National
Woman, 60, shoots, kills home invader
Close

Woman, 60, shoots, kills home invader

Woman, 60, shoots, kills home invader
Photo Credit: Robert Laberge/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Woman, 60, shoots, kills home invader

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KATY, Texas -  A 60-year-old woman shot and killed a home invader who had broken in Monday.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for another man who fled, according to KTRK.

>> Read more trending news

"Both were armed with pistols, she confronted both suspects, retrieved a handgun and fired several times at both subjects," Deputy Thomas Gilliland told KTRK. "From what we understand, it's a rental home but there are several people who live in the home. But this morning, she was by herself in the house.”

The men came in through an open garage door. Investigators are trying to figure out if the house was targeted specifically or not, as well as if the woman will face any charges.

