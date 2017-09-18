A Facebook complaint left on Hobby Lobby’s page is making waves on social media, as the complaint alleged that selling “raw cotton decor” is racially insensitive.
Daniell Rider of Killeen, Texas, posted a photo on Facebook Thursday that has been shared nearly 15,000 times and reacted to more than 70,000 times.
“This decor is wrong on so many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton, a commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote on Facebook.
“A little sensitivity goes a long way,” she urged Hobby Lobby. “Please remove this ‘decor.’”
The overwhelming majority of reactions to the post were laughing emojis, and many commenters called the complaint “Ridiculous,” while others asked “Really?!”
Many commenters said their ancestors had picked cotton too, despite their not being black.
“There were plenty of white cotton pickers also,” one Facebook user wrote.
“This is utterly ridiculous! I am Caucasian American and my ancestors picked just as much cotton as anyone else,” another person wrote.
Others wrote cheeky responses.
“I guess in the name of sensitivity, I should burn all of my cotton clothing,” one man wrote.
Hobby Lobby did not respond to the post as of Monday afternoon.
