National
Woman live tweets ‘nightmare’ encounter with feet on flight
Woman live tweets ‘nightmare’ encounter with feet on flight

Woman live tweets ‘nightmare’ encounter with feet on flight
Photo Credit: Sebastian Arning / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Woman live tweets ‘nightmare’ encounter with feet on flight

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

There are some things you should and shouldn’t do on a plane; one of those is rub your feet on the armrests of the person in front of you.

Jessie Char, 30, shared on social media that she had a “nightmare” flight due to a pair of unwelcome feet.

Char live tweeted her experience, which was horrible for her but entertainment for others.

It all started with an empty row on her JetBlue flight from Long Beach to San Francisco where she took her seat, “Today” reported. 

News

  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com later today. - In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took 9 guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. We'll explain how police said the suspect conducted the operation on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing'
  • 12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    A 12-year-old boy found his mother's body Thursday night in Gwinnett County and her husband is on the run. Gwinnett County police were on Medlock Park Drive in Snellville investigating a murder Thursday night. Officers said they received a call from a 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. We're gathering new details about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found his mother dead from a gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. The suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51. He is the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. 'He is still on the loose. We're still trying to find him,' Pihera said. Police said the suspect is driving a 2001 black Ford Expedition with Georgia tag RGJ8749. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or CrimeStoppers.
  • Restaurant customers' cars stolen from valet while dining
    Restaurant customers' cars stolen from valet while dining
    An evening meal at an Atlanta restaurant took a turn when customers' cars were stolen, leaving a bad taste in their mouths. >> Read more trending news Teresa Kilborn was dining at Agave restaurant in southeast Atlanta Tuesday night after leaving her car with the valet. When she finished eating, she discovered that her car had been stolen. 'I was pretty shocked,' Kilborn told WSB-TV. 'I’d had a great night, and so when I walked out to the parking lot, I laughed, because I thought it was a joke. Then, when I realized the car actually had been stolen, I was pretty upset.' Kilborn, however, was not alone. Around that same time Tuesday night, another customer at the restaurant discovered his car had been stolen as well. 'For someone to come and steal something, it's definitely a violation,' Kilborn said. A police report showed that at some point during the evening, the valet attendant dumped all of the car keys onto the hostess stand and left for reasons he did not explain. The attendant told police he later left the restaurant on a skateboard, not in a stolen car. Atlanta police are calling him a suspect, but are still looking into whether others could be responsible. The restaurant contracts the parking service to Prestige Valet. WSB-TV called Prestige's owner, who said that he was too busy to talk and to call back later. The owner did not answer a later call. An Agave spokesperson provided the following statement: 'The valet in question has been let go. Considering we have been open for 17 years, we feel fortunate to have had only two incidents with guest parking.' For Kilborn, that was two too many. 'I hope they find my car,' Kilborn said. 'That would be great.' Meanwhile, police found the other victim's car in College Park, Georgia, using a tracking device. There were some items in that car that could be beneficial to the police investigation, police said.
  • 'Walking Dead' Comic-Con panel pays tribute to late stuntman
    'Walking Dead' Comic-Con panel pays tribute to late stuntman
    The Walking Dead' panel at Comic-Con Friday almost didn't happen after the death of a stunt performer on the show earlier this month. Showrunner Scott Gimple started the presentation in the San Diego Convention Center's largest exhibition hall by paying tribute to stuntman John Bernecker, who was fatally injured during production in Georgia on July 12. Gimple cited some of Bernecker's credits and says the 33-year-old performer 'was living his dream and he helped other people do the same thing.' A dozen cast members appeared at the panel alongside creator Robert Kirkman. The stars talked about their favorite moments and the challenge the British actors have faced in adopting Southern accents. They unveiled the trailer for the forthcoming season eight and showed a retrospective of the previous 99 episodes.
  • WATCH: Foreigner members reunite for first time in 37 years
    WATCH: Foreigner members reunite for first time in 37 years
    Three former members of rock band Foreigner reunited for the first time since 1980 during a concert at Jones Beach, New York. Rolling Stone reported that original lead singer Lou Gramm, original keyboardist Al Greenwood and original instrumentalist Ian McDonald performed 1977’s “Long, Long Way From Home,” 1978’s “Hot Blooded” and 1984’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.” >> Read more trending news A video of the reunion performance was posted to the band’s official Facebook page Thursday. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that the reunion of the four of the five surviving original members was confirmed by Gramm and founding member guitarist Mick Jones at of the group. Original drummer Dennis Elliott did not participate in the reunion and left the band in 1991. Greenwood and McDonald were fired from the group in 1980. Bassist Ed Gagliardi left the group in 1979 and died in 2014. “It was great to have Lou, Al and Ian join us on stage last night, and certainly brought back some special memories,” Jones said in a statement. “All the original guys are out there playing live shows and working on studio projects. A performance by the entire original band for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction next year would be a great way to cap off our 40th anniversary celebrations.”
