Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H 87
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 65°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 79° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria contracted from Harvey floodwaters
Close

Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria contracted from Harvey floodwaters

Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria contracted from Harvey floodwaters
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
A home is surrounded by floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria contracted from Harvey floodwaters

By: Rare.us

A woman who fell into the floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey and was infected with the “flesh-eating” bacteria passed away earlier this month.

>> Read more trending news

Nancy Reed, 77, of Kingwood, died from necrotizing fasciitis, a bacterial infection, which attacks the body’s soft tissues.

According to autopsy reports, Reed contracted the disease when she suffered a broken arm and a cut on the same arm after a fall at her son’s home in Kingwood.

When Reed’s cut became infected, family members took her to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

On September 12, she was transferred to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where she later succumbed to the infection three days later.

Dr. David Persse, the city’s emergency medical services director told a local newspaper the spread of diseases, such as necrotizing fasciitis, was “one of the things we’d been worrying about once the flooding began, that something like this might occur.”

Reed’s death was the 36th Harvey-related fatality in Harris County, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. She was also the second person to contract necrotizing fasciitis.

A rescue worker, J.R. Atkins, contracted the disease from a mosquito bite while working on rescue missions in Missouri City during the storm.

Atkins was treated and survived the infection.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, necrotizing fasciitis can be caused by a number of different bacteria, including streptococcus A, klebsiella, clositrium, E. coli, staphylococcus aureus and aeromonas hydrophila.

If left untreated, the infection attacks the skin, ligaments, tendons and fat and can eventually lead to organ failure.

Most of these bacterial infections can be effectively treated with antibiotics and surgery in some cases.

However, the disease can spread rapidly; symptoms include skin discoloration, severe pain, nausea and high fever.

