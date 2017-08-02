POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. - A 24-year-old Slovakian woman who was working in Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey was found dead and floating in the water without clothes. Authorities believe the woman may have entered the water nude before getting carried away by strong currents.
Point Pleasant Beach police say 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, who was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, had been swimming in the nude with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Thomas Kadlec, also of Slovakia, when both began struggling in the high surf. The waters were reported to be rough at the time.
While Kadlec was able to get back to shore, Oravcova was not.
According to WABC-TV, witnesses saw Kadlec exit the water with no clothes on. He told bystanders Oravcova was still in the water.
The Coast Guard was notified and began searching for Oravcova from the water and the air. They searched all day and suspended the search in the evening.
Two off-duty lifeguards found Oravcova’s body Monday night, according to The Associated Press.
She was pronounced dead.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” Capt. Scott Anderson, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, said, according to the Asbury Park Press. “Suspending a search is always a difficult decision and it’s something we don’t take lightly.”
According to The Associated Press, Oravcova had been working at a boardwalk candy store for the summer.
Police do not suspect foul play.
Investigators are waiting on a final autopsy.
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
