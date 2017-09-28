Listen Live
Woman marries self, has 'fairytale' wedding without prince
Close

Woman marries self, has 'fairytale' wedding without prince

Woman marries self, has 'fairytale' wedding without prince
Photo Credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Woman marries self, has 'fairytale' wedding without prince

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

A woman gave herself the wedding of her dreams with a big white gown, flowers and a three-layer cake. All that was missing was one traditional aspect: a partner. 

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Laura Mesi, a 40-year-old fitness trainer from Italy, married herself and became the first woman in Italy to do so, according to the BBC

A post shared by Laura Mesi (@lauramesi) on

>> Woman gets a ‘cheesy’ dream wedding at Taco Bell

“I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves,” Mesi, who spent her honeymoon in Egypt, told The Telegraph. “You can have a fairytale even without the prince.”

While the ceremony has no legal weight, it carries a lot of significance to those who have a self-marriage, which is also known as “sologamy.” Sologamists are fighting the stigma that one needs to be married in order to live a complete and happy life, according to Cosmopolitan

“We’re set up as a culture to treat marriage as the most exciting thing you’ll ever do in your life,” Rebecca Traister, author of “All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation,” told Cosmopolitan. “But if you marry yourself, you can say, ‘My life is just as meaningful as the life of the person who happens to be getting married.’”

>> What is a ‘sologamist’ and why are people doing it?

Mesi might agree.

“Everyone celebrates getting together with someone and becoming married, but there’s no milestone in society that celebrates escaping something awful or returning to your own happiness and contentment,” she told the Telegraph. 

Read more at the BBCThe Telegraph and Cosmopolitan.

A post shared by Laura Mesi (@lauramesi) on

>> Couple met on bus 13 years ago, tied the knot on same one 