Elderly patients, as well as those with compromised immune systems, diabetes or cancer, are a high risk for death from the disease.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Texas high school cheerleaders kneel during anthem
    Texas high school cheerleaders kneel during anthem
    The pre-game protests that swirled through the NFL this past weekend also surfaced at a pair of high school football games on Friday night in Austin, Texas. >> Read more trending news Before kickoff of the Austin High-Crockett contest at House Park, a group of about a half -dozen Maroons football players knelt on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem. They took a knee about 5 feet behind their teammates, who were standing on the west sideline of House Park, facing the American flag that was flying beyond one of the end zones. At Nelson Field, at least six of McCallum’s cheerleaders took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the District 25-5A showdown between McCallum and LBJ. No players from either team knelt. Last week, during a campaign rally in Alabama for a failed Senate candidate, President Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who knelt during the national anthem before games to protest racial injustice and police violence. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired,’” Trump said at the rally. In the wake of Trump’s remarks, every NFL team made some sort of demonstration this past weekend before their games. Joined by their team owner, Jerry Jones, an acknowledged Trump supporter, the Dallas Cowboys knelt as a team before the anthem to show unity with the rest of the league. Earlier this week, a principal at a high school in Louisiana sent a letter to parents and students that said any athlete who protested during the national anthem could be kicked off their team. In Texas, however, several large school districts, including those of Houston and Frisco, said in a news release that players would be allowed to kneel during the playing of the anthem without any repercussions. A year ago, San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
  • Suspect arrested decades after pregnant woman found dead
    Suspect arrested decades after pregnant woman found dead
    For 37 years, Ronnie Fematt had been living with a burning question: Who killed his newlywed wife and their unborn child in 1980 and left her nude body on a Los Angeles County beach? Once considered a possible suspect in the case, Fematt stood shoulder-to-shoulder Friday with Los Angeles sheriff's investigators, who announced they had finally made an arrest. It was March of 1980 when Fematt had an argument with his newlywed wife, Teresa Broudreaux — then 20 years old and five months pregnant with their unborn child — and she left to go to her sister's house nearby, investigators said. After she left her sister's home later that evening, Broudreaux was never seen alive again. Her nude, lifeless body was found early in the morning on March 4, 1980, along the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates. Broudreaux had been beaten over the head and killed. Detectives tried to track down any leads they could. But there were no witnesses, and for years the case had gone cold — the records later filed away in the homicide bureau's library. 'Years later, a series of coincidences and new DNA technology produced an unexpected break in the case,' Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said. The case was reviewed by a specialized squad that reviews unsolved cases and in 2013, investigators uncovered DNA from evidence that had been collected at the crime scene, but they wouldn't provide many details. They ran the DNA sample through a database and got 'quite the hit,' sheriff's Det. Ralph Hernandez said. The DNA alone, though, wasn't enough for detectives to prove their case. After years of additional interviews and a review of a possible suspect's criminal record, detectives believed they could finally make a case that could stick. Robert Yniguez, 65, was arrested on suspicion of murder outside of his home in San Pedro on Thursday. Yniguez's DNA had been on file for a prior sex offense, Hernandez said. He had been arrested in 1981 and suspected of sexually assaulting a young woman, the detective said at a news conference Friday. But the charges were dropped when the woman stopped cooperating. Yniguez was arrested again the next year and served eight years in prison after being convicted of rape, Hernandez said. Since his release, Yniguez has gotten married and has been employed as a construction worker, detectives said. Yniguez had been questioned about Broudreaux's killing several times since his 2013, but when detectives came knocking on his door Thursday night, he was still surprised, Hernandez said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. The arrest was welcome news for Fematt, who said he's never given up hope that one day detectives would find his wife's killer. The two had met while she was working at a fast-food restaurant and were dating for a few years before they were expecting a little girl and were married. Five months later, his wife was killed. 'There was nobody to hear her cry, nobody to hear her screams, nobody to help her,' Fematt said, his voice cracking, as he choked back tears. 'When she bled out, the baby died. I think of that all time.' ___ Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .
  • Woman faces charges for allegedly hacking into ex’s phone, posting revenge porn on Instagram
    Woman faces charges for allegedly hacking into ex’s phone, posting revenge porn on Instagram
    A San Antonio woman is in trouble after police say she broke into her ex’s phone and posted nude photos of his former lover online. In August, a woman reported the photos to police, claiming that 26-year-old Adriana Luna posted the images on the man’s Instagram account. Authorities said the man dated another woman before getting into a relationship with Luna. The woman before had, sent him the nude photos. According to an affidavit, Luna and the man had what a “bad breakup.” >> Read more trending news The San Antonio Express-News reported Luna kept her ex’s phone and broke into it, then posted the images. When Luna’s ex-boyfriend confronted her about it, she allegedly admitted to the crime. KABB reported that, according to an interview with the ex-boyfriend, Luna posted the photos with her mother’s help. The ex-boyfriend said that she posted the photos because she wanted to shame the victim for the break-up, which she thinks is the other woman’s thought. As these sorts of instances become more common, states have put so-called “revenge porn” laws in place that could mean hard time for offenders. Texas also has an online impersonation law that makes it illegal to post messages online while posing as another person. If Luna is indicted, prosecutors may decide to pursue that charge as well. Luna was arrested on suspicion of unlawful disclosure of intimate material, which is a felony. KENS reported that Luna is currently out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.
  • Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria contracted from Harvey floodwaters
    Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria contracted from Harvey floodwaters
    A woman who fell into the floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey and was infected with the “flesh-eating” bacteria passed away earlier this month. >> Read more trending news Nancy Reed, 77, of Kingwood, died from necrotizing fasciitis, a bacterial infection, which attacks the body’s soft tissues. According to autopsy reports, Reed contracted the disease when she suffered a broken arm and a cut on the same arm after a fall at her son’s home in Kingwood. When Reed’s cut became infected, family members took her to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands. On September 12, she was transferred to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where she later succumbed to the infection three days later. Dr. David Persse, the city’s emergency medical services director told a local newspaper the spread of diseases, such as necrotizing fasciitis, was “one of the things we’d been worrying about once the flooding began, that something like this might occur.” Reed’s death was the 36th Harvey-related fatality in Harris County, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. She was also the second person to contract necrotizing fasciitis. A rescue worker, J.R. Atkins, contracted the disease from a mosquito bite while working on rescue missions in Missouri City during the storm. Atkins was treated and survived the infection. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, necrotizing fasciitis can be caused by a number of different bacteria, including streptococcus A, klebsiella, clositrium, E. coli, staphylococcus aureus and aeromonas hydrophila. If left untreated, the infection attacks the skin, ligaments, tendons and fat and can eventually lead to organ failure. Most of these bacterial infections can be effectively treated with antibiotics and surgery in some cases. However, the disease can spread rapidly; symptoms include skin discoloration, severe pain, nausea and high fever. Elderly patients, as well as those with compromised immune systems, diabetes or cancer, are a high risk for death from the disease.
  • Blimpie in DeKalb County fails health inspection
    Blimpie in DeKalb County fails health inspection
  • VIDEO: News anchor kept doing her job when her water broke on air
    VIDEO: News anchor kept doing her job when her water broke on air
    A pregnant news anchor was reporting live on the air when her baby decided it was the perfect time to enter the world. >> Read more trending news WNBC’s Natalie Pasquarella was reporting on Twitter’s updated character limit when she let out a nervous giggle. Pasquarella continued with her comment on the story though her co-workers later revealed that her water had broken at that moment. Pasquarella waited until the show was off the air to say something. The station’s executive producer and other co-workers helped her get to a hospital, where she met her husband, Jamin Pastore, and, 13 hours later, gave birth to their son, Jamin James Pastore. Pasquarella shared an Instagram post with images of her and her husband with their newborn baby, who weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.