Listen Live
cloudy-day
38°
H 46
L 30

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
38°
Cloudy
H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    38°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    46°
    Today
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • clear-day
    55°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 55° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Woman jailed after subjecting son to 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries 
Close

Woman jailed after subjecting son to 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries 

Mother Arrested After Subjecting Son To 13 Major Surgeries, 323 Hospital Visits

Woman jailed after subjecting son to 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT WORTH, Texas -  A Texas woman is jailed on charges related to allegations that she subjected her young son to more than a dozen unnecessary surgeries and hundreds of unneeded hospital visits.

>> Read more trending news 

Kaylene Bowen-Wright, 34, is in the Dallas County Jail on a charges of 

injury to a child with serious bodily injury, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

Bowen-Wright is accused of subjecting her 8-year-old son Christopher Bowen to 13 surgeries and 323 hospital visits starting after he was born in 2009, the newspaper reported.

The boy has been placed on oxygen, used a wheelchair at times and underwent invasive procedures, including insertion of a feeding tube, in his short life.

Texas Child Protective Services also confirmed Bowen-Wright tried to get her son on a lung transplant list and had placed him in hospice care at one point.

Doctors and CPS agents eventually determined there was nothing wrong with the child and placed him in foster care, along with two half siblings, according to KTVT.

Bowen-Wright’s behavior could be related to a disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health issue in which a caregiver invents or causes an illness.

>> Related: Mother, daughter arrested, accused of beating student at bus stop

The boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, who was ordered by a Texas court to stay away from the boy in 2012 because he didn’t believe all the illness claims by Bowen-Wright, told KTVT he’s trying to get custody of his son. Crawford is also critical of the doctors and courts that allowed the boy to undergo such abuse for so long before it was stopped.

“It’s horrible for my son, or any kid because obviously my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” he said.

