A woman was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight Tuesday night after telling flight attendants she was allergic to the dogs that were on the plane.

Southwest says there were two dogs on the plane, an emotional support dog and a pet. The woman told flight staff that she had a life-threatening pet allergy. When the woman was asked to provide a medical certificate, she could not and per Southwest Policy she was asked to leave the flight.

In a statement, Southwest said: Our policy states that a Customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal onboard.

In the video you can see the woman being forcibly removed by two officers after not leaving the plane on her own accord.

You can also hear other passengers pleading with her to leave peacefully.

Southwest released a statement on the incident saying, “We publicly offer our apologies to this Customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns."

After the woman was removed the plane continued its normal schedule and eventually landed at its Los Angeles destination around 11:39 p.m.