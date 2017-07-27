Woman shocked by what doctor left inside her after giving birth 

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A Florida woman gave birth in mid-July, but she said she ended up back in the hospital weeks later because of a doctor’s mistake.
After Jamila Smith gave birth to her son, Aiden, she needed surgery to stop the bleeding. That’s when Smith claims a doctor at Jackson South left an object inside her, according to WSVN.
“There was pain and pressure to the point where I wouldn’t be able to, sometimes, like, hard to move to get the baby, moving around, stuff, you know,” Smith said.
Doctors then discovered a piece of gauze inside her that measured a foot long and could have caused an infection or other complications.
“It looked like, almost like a long piece of snake,” Smith’s husband, Alaunta, told WSVN.
Jackson Health System released the following statement to WSVN:
“Our healthcare teams are always deeply affected when their patients suffer complications after procedures … like all top medical systems, we investigate every complication and use those results to constantly improve.”