Bowen-Wright’s bail was set at $150,000.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • 91-year-old woman dies in raging house fire; blind grandson escapes
    91-year-old woman dies in raging house fire; blind grandson escapes
    A community is in mourning after a house fire left an elderly woman dead and her grandson with injuries in Coweta County. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the home on 2418 Highway 29 North in Newnan.  Ellinor Madrak, 91, couldn’t escape the flames but her 51-year-old grandson, who is legally blind, did but with minor injuries.  The fire destroyed the home.  William Scott told Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston it was his son who was inside the house and tried to get his grandmother out safely. 'He made it back, woke her up and was trying to call 911 and he finally told her, ‘grandma come on we gotta get out,’' Scott said. He said his son was leading his grandmother out of the house. We're talking to family members about what the item that may have started the fire, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 'He had her by the hand and somewhere along the way, he had to feel his way, she evidentially decide to go to the sink, he thought he heard water running,” Scott said. Scott said his son thought he heard the sliding glass door open, so he thought she got out, but couldn't find her. Scott said that's when he and rescue crews arrived on the scene. TRENDING STORIES: Mother of 7 killed with child in backseat of car Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say 'We asked if they found her and they said no, and a little bit later about five minutes later they said they found her body by the side door steps,” Scott said. Scott said his son is taking the loss hard. 'He's shook up, but he wasn't hurt or anything,” Scott said. Firefighters returned to the scene Friday afternoon to put out hot spots. “A fire investigator with my office has determined that this fire started in the attic of the home and was caused by an electrical malfunction,” Commissioner Hudgens said.  This death is the 91st residential housing fatality in Georgia for 2017.    A 91 year old grandmother is killed in a fire. I talked with her son about the tragedy. The story at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WmE9EqDNVV — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) December 15, 2017
  • UGA fans driving up National Championship ticket prices
    UGA fans driving up National Championship ticket prices
    The Georgia Bulldogs are one win away from playing for the National Championship. If the Dawgs defeat the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, they’ll head to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Just the possibility that Georgia could reach the big game played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has driven prices dramatically higher on secondary ticket marketplaces since the four-team playoff field was set Dec. 3. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The current asking prices on secondary markets range from a low of $1,639 for an upper-level seat to a high of $15,807 for a club seat. If Georgia manages to beat Oklahoma, ticket demand would be off the charts whether they face Alabama or Clemson. Imagine UGA playing for a National Championship in the heart of Bulldog Nation. CLICK HERE to read myAJC’s full report.
  • Mattis warns of unsafe Russian military flights over Syria
    Mattis warns of unsafe Russian military flights over Syria
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning against dangerous flights by Russian fighter jets over what is considered a safe zone in Syria, questioning whether recent close calls were mistakes or deliberate.Mattis tells Pentagon reporters that the U.S. and Russia are still using a phone line to coordinate flight movements over crowded Syrian skies as the U.S.-led coalition goes after remaining Islamic State group militants.Two Russian Su-25 fighters flew through an unofficial line separating Russian and American air forces in eastern Syria on Wednesday coming dangerously close to U.S. aircraft.U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets launched warning flares in response.Mattis says he doesn't expect perfection in flights but also doesn't want dangerous maneuvers. He says it's not clear if it was deliberate or just sloppy flying.
  • Falcons, Bucs face off Monday night on Channel 2
    Falcons, Bucs face off Monday night on Channel 2
    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers see it, they still have a lot to play for in a year in which they will miss the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Facing NFC South rivals Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans the next three games provides the last-place Bucs (4-9) an opportunity to impact the division race, as well as the postseason outlook for the Falcons, Panthers and Saints. That prospect is enough to keep a smile on the face of Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who is clinging to hope that a biceps injury won't sideline him from a stretch run that begins Monday night against defending NFC champion Atlanta (8-5) The Bucs play at Carolina (9-4) on Christmas Eve and finish at home against New Orleans (9-4) on New Year's Eve. 'It is the season of giving. But for us, it's the season of spoiling. We've got an opportunity to do that, and I'm just praying I can be a part of that,' McCoy said. 'You don't want to leave with a bad taste in your mouth in the offseason. What better way to leave on a high note than to get three division wins?' the five-time Pro Bowl selection added. 'We don't want to give those guys the upper hand going into next season.' The prime-time matchup will be the second between the teams in four games. The Falcons won the meeting 34-20 in Atlanta, with Julio Jones catching a season-best 12 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. The Atlanta Falcons vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wil air Monday night on Channel 2 starting at 8:30 p.m. Make sure to tune in at 8 p.m. for a special pregame show about the big game. The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. will air immediately following the game. After facing the Bucs, the Falcons travel to New Orleans next week before returning home to play the Panthers in the regular-season finale. Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said it was predictable that the division race wouldn't be decided until late December. If there's a surprise, it's that the Bucs are already eliminated from playoff contention after going 9-7 a year ago. 