Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 79
L 56

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Clear
H 79° L 56°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 79° L 56°
  • clear-night
    57°
    Morning
    Clear. H 79° L 56°
  • clear-day
    69°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 74° L 56°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Woman says her oven exploded while making dinner
Close

Woman says her oven exploded while making dinner

Woman says her oven exploded while making dinner
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Woman says her oven exploded while making dinner

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DENVER -  A Colorado woman says her oven exploded Wednesday night, and it's not the first time she's had issues with the kitchen appliance.

Judy Waldo of Denver told Denver7 that she was making dinner Wednesday night and was opening the door of her Frigidaire oven when the glass door shattered and sprayed shards all over her kitchen.

>> Read more trending news

A similar incident occurred four months ago. Waldo told Denver7 the oven wasn't even on at the time.

A rash of complaints about exploding ovens from major brands like Frigidaire, Whirlpool and GE have been reported by customers over the last few years, Denver7 reported.

While Waldo feels that she is not receiving a satisfactory response from Frigidaire this time around, a company statement to Denver7 said: "We take the safety of our products very seriously. If a consumer believes that their product is not performing as expected, we urge them to call our customer service to discuss whether service is needed."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • May Day arsonist in Portland sentenced to probation
    May Day arsonist in Portland sentenced to probation
    A homeless woman with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to three years probation Thursday for her role in the May Day demonstrations in Portland, OregonLive reported. >> Read more trending news Sarah Pugh, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and riot. Pugh was accused of setting one fire and holding a lit flare to a bonfire to help it grow during Portland's May Day riots. Pugh also allegedly urinated in the street and mooned police, OregonLive reported. Pugh hails from Indiana, where she left her two children with family and traveled to multiple states, OregonLive reported. She was arrested on a variety of charges, ranging from assault to disorderly conduct, during her travels. Pugh's criminal record in Portland stems back to September 2016. Police in Portland have cited Pugh for public intoxication 10 times, and arrested her multiple times on a variety of charges, OregonLive reported.Pugh allegedly told police that the May Day demonstrations were the first time she had been involved in an anarchist riot.
  • Democrats in Iowa looking for ways to win back Trump voters
    Democrats in Iowa looking for ways to win back Trump voters
    Iowa Democrats are looking for the prescription that will help them emerge from their withered condition, after dominating just a decade ago. After sending progressive Tom Harkin to the Senate for 30 years and twice delivering the state for Barack Obama, Democrats are powerless in the House, Senate and statehouse, and remain stunned by President Donald Trump's solid Iowa victory last year. While it's a familiar scenario across the upper Midwest, the pressure on Iowa Democrats to recoup the working-class voters who marched with Trump is more intense: They're charged with setting the tone in a little more than two years for the party's presidential nomination. Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan has ideas for Iowa, his own state and elsewhere. He is among three rising House Democrats — including Illinois' Cheri Bustos and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts — in Des Moines on Saturday for a Democratic fundraiser, capping a summer of early activity in the presidential proving ground by more than 10 would-be White House prospects. 'I think it starts with letting these working-class people know that we see them, we hear them and we know what they are going through, and we have a plan,' Ryan, from blue-collar Warren, Ohio, told The Associated Press on Saturday. Just as Iowa Democrats are starting from scratch, the little-known Democrats surveying Iowa are a sign the national party, too, is starting at square one in its search for its next standard-bearer after consecutive, star-studded presidential campaigns. It wasn't long ago Iowa Democrats were sitting at a 40-year high. Just seven years ago, Democrats controlled both state legislative chambers and had occupied the governor's office for 12 years. The party held three of five House seats, while Harkin was Obama's right hand in the push for the health care law. But economic blowback from a national financial collapse, a poorly handled state budget crisis and the widespread revolt by grassroots conservatives against the Affordable Care Act created an angry backlash in 2010 against Democrats, especially in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio. That year former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad was swept back into office. Four years later, Harkin retired and voters handed his seat to little-known, rural Republican state Sen. Joni Ernst, snubbing four-term Democratic Rep. Bruce Braley in one of the year's biggest upsets. Iowa was also undergoing a rapid, politically consequential demographic shift. Iowa ranks in the top 10 of states with the highest population of whites and in the top 15 of those 65 years and older. According to U.S. Census data, both groups — two pillars of Trump's win statewide and nationally — increased simultaneously after 2010 and became a bigger percentage of Iowa's electorate. 