyone had used racial slurs, the News Journal reported.

The restaurant issued the following Facebook statement:

“It is unfortunate that some of the public are not familiar with federal regulations regarding service animals, which, in fact, do permit service animals into establishments such as grocery stores, public buildings and restaurants, giving aid and comfort to their masters in their time of need."

The statement went on to say that the restaurant would sponsor a fundraising event with Wounded Warriors in response.

We would like to express at this time how sorry we are over the embarrassing turn of events that occurred earlier this... Posted by Kathy's Crab House & Family Restaurant on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

