Woman marries self, has 'fairytale' wedding without prince

A woman gave herself the wedding of her dreams with a big white gown, flowers and a three-layer cake. All that was missing was one traditional aspect: a partner.

Laura Mesi, a 40-year-old fitness trainer from Italy, married herself and became the first woman in Italy to do so, according to the BBC.

“I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves,” Mesi, who spent her honeymoon in Egypt, told The Telegraph. “You can have a fairytale even without the prince.”

While the ceremony has no legal weight, it carries a lot of significance to those who have a self-marriage, which is also known as “sologamy.” Sologamists are fighting the stigma that one needs to be married in order to live a complete and happy life, according to Cosmopolitan.

“We’re set up as a culture to treat marriage as the most exciting thing you’ll ever do in your life,” Rebecca Traister, author of “All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation,” told Cosmopolitan. “But if you marry yourself, you can say, ‘My life is just as meaningful as the life of the person who happens to be getting married.’”

Mesi might agree.

“Everyone celebrates getting together with someone and becoming married, but there’s no milestone in society that celebrates escaping something awful or returning to your own happiness and contentment,” she told the Telegraph.