'We've lost touch with certain voters,' state party chairman Troy Price said. 'We talk about issues, but not the values behind the issues. We haven't done the best job communicating with the people we fight so hard for. It's why we are where we are.' Especially stark has been the decline of rural Democrats. Last month, small-town state Rep. Todd Pritchard, an Iraq War veteran and former county prosecutor, left the crowded Democratic field for governor, dominated by Des Moines Democrats. The last rural Democrat to hold statewide office was Gov. Tom Vilsack, elected in 1998. 'That's been kind of a sea change,' said Doug Gross, a moderate Des Moines Republican and former nominee for governor. 'It's difficult to go into the rural areas of Iowa and find anyone who will admit to being a Democrat.' But time in the wilderness is stirring the Democratic base. No fewer than seven Democrats have announced they are running for governor. 'Those are the things motivating people now that have never been active before,' Democratic state Rep. Kirsten Running Marquardt said. 'That's sort of the bright spot.
  • Mormon leader reaffirms faith's opposition to gay marriage
    Mormon leader reaffirms faith's opposition to gay marriage
    A top Mormon leader reaffirmed the religion's opposition to same-sex marriage on Saturday during a church conference — and reminded followers watching around the world that children should be raised in families led by a married man and woman. The speech by Dallin H. Oaks, a member of a top governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, followed a push in recent years by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to uphold theological opposition to gay marriage amid widespread social acceptance while trying to foster an empathetic stance toward LGBT people. The Mormon church is one of many conservative faith groups navigating the challenges that arise from trying to strike the right balance. 'We have witnessed a rapid and increasing public acceptance of cohabitation without marriage and same-sex marriage. The corresponding media advocacy, education, and even occupational requirements pose difficult challenges for Latter-day Saints,' Oaks said. 'We must try to balance the competing demands of following the gospel law in our personal lives and teachings even as we seek to show love for all.' Oaks acknowledged that this belief can put Mormons at odds with family and friends and doesn't match current laws, including the recent legalization of gay marriage in the United States. But he told the nearly 16-million members watching around the world that the religion's 1995 document detailing the doctrine — 'The Family: A Proclamation to the World' — isn't' a policy statement that will be changed. After the Utah-based Mormon church received backlash in 2008 for helping lead the fight for California's Proposition 8 constitutional ban on gay marriage, religious leaders spent several years carefully developing a more empathetic LGBT tone. That was interrupted in 2015 when the church adopted new rules banning children living with gay parents from being baptized until age 18 and clarifying that people in same-sex relationships are apostates. That policy drew harsh criticism from gay church members and their supporters who considered it a major setback from recent progress. A year ago, church leaders updated a website created in 2012 to let members know that that attraction to people of the same sex is not a sin or a measure of their faithfulness and may never go away. But the church reminded members that having gay sex violates fundamental doctrinal beliefs that will not change. Oaks on Saturday reiterated a church belief that children should be raised in heterosexual married households, not by gay parents or couples who live together but aren't married. He lamented that fewer children in the United States aren't raised in what the religion considers the ideal households. 