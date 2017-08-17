Listen Live
Woman caught snorting cocaine in parent pickup line at school, police say
Woman caught snorting cocaine in parent pickup line at school, police say

Woman caught snorting cocaine in parent pickup line at school, police say
Photo Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Christina Hester

Woman caught snorting cocaine in parent pickup line at school, police say

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT MYERS, Fla. -  A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after a school resource officer at a Fort Myers middle school spotted her snorting cocaine as she sat in the parent pickup line at the school, police said. 

WBBH reported that Christina Hester, 39, of Fort Myers, was sitting in her car when a school resource officer, who was standing near a second-floor window, saw her using what appeared to be a credit card to chop up a white substance on the back of her cellphone case. The officer said he then saw her use a straw to snort the substance.

The SRO, who is also a Lee County sheriff’s deputy, asked Hester to come to his office until school dismissal was over, according to WFTX in Cape Coral. At that point, he got her purse out of her car and performed a field test on the substance, which indicated it was cocaine. 

The baggie of cocaine weighed about half a gram, the news station reported

Lee County jail records show that Hester was booked on charges of felony cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a misdemeanor. Her bond was set at $6,500. 

She was released after posting bond. 

Parents and students at Lexington Middle were equally shocked by the arrest. 

“She’s responsible for other people’s lives, and she’s driving a car where my kids are walking, and other kids,” parent Katie Lindsay told WBBH. “Just (a) lack of responsibility.”

Sara Millican, 13, told WFTX that the incident was “crazy.”

“People come to school to learn, and not to see people doing drugs in their cars,” Sara told the news station. “Like, why would anyone do that? Especially when there’s kids of all ages here.”

It was not immediately clear if Hester is the parent of a child or children at the school. 

