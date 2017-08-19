Listen Live
Woman holding American flag dragged by protester in Boston
Close

Woman holding American flag dragged by protester in Boston

Woman holding American flag dragged by protester in Boston
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 19: Protesters face off with riot police escorting conservative activists following a march in Boston against a planned 'Free Speech Rally' on August 19, just a week after the violent 'Unite the Right' rally in Virginia left one woman dead and dozens more injured. Although the rally organizers stress that they are not associated with any alt-right or white supremacist groups, the city of Boston and Police Commissioner William Evans are preparing for possible confrontations at the afternoon rally. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Woman holding American flag dragged by protester in Boston

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

BOSTON -  The Boston “Free Speech” rally ended with 33 arrested and while police were very diligent about keeping the right-wing groups away from protesters, there were still isolated incidents of violence.

>> Read more trending news

A clip showed a woman holding an American flag as a protester tries to rip it from her hands. The woman held on to the flag and is dragged toward a group of people, some of whom are wearing masks. She then charges into the group, apparently to confront the individual who just tried to take her flag.

Eventually, others come to help and console her. The video was shown on Fox News where a commentator said, “You can’t grab something out of someone’s hand and drag them on the ground, that’s their property and that’s assault.”

The Boston rally has been relatively peaceful. A huge mass of counter-protesters marched through the streets, while only about 60 of the Alt-right protesters were in the park where the rally is being held.