'Even as we must live with the marriage laws and other traditions of a declining world, those who strive for exaltation must make personal choices in family life according to the Lord's way whenever that differs from the world's way,' Oaks said. The twice-yearly conference going on without church President Thomas S. Monson, 90, who is dealing with ailing health. It's the first time in more than a half century that Monson hasn't spoken at the conferences. Before becoming church president in 2008, he served on the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles starting in 1963. Monson has scaled back conference participation in recent years and in May church officials said that Monson was no longer going regularly to meetings at church offices because of limitations related to his age. Church presidents serve until they die. Monson is the first church president since 1994 not to attend and make at least one speech, but prior to that, it was fairly common for church presidents to miss conference toward the end of their lives. Dieter F. Uchtdorf, one of Monson's top two counselors, opened the conference by telling church members that Monson loves them all very much. A second-level leader, Massimo De Feo, asked in a prayer that the angels accompany Monson. Also missing will be 85-year-old Robert D. Hales, another top leader who was hospitalized in recent days. Hales has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1994. Church leaders use the conference to deliver spiritual guidance to members and sometimes announce church news. Jeffrey R. Holland, a member the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said he hears too often from Mormons that they feel like they don't measure up. He warned that the pursuit of Christ-like perfection shouldn't lead to getting ulcers, bulimia, depression or lowered self-esteem. 'Brothers and sisters, except for Jesus, there have been no flawless performances on this earthly journey we are pursuing, so while in mortality let's strive for steady improvement without obsessing over what behavioral scientists call 'toxic perfectionism,'' Holland said. 'We should not demean and vilify ourselves, as if beating up on ourselves is somehow going to make us the person God wants us to become.
  • Police: Florida man threatens youths with air rifle, claims he 'runs street'
    Police: Florida man threatens youths with air rifle, claims he 'runs street'
    A 53-year-old Florida man wielded an air rifle Thursday while threatening an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old he claims were rummaging through trash he left at the curb, police said. James Joyce allegedly told the youths, 'I run this street, not the cops. Go ahead, call the cops, this is my street and I will protect it.  >> Read more trending news RELATED: Florida couple accused of beating woman over Snapchat post The youths ran home and told their parents, who told police they saw Joyce with the gun yelling: 'Keep your kids inside, go ahead and call the cops,' according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. When  deputies arrived, Joyce was uncooperative, FLKeysNews.com reported. They took him into custody after allegedly finding an air rifle inside his house. MORE WEIRD FLORIDA: Florida man arrested after posing for picture on deputy’s car  Joyce was charged with aggravated assault and resisting a law enforcement officer. He was released Saturday morning after spending the night in jail. More from FLKeysNews.com
  • Hurricane stresses Puerto Rico's already weak health system
    Hurricane stresses Puerto Rico's already weak health system
    Martin Lopez was shot in the hand last Saturday by two thieves who made off with his precious cans of gas in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He was rushed to Centro Medico, a trauma center in the Puerto Rican capital where in ordinary times he would be quickly treated by surgeons and sent on his way. But five days later, the 26-year-old cook was still waiting because only a fraction of the operating rooms were available due to an island-wide breakdown in the electrical power grid caused by the storm. He finally got the surgery and the hospital said he was on the mend Friday — but the same can't be said for Puerto Rico's badly stressed medical system. 'Thank God I'm fine, I'm getting better,' he told The Associated Press in an air-conditioned medical tent set up by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the grounds of Centro Medico. 'But Puerto Rico is destroyed. It's really sad.' Of all the problems unleashed by the storm, which roared over the island Sept. 20 as a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 155 mph, the plight of overtaxed hospitals and smaller clinics — and health care in general — is one of the most worrying for officials grappling with recovery efforts. The health system in the U.S. territory was already precarious, with a population that is generally sicker, older and poorer than that of the mainland, long waits and a severe shortage of specialists as a result of a decade-long economic recession. The island of 3.4 million people has higher rates of HIV, asthma, diabetes and some types of cancer, as well as tropical diseases such as the mosquito-borne Zika and dengue viruses. In Maria's wake, hospitals and their employees are wrestling with the same shortages of basic necessities as everyone else. There are people who are unable to keep insulin or other medicines refrigerated. The elderly are particularly vulnerable to the tropical heat as widespread power outages mean no air conditioning. And amid the widespread disruption, it's often difficult to get kids to a doctor, especially for families who can't afford to drive long distances on a tank running out of gasoline. 