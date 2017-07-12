COLTON, Calif. - A kind stranger paid it forward in a big way for Southern California firefighters dining at Denny’s July 8.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Colton, California, firefighters were visiting the diner after battling a 70-acre brush fire.
The group of 25 fire fighters racked up a hefty bill of $355.
KTLA reported that a woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, paid the bill and included a $50 tip. She also paid $100 for dessert.
Colton Fire posted about the woman’s generosity on their Facebook page.
“On behalf of all of the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire from San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, Redlands, Colton, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, San Manuel, Montclair, Apple Valley, Chino Valley, Upland, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation, and Colton PD, we thank you for your generous show of support,” the post said.
“We are all honored to serve the citizens of our communities.”