'For us, we knew it was going to come down to the end. I think all four teams are capable of being the one right down there at the end,' Quinn said. Like McCoy, Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter expects the Bucs to embrace the challenge to finish strong. 'The league has made a conscious effort here the last two years to have the division games mean something at the end, and I think they've succeeded in what they were trying to do,' Koetter said. 'Do you like it? It's the same. It's really no different,' the coach added. 'It's weird playing somebody three weeks apart, but it's happening league-wide, and it's just something we have to adjust to and be ready.' Programming Note: 'The Year in Memoriam 2017' will air Wednesday at 2:05 a.m. It will also re-air on Channel 2 on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Some things to know about Falcons-Buccaneers: RING OF HONOR Former Bucs coach Jon Gruden, who led the franchise to its only Super Bowl title 15 years ago, will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony at Raymond James Stadium. Gruden coached the Bucs from 2002 to 2008 and has spent the past nine seasons as ESPN's game analyst on 'Monday Night Football.' DEFENDING JULIO Jones is the only receiver in NFL history with three 250-plus yard games in his career. No one else has more than one. He's had plenty of big days against the Bucs. In 11 career meetings, the Falcons star has 1,359 receiving yards - an average of 123.5 per game - and 10 TDs. He needs four catches to reach 574 for his career and move ahead of Terance Mathis for second place on the franchise list. Roddy White is first with 808. 'Obviously what we did to try to stop Julio last game didn't work too well,' Koetter said, adding that containing Jones won't necessarily guarantee shutting down the Falcons' offense led by Matt Ryan, who's thrown for 995 yards, seven TDs and zero interceptions in his past three games against Tampa Bay. 'He is one of the best receivers in the league,' Koetter said. 'You always have to honor him, but they've got other guys.' SHORT-HANDED FALCONS Atlanta RB Tevin Coleman, with seven TDs and an average of 5.2 yards on 160 touches, went in the concussion protocol after last week's 20-17 victory over the Saints and won't play. That means Devonta Freeman will get the bulk of the snaps, with Terron Ward filling in behind him. Freeman has had 100-plus yards from scrimmage the last two times he faced the Bucs. HOPEFUL McCoy was injured during Tampa Bay's 24-21 loss to Detroit, leaving in the first half and not returning. He's had biceps injuries to end seasons prematurely twice during his career, but said he's going to do everything possible to try to be ready to play Monday night. 'It's viable. ... He's had experience with bicep injuries in the past,' Koetter said. 'They've told him that this is something that doesn't need to be surgically repaired at this time, and that (he's) not going to make it worse by playing, but it's a matter of can he play at the level that he's used to playing at?' ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.
  • Woman jailed after subjecting son to 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries 
    Woman jailed after subjecting son to 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries 
    A Texas woman is jailed on charges related to allegations that she subjected her young son to more than a dozen unnecessary surgeries and hundreds of unneeded hospital visits. >> Read more trending news  Kaylene Bowen-Wright, 34, is in the Dallas County Jail on a charges of  injury to a child with serious bodily injury, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. Bowen-Wright is accused of subjecting her 8-year-old son Christopher Bowen to 13 surgeries and 323 hospital visits starting after he was born in 2009, the newspaper reported. The boy has been placed on oxygen, used a wheelchair at times and underwent invasive procedures, including insertion of a feeding tube, in his short life. Texas Child Protective Services also confirmed Bowen-Wright tried to get her son on a lung transplant list and had placed him in hospice care at one point. Doctors and CPS agents eventually determined there was nothing wrong with the child and placed him in foster care, along with two half siblings, according to KTVT. Bowen-Wright’s behavior could be related to a disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health issue in which a caregiver invents or causes an illness. >> Related: Mother, daughter arrested, accused of beating student at bus stop The boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, who was ordered by a Texas court to stay away from the boy in 2012 because he didn’t believe all the illness claims by Bowen-Wright, told KTVT he’s trying to get custody of his son. Crawford is also critical of the doctors and courts that allowed the boy to undergo such abuse for so long before it was stopped. “It’s horrible for my son, or any kid because obviously my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” he said. Bowen-Wright’s bail was set at $150,000.
  • SpaceX launches recycled rocket, supply capsule for NASA
    SpaceX launches recycled rocket, supply capsule for NASA
    SpaceX launched its first recycled rocket for NASA Friday morning from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. >> Read more trending news  The unmanned Falcon 9 -- last used in June -- is delivering a Dragon 6 capsule to the International Space Station. The capsule was also used for a space station shipment in 2015. The launch was the first in more than a year for the Florida pad, which was the scene of a rocket explosion in 2016. Crews have spent that time repairing the launch site. 'It's history,' spectator Mark Tendeck said. 'It shows what the people of the planet -- especially Americans -- what we can do with our technology; to go where no man has gone before.' Liftoff had been scheduled for Tuesday, then Wednesday, because SpaceX said it needed to rid the second-stage fuel system of unwanted particles. Had Friday's launch been scrubbed, SpaceX would have needed to wait until late December at NASA's request, based on sunlight restrictions on the orbiting lab. >> Related:  Progress slow at SpaceX’s planned spaceport SpaceX landed the first-stage booster back at Cape Canaveral after liftoff. SpaceX chief Elon Musk is pushing to lower launch costs by reusing the most expensive rocket parts. The Dragon holds nearly 5,000 pounds of supplies, including a barley experiment for Budweiser. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.