'Whenever there is a disaster that impacts an area to the degree that this one has, then yes, people's lives are going to be in danger,' said Dr. James Lapkoff, an emergency room doctor in Waynesville, North Carolina, who was part of the HHS team dispatched to Puerto Rico. Days before the hurricane hit, 56-year-old retired government worker Damaris Torres tried to find a safe place for her son, who has been bedridden for a decade after a traffic accident and depends on a ventilator, oxygen tank and feeding tube. She has a small generator at home and a battery connected to an inverter as backup, but she didn't want a rerun of what happened when Hurricane Irma hit just weeks earlier. Back then her son, 30-year-old Manuel Alejandro Olivencia, was transferred to three hospitals in less than 40 hours because his family was told there was no 'special place' for someone on a ventilator. 'He's in such delicate condition,' Torres said, her eyes welling with tears as she recounted how a hospital in the northern fishing town of Catano finally took him in. That facility relies on a generator, but officials say they constantly worry about running out of fuel. 'Diesel is the one thing everyone is asking for,' Mayor Felix Delgado said as he visited the hospital on a recent morning. Maria knocked out electricity to the entire island, and only a handful of Puerto Rico's 63 hospitals had generators operating at full power. Even those started to falter amid a shortage of diesel to fuel them and a complete breakdown in the distribution network. Patients were sent to Centro Medico and several other major facilities, quickly overwhelming them. The situation is starting to improve, with about half of the hospitals getting direct power or priority shipments of diesel, but that barely addresses the challenges facing the island as a whole. Jorge Matta, CEO of the nonprofit that runs the complex of hospitals that make up Centro Medico, said progress was being made on restoring power capacity there and finding places to send patients whose homes were destroyed. He said they expected to have all 20 operating rooms at the trauma center back up this weekend. But other parts of the island are in much worse shape. 'Right now we have hospitals (elsewhere) that need diesel, they need water, they need oxygen,' Matta said. Metro Pavia, which operates several hospital campuses across the island, warned Friday that it was closing emergency rooms in Arecibo and Ponce because it did not have enough diesel. Meanwhile medicines are running low and obtaining fuel is an ongoing struggle, said Dr. David Lenihan, president of Ponce Health Sciences University, the only medical clinic currently serving southern Puerto Rico. 'If these things start deteriorating, there's a significant amount of lives at risk,' he said. 'We're providing care, but it's not optimal care.' At the Doctors' Center Hospital in the northern city of Bayamon, Dr. Victor Rivera said they are so overwhelmed that he has been intercepting patients in the ER waiting room and even outside while people are still in their cars, and sending them on their way with medical advice or a prescription in non-emergency cases. Only one of the hospital's four surgery rooms is operating because the others were contaminated when they were used as shelters after Maria ripped off the roof on the fifth floor and blew out the windows on the fourth. Rivera said the hospital, like many others, is relying on overworked generators. 'They've been hit with an enormous amount of work,' he said, noting that the hospital had turned them on earlier during Hurricane Irma and increasingly worries they could fail. 'This could potentially be a catastrophe for any hospital.' With capacity maxed out, he has been sending patients who suffer from asthma, diabetes and other conditions to other hospitals nearby. Hospitals are struggling to treat a wide variety of conditions in Maria's wake. The first wave was people with cuts and other wounds sustained in the storm. There are also people like Lopez, who was robbed after waiting in line five hours to buy a rationed supply of gas, who have the type of non-storm-related injuries typically treated at Centro Medico. The hospital serves as the main trauma center for many around the Caribbean, and when Maria hit, it was already treating patients from the island of St. Maarten who were injured in Hurricane Irma. Centro Medico and a couple others are also receiving patients from all over Puerto Rico from clinics unable to handle them, straining the system. Gov. Ricardo Rossello has ordered that all major hospitals be placed on a priority list for receiving diesel. The U.S. Navy has also dispatched the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship that has been deployed during previous disasters such as the 2010 Haiti earthquake. The vessel's sailing plan was a Friday departure from Norfolk, Virginia, with up to five days before it would reach Puerto Rico.
  • Twins face murder charge in shooting of college athlete
    Twins face murder charge in shooting of college athlete
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